Polyurethane Systems Houses in EMEA

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The analyst is pleased to announce the publication of fully updated and redesigned edition of our popular regional directory of polyurethane systems houses. This complements IAL's ongoing research into the global polyurethanes industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05273242/?utm_source=PRN

These reports provide a comprehensive directory of PU systems houses – approximately 108 companies in EMEA – with their full contact details, systems types, product ranges, production capacity, etc. They also profile the major global systems manufacturers and include details on all their regional systems houses.



REGIONAL COVERAGE IS AS FOLLOWS:

• Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) INFORMATION PROVIDED FOR EACH SYSTEMS HOUSE (where available):

• Contact details

• Company profile

• Ownership

• Number of employees

• Annual turnover

• Systems applications/types

• Trade names

• System production capacity

• Distribution network

• Contact names



METHODOLOGY:

Where possible the information contained in the profiles has been gathered from the companies themselves. Where this has not been possible, a variety of public domain sources have been used, backed up by IAL's in-depth knowledge of the global polyurethane industry and markets.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05273242/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

