Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC): Insights Into & Future of the Global Market 2019-2024 -- Hospitals Show Inclination to Switch to PVC/DEHP-free Devices

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) in Thousand Metric Tons by the following End-Use Segments:

Construction

Packaging

Consumer Goods

Wire and Cable Coatings

Miscellaneous

The report profiles 48 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Braskem S.A. ( Brazil )

) Chemplast Sanmar Limited ( India )

) China National Chemical Corporation ( China )

) China General Plastics Corp. ( Taiwan )

) Ercros SA ( Spain )

) Finolex Industries Limited (FIL) ( India )

) Formosa Plastics Corporation ( Taiwan )

) Hanwha Chemical Corp. (Korea)

INEOS Group AG ( Switzerland )

) Inovyn (UK)

Kaneka Corporation ( Japan )

) LG Chem ( South Korea )

) Mexichem S.A.B de C. V. ( Mexico )

) Vestolit GmbH & Co. KG ( Germany )

) Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation ( Japan )

) Occidental Chemical Corporation (Oxychem) ( USA )

) Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

) Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Taiyo Vinyl Corp. ( Japan )

) Thai Plastic and Chemical Public Co. Ltd. ( Thailand )

) Westlake Chemical Corp. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Outlook

Emerging Countries

Drive Future Growth

PVC Production Landscape

Pricing Scenario

Competition

Leading Players



2. MARKET TRENDS AND GROWTH DRIVERS

Growing Focus on Energy Efficient Building Products & Materials: A Strong Growth Driver

Demand on Rise for Bio-based Plasticizer in PVC Manufacture

AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals Introduces Organic Peroxides for PVC Manufacture

Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC)

A Growing Market

Affordability and Longevity Sustain Growth in PVC Market

Growing Demand for Wood-Plastic Composites Augurs Well for the PVC Market

Applications of PVC Foam Boards on Rise in the Construction Sector

Vinyl Siding Remains a Popular Material of Choice

Cost Advantage Fuels Rapid Growth in Vinyl Siding

Vinyl Doors and Windows Sustain Growth

PVC Pipes Dominate the Plastic Pipes Demand

Growing Demand for Large Diameter Plastic Pipes from Various End-use to Augur Well for PVC Market

PVC

The Preferred Choice for Trenchless Installation

Rising Demand from Packaging Applications Pumps Growth

PVC Demand Continues to Grow in Medical Devices Sector

Growing Emphasis on Hygiene in Hospitals to Drive Adoption of PVC Floor Coverings

Hospitals Show Inclination to Switch to PVC/DEHP-free Devices

Demand for Recycled PVC on the Rise

Issues in PVC Recycling

Increase in Competition from Substitute Goods

Macro Growth Drivers

Improvement in Global GDP and Economic Development to Fuel Market Growth

Recovery in Construction Sector Bodes Well for Market Growth

Population Growth & Rapid Urbanization

Continuously Increasing Automotive Production

An Opportunity Indicator

Issues Confronting The Global PVC Market

PVC Additives Pose Environmental and Health Hazards

Stringent Regulations Lower Use of Phthalate Additives in PVC Production

Health Concerns Due to Chlorine Content

Prohibited Use in Green Building Construction to Hamper Growth Prospects

Environmentalists Advocate Against the Use of PVC in Window Frames

Polyolefins

A Threat to Flexible PVC

Growing Threat from Polypropylene in Pharmaceutical Packaging Applications

Rising Demand for Engineering Plastics

A Threat to PVC Market??



3. PVC PRODUCT PROFILE

A Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Timeline

Definition

PVC

Performance Properties

Uses of PVC

Plasticized Applications

Rigid Applications

Manufacturing Process

PVC Paste Resin



4. END-USE MARKETS

Construction

Advantages of Using PVC in Construction

Vinyl in Pipe Applications

Benefits of Using PVC Pipes

Advantages for Builders/Homeowners

Packaging

Consumer Goods

Toys

Electronics

Wire and Cables

Vinyl in Electrical Applications

Miscellaneous

Automotive and Other Applications

Advantages of Using PVC in Automobiles

Increases Life Span

Makes Cars More Reasonable

Cushion Crashes

Preserve Fossil Fuels

Medical Products

Clarity and Transparency

Flexibility, Durability and Dependability

Sterilizability

Compatibility

Resistance to Chemical Stress Cracking

Ease of Processing

Recyclability

Low Cost



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Mitsubishi Chemical Introduces SUNPRENE PVC Elastomer

Aurora Plastics Enters into Distribution Agreement with Nexeo Solutions

Westlake Chemical to Expand Capacity for PVC Production

Mexichem Acquires Sylvin Technologies

Formosa Plastics to Expand PVC Production Capacity in the US

Braskem Develops MDF Powder Composite PVC

Yavuz to Open New Plant in Mali Zvornik

Aurora Plastics Acquires S&E Specialty Polymers

Vinnolit Expands Chlorine and VCM capacities at the Chemical Park Gendorf

VESTOLIT Expands Production Capacity for Specialty PVC

Aurora Plastics Acquires Reinier Plastics

Kem One and Chemplast Sanmar to Form Joint Venture for CPVC

Chemplast Sanmar to Double PVC Capacity in Egypt

Formosa Plastics Shuts Down PVC Resin Production Unit

Prakash Industries to Demerge PVC Pipe Business

Philippine Resins Industries Expands PVC Capacity

Asahi Glass to Buy Stake in Vinythai

Mexichem Acquires Vinyl Compounds Holdings Limited

INOVYN to Rebrand all PVC Products Under INOVYN

INEOS Gains Complete Control in INOVYN Joint Venture

Westlake Chemical Acquires Axiall

AGC to Increase the Production Capacity of Vinyl Chloride Monomer in Indonesia



6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 48 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 56)

The United States (8)

Japan (8)

Europe (14)

France (2)

(2)

Germany (2)

(2)

The United Kingdom (1)

(1)

Spain (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (8)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (21)

Middle East (2)

Latin America (2)

Africa (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w9hbsn

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

