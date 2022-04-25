Polyvinylidene Fluoride Global Market Report 2022, Featuring Profiles of 3M, Arkema, Dongyue Group, Kureha, Solvay and Zhejiang Juhua

DUBLIN, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report reviews, analyzes and projects the global PVDF market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of market volume in metric tons and value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2021 through 2026 with a special focus on y-o-y growth for 2019-2020.

The impact of coronavirus pandemic has evident across all regions, and the demand for Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) witnessed a moderate growth of 3% globally in 2020 compared to 2019. Consumption of PVDF has decreased significantly by 5.2% in South America followed by Europe (-5.2% YOY) and North America (-4.2% YOY), while the impact was not evident in Asia-Pacific region and the demand for the same was registered a YOY growth of 8.6% in 2020, owing to the robust growth in Chinese, Japanese and South Korean lithium-ion battery separators market.

Almost all application sectors of Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) were impacted negatively by the COVID-19 pandemic, while Electrical & Electronics sector has not had any negative impact but rather demand was accelerated at a robust YOY rate of 21.6% in 2020. A year when the global economic downturn led to a sharp decline in overall vehicle sales, global sales of electrical vehicle (EV) increased by 36.4% in 2020. The overall PVDF market is expected to reach about 80K metric tons in 2022, valued at US$1.6 billion.

New Energy Markets Driving Demand for PVDF in a Big Way

Medical and Biomedical Sectors Fertile Grounds for PVDF

Major Global Market Players

3M Company

Arkema Group

Dongyue Group Limited

Kureha Corporation

Shanghai (Huayi) 3F New Material Co. Ltd.

(Huayi) 3F New Material Co. Ltd. Solvay SA

Zhejiang Juhua Co. Ltd.

End-use Sectors of PVDF analyzed in this study comprise the following:

Automotive & Transportation



Electrical & Electronics



Building & Construction



Chemical Processing



Industrial

2.1 New Energy Markets Take to PVDF in a Big Way

2.2 Demands of Membrane Market Being Addressed by PVDF

2.3 Medical and Biomedical Sectors Fertile Grounds for PVDF



3.1 Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Production Capacities

Gujarat Fluorochemicals to Invest in PTFE and PVDF Capacity Expansions

Solvay to Lift Battery Grade PVDF Capacity in Europe

Arkema to Double PVDF Capacity in Changshu, China

Arkema Opens New Center of Excellence Dedicated to Li-ion Batteries

Jiangxi Lee & Man to Construct a New PVDF Plant in Ruichang, China

New PVDF Membranes by Arkema and Polymem Gets Award from The American Chemical Society (ACS)

New 10K Ton PVDF Project Announced by Zhejiang Yonghe

Ton PVDF Project Announced by Zhejiang Yonghe Arkema Invests in European Battery Start-up Verkor

Kureha to Expand PVDF Production Capacity in China

Daikin Invests in Carbon Nanotubes Manufacturer OCSiAl

Arkema Launches New Renewable PVDF Grades for Li-ion Batteries

Arkema Plans PVDF Expansion in China

Shanghai Huayi 3F to Build New PVDF Plant in Inner Mongolia, China

Arkema Expands PVDF Capacity at Changshu, China Plant

Solvay to Expand PVDF Capacity in China by More Than Two-Fold

by More Than Two-Fold New Solef PVDF AM Filament Launched by Solvay

Arkema to Lift PVDF Capacity at its Changshu plant in China

New Kynar PVDF Based FluorXT Filament Developed by Arkema and 3DXTech

Scinor Beijing Membrane Technology Choses Solvay's Solef PVDF for its Ultrafiltration Membranes



