Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Floor Market Expected to Reach USD 20,250.9 million by 2027 With a CAGR of 5.4% | Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, "Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Floor Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast", the market was valued at USD 13,752.0 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 5.4% by the year 2027. In terms of volume, the market is estimated to grow at 4.8% during the forecast period. The global polyvinyl chloride (PVC) floor market is anticipated to grow owing to increasing population and urbanization, rising construction activities in the developing countries, and growing infrastructural projects across the globe.

Buy this report from: https://growthmarketreports.com/report/polyvinyl-chloride-pvc-floor-market-global-industry-analysis

The global polyvinyl chloride (PVC) floor market has been fragmented based on product type, compositions, end-uses, sales channels, and region. Based on product type, the polyvinyl chloride (PVC) floor market is categorized into sheets, vinyl tiles (VT), and luxury vinyl tiles (LVT). Based on compositions, the market has been bifurcated into homogeneous and heterogeneous. Based on end-uses, the market has been divided into commercial and residential. Based on sales channels, the market has been segmented into manufacturer/distributor/service provider and aftermarket. Based on region, the global polyvinyl chloride (PVC) floor market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America region is further bifurcated into countries such as U.S., and Canada. Latin America region is further segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America, Asia Pacific is further segmented into, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Europe region is further categorized into U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe, and the MEA region is further divided into GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA).

In year 2020, the polyvinyl chloride (PVC) floor market is expected to witness the decline in the growth due to COVID 19 pandemic. Recent outbreak of Covid-19 has had a major impact on various industries across the globe. Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) floor is used prominently in hospitals, schools, offices, and hotel lobbies. The recent crisis of novel coronavirus disease across the world is showing major impact on various businesses. The partial and complete lockdowns across the globe has resulted in the shutdown of schools, colleges, offices, hotels, and restaurants. Thus, the demand for PVC floor is expected to decrease in the near future.

Request a free sample copy: https://growthmarketreports.com/request-sample/90

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Companies such as Armstrong Flooring and Hyundai L&C holds approximately one tenth of the market share of global polyvinyl chloride (PVC) floor market in year 2019.

Europe accounts for a major share of the market, followed by North America . The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at significant CAGR during the forecast period.

accounts for a major share of the market, followed by . The market in is projected to expand at significant CAGR during the forecast period. The commercial segment is anticipated to expand at highest CAGR during the forecast period. In commercial establishments, PVC is a durable flooring option. It is utilized in hospitals, schools, offices, and hotel lobbies. It is extensively adopted in many other settings due to material and design innovations. Moreover, PVC floors are sunlight and water-resistant and the technological advancements in printing techniques offer unlimited design options.

The aftermarket segment is projected to witness moderate growth during the period from 2020 to 2027. The aftermarket is a secondary market for goods and services that are associated with its primary market goods. In the PVC flooring market, aftermarket services involve warranting the flooring for imperfections in material and/or craftsmanship such as manufacturing defects, joint integrity, waterproofing, staining, and wear.

Read 175 Pages Research Report With TOC on "Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Floor Market By Product Type (Sheets, Vinyl Tiles (VT), Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT)), By Composition (Homogenous, Heterogeneous), By End-Use (Commercial, Residential), By Sales Channel (Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider, Aftermarket) and Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa) Size, Share And Trends"

Enquiry Before Buying of This Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/enquiry-before-buying/90

Key Segments Covered

By Product Type

Sheets

Vinyl Tiles (VT)

Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT)

By Composition

Homogenous

Heterogeneous

By End-Use

Commercial

Residential

By Sales Channel

Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

Aftermarket

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

U.K.

Spain

Russia

Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

Armstrong Flooring

Forbo Flooring Systems

Gerflor

Hyundai L&C

LG HAUSYS

Mannington Mills, Inc.

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Polyflor Ltd

Shaw Industries Group

Tarkett

Target Audience:

Supply-side: Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) floor manufacturers, raw material suppliers, primary respondents, and distributors.

Demand Side: Healthcare & wet areas, residential buildings, offices, transport, schools, and hotels

Regulatory Side: Concerned government authorities, commercial research & development (R&D) institutions, and other regulatory bodies.

Associations and Industry Bodies: British Plastics Federation, European Polyvinyl Film Manufacturers' Association (EPFMA), European PVC Coated Fabrics Group (EPCOAT), Canadian Plastics Industry Association, Vinyl Environmental Council (VEC), The Society of the Plastics Industry, Inc., USA , Plastics & Chemicals Industries Association (PACIA), Australia

Browse Related Reports:

Saudi Arabia Ceiling Tiles Market by Material Types (Mineral Fibers, Metal, Gypsum, Wood, and Others), by Property Types (Acoustic, Non- Acoustic) by End Users (Residential, Non- Residential)

Global Steel Roofing Market By Product Type (Corrugated Steel Panels, Steel Shingles and Shakes, Stone-coated Steel Tiles, and Standing Seam), By Application (Commercial, Industrial, and Residential) and Region ( North America , Latin America , Europe , Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa )

Steel Roofing Market Global Manufacturing Houses Market by Construction Type (Single Section, Multi-Section) By Product Type (Manufactured Homes, Modular Homes and Panelized Homes), and Region ( North America , Latin America , Europe , Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa )

Manufacturing Houses Market Global Containerboard Market By Type (Kraftliners, Testliners, Flutings), By End-users (Food and Beverage, Consumer Goods, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial), and Region ( North America , Latin America , Europe , Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa )

About Growth Market Reports:

GMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Industry Intelligence Solutions". GMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Our key analysis segments, though not restricted to the same, include market entry strategies, market size estimations, market trend analysis, market opportunity analysis, market threat analysis, market growth/fall forecasting, primary interviews, and secondary research & consumer surveys.

Contact:

Alex Mathews

1st Floor, Kalpavruksha Office No 1,

GK Lane Number 3,

Ingawale Nagar, Pimple Nilakh, Pune,

Maharashtra 411027

Phone: +1 909 545 6473

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://growthmarketreports.com

Read our news: https://businessmirrornews.com

SOURCE Growth Market Reports