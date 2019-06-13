Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC): Insights Into & Future of the Global Market 2019-2024 -- Hospitals Show Inclination to Switch to PVC/DEHP-free Devices
Jun 13, 2019, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC): Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) in Thousand Metric Tons by the following End-Use Segments:
- Construction
- Packaging
- Consumer Goods
- Wire and Cable Coatings
- Miscellaneous
The report profiles 48 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Braskem S.A. (Brazil)
- Chemplast Sanmar Limited (India)
- China National Chemical Corporation (China)
- China General Plastics Corp. (Taiwan)
- Ercros SA (Spain)
- Finolex Industries Limited (FIL) (India)
- Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan)
- Hanwha Chemical Corp. (Korea)
- INEOS Group AG (Switzerland)
- Inovyn (UK)
- Kaneka Corporation (Japan)
- LG Chem (South Korea)
- Mexichem S.A.B de C. V. (Mexico)
- Vestolit GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)
- Occidental Chemical Corporation (Oxychem) (USA)
- Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan)
- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Taiyo Vinyl Corp. (Japan)
- Thai Plastic and Chemical Public Co. Ltd. (Thailand)
- Westlake Chemical Corp. (USA)
Key Topics Covered
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Outlook
Emerging Countries
Drive Future Growth
PVC Production Landscape
Pricing Scenario
Competition
Leading Players
2. MARKET TRENDS AND GROWTH DRIVERS
Growing Focus on Energy Efficient Building Products & Materials: A Strong Growth Driver
Demand on Rise for Bio-based Plasticizer in PVC Manufacture
AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals Introduces Organic Peroxides for PVC Manufacture
Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC)
A Growing Market
Affordability and Longevity Sustain Growth in PVC Market
Growing Demand for Wood-Plastic Composites Augurs Well for the PVC Market
Applications of PVC Foam Boards on Rise in the Construction Sector
Vinyl Siding Remains a Popular Material of Choice
Cost Advantage Fuels Rapid Growth in Vinyl Siding
Vinyl Doors and Windows Sustain Growth
PVC Pipes Dominate the Plastic Pipes Demand
Growing Demand for Large Diameter Plastic Pipes from Various End-use to Augur Well for PVC Market
PVC
The Preferred Choice for Trenchless Installation
Rising Demand from Packaging Applications Pumps Growth
PVC Demand Continues to Grow in Medical Devices Sector
Growing Emphasis on Hygiene in Hospitals to Drive Adoption of PVC Floor Coverings
Hospitals Show Inclination to Switch to PVC/DEHP-free Devices
Demand for Recycled PVC on the Rise
Issues in PVC Recycling
Increase in Competition from Substitute Goods
Macro Growth Drivers
Improvement in Global GDP and Economic Development to Fuel Market Growth
Recovery in Construction Sector Bodes Well for Market Growth
Population Growth & Rapid Urbanization
Continuously Increasing Automotive Production
An Opportunity Indicator
Issues Confronting The Global PVC Market
PVC Additives Pose Environmental and Health Hazards
Stringent Regulations Lower Use of Phthalate Additives in PVC Production
Health Concerns Due to Chlorine Content
Prohibited Use in Green Building Construction to Hamper Growth Prospects
Environmentalists Advocate Against the Use of PVC in Window Frames
Polyolefins
A Threat to Flexible PVC
Growing Threat from Polypropylene in Pharmaceutical Packaging Applications
Rising Demand for Engineering Plastics
A Threat to PVC Market??
3. PVC PRODUCT PROFILE
A Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Timeline
Definition
PVC
Performance Properties
Uses of PVC
Plasticized Applications
Rigid Applications
Manufacturing Process
PVC Paste Resin
4. END-USE MARKETS
Construction
Advantages of Using PVC in Construction
Vinyl in Pipe Applications
Benefits of Using PVC Pipes
Advantages for Builders/Homeowners
Packaging
Consumer Goods
Toys
Electronics
Wire and Cables
Vinyl in Electrical Applications
Miscellaneous
Automotive and Other Applications
Advantages of Using PVC in Automobiles
Increases Life Span
Makes Cars More Reasonable
Cushion Crashes
Preserve Fossil Fuels
Medical Products
Clarity and Transparency
Flexibility, Durability and Dependability
Sterilizability
Compatibility
Resistance to Chemical Stress Cracking
Ease of Processing
Recyclability
Low Cost
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Mitsubishi Chemical Introduces SUNPRENE PVC Elastomer
Aurora Plastics Enters into Distribution Agreement with Nexeo Solutions
Westlake Chemical to Expand Capacity for PVC Production
Mexichem Acquires Sylvin Technologies
Formosa Plastics to Expand PVC Production Capacity in the US
Braskem Develops MDF Powder Composite PVC
Yavuz to Open New Plant in Mali Zvornik
Aurora Plastics Acquires S&E Specialty Polymers
Vinnolit Expands Chlorine and VCM capacities at the Chemical Park Gendorf
VESTOLIT Expands Production Capacity for Specialty PVC
Aurora Plastics Acquires Reinier Plastics
Kem One and Chemplast Sanmar to Form Joint Venture for CPVC
Chemplast Sanmar to Double PVC Capacity in Egypt
Formosa Plastics Shuts Down PVC Resin Production Unit
Prakash Industries to Demerge PVC Pipe Business
Philippine Resins Industries Expands PVC Capacity
Asahi Glass to Buy Stake in Vinythai
Mexichem Acquires Vinyl Compounds Holdings Limited
INOVYN to Rebrand all PVC Products Under INOVYN
INEOS Gains Complete Control in INOVYN Joint Venture
Westlake Chemical Acquires Axiall
AGC to Increase the Production Capacity of Vinyl Chloride Monomer in Indonesia
6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 48 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 56)
- The United States (8)
- Japan (8)
- Europe (14)
- France (2)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (1)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (8)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (21)
- Middle East (2)
- Latin America (2)
- Africa (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w9hbsn
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article