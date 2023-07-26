Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market analysis outlooks 2027: Market size of the historic period(2017 to 2021), Market size of the forecast period (2023-2027), Growth rate | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market is set to grow by USD 30.98 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 7.12% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market is fragmented, and the vendors are seeking strong partnerships with automotive, industrial, and commercial companies to compete in the market. Arkema Group, BASF SE, Dow Chemical Co., Formosa Plastics Corp., Huntsman International LLC, KEM ONE, Lanxess AG, LG Chem Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Occidental Petroleum Corp., Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV, Reliance Industries Ltd., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Sika AG, Solvay SA, The Lubrizol Corp., The Sanmar Group, Westlake Corp., and Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants -. To know about the vendor offerings - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market 2023-2027

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market report covers the following areas:

The polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The growth in global infrastructure will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the hazardous manufacturing process of polyvinyl chloride will hamper the market growth.

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market 2023-2027: Drivers & Challenges

The better recyclability of polyvinyl chloride drives the growth of the PVC market. Plastics are non-biodegradable, and they remain in the environment for a long time without decomposing thus, recycling saves energy by eliminating the need to manufacture plastic from scratch. Resultantly, the size of landfills reduces significantly when plastic is recycled. For instance, recycling a ton of plastic can save approximately 7.2 cubic yards of landfill space. Also, Recovinyl is an initiative by the European polyvinyl chloride industry, which focuses on improving production processes, minimizing toxic emissions, enhancing recycling technology, and helping in the collection of waste. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the growth of the global PVC Market during the forecast period.

The competition from other plastics challenges the growth of the PVC market. Polyvinyl chloride is a versatile material used in a wide range of applications but it faces high competition from other plastics, such as polyethylene and polypropylene. The reason for this is, these plastics are often less expensive than polyvinyl chloride and have similar properties. Also, the cost of producing other plastics is often lower than the cost of producing polyvinyl chloride because of numerous factors. The factors include the lower price of raw materials and the more efficient production processes. Hence, such challenges are expected to pose a threat to the global polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market during the forecast period.

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market 2023-2027: Segment Analysis

Application

Pipes And Fittings



Films And Sheets



Wires And Cables



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market 2023-2027: Segmentation Highlights

The pipes and fittings segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. Owing to factors such as the increasing demand for polyvinyl chloride pipes and fittings in the building and construction industry, the segment experiences growth. PVC pipes and fittings are used in various applications, including water supply, sewage, drainage, and gas distribution. Manufacturing furniture, windows, and doors are other applications of PVC. Hence, such factors will increase the demand for pipes and fittings during the forecast period.

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market vendors

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.12% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 30.98 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.65 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 65% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Arkema Group, BASF SE, Dow Chemical Co., Formosa Plastics Corp., Huntsman International LLC, KEM ONE, Lanxess AG, LG Chem Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Occidental Petroleum Corp., Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV, Reliance Industries Ltd., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Sika AG, Solvay SA, The Lubrizol Corp., The Sanmar Group, Westlake Corp., and Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

