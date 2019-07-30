Polyvinylidene Fluoride Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 -2027

NEW YORK, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market – Overview

PVDF is a stable and tough thermoplastic, which belongs to the fluoropolymers group.It offers extreme inertness in harsh environments, flame, and smoke, and is durable and ease to process.







It offers high thermal stability and chemical resistance against halogen chemicals such as chlorine dioxide, chloramines, sodium hypochlorite (NaOCl) bleach, aromatics, and oxidants.PVDF is commonly used for insulating electrical wires due to its properties such as flexibility, less weight, low thermal conductivity, and high chemical corrosion and heat resistance.



It also find applications in various mechanical components such as valves, pumps, piping, filters, and industrial equipment such as heat exchangers and tower packing.



The global polyvinylidene fluoride market has been segmented based on product, type, end-user, and region.In terms of product, the market has been categorized into powder, pellet, and latex.



Based on type, the polyvinylidene fluoride market has been bifurcated into homopolymer and copolymer.In terms of end-user, the market has been segregated into chemical processing, solar, oil & gas, electrical & electronics, automotive, building & construction, and others.



The chemical processing segment accounted for a dominant share of the polyvinylidene fluoride market in 2018.PVDF is extensively used as a liner inside of piping or fluid tanks, which are used to carry chemicals.



PVDF are used in valves and fittings, pump parts, flanges, and spacers in chemical manufacturing plants due to its toughness and abrasion resistance.



Building & construction is a major segment of the global polyvinylidene fluoride market.PVDF-based coatings are known for their excellent UV, chemical, and abrasion resistance.



They emit ultra-low VOCs and possess high color stability and durability.Several building contractors and applicators utilize high performance materials with low VOCs and low odor PVDF to improve productivity of architectural coating.



Rise in production of lithium-ion batteries and rapid expansion of automotive and electronic industries across Asia Pacific are anticipated to propel sales of PVDF during the forecast period.PVDF is used in automobiles for molded parts, extruded profiles, or as protective coatings.



PVDF films are used for automotive accessories, as they provide decoration and high resistance to corrosion and weathering.



Based on region, the global polyvinylidene fluoride market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.Asia Pacific dominated the global market in 2018, followed by North America.



Rise in demand for PVDF in water purification, medical purification, gas separation, food & beverages, filtration, and fuel cell membranes is estimated to boost the market in the region in the near future.Increase in demand for PVDF coatings in the building & construction industry and rise in demand for binders for lithium-ion batteries are projected to propel the demand for PVDF significantly in region during the forecast period.



North America is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to PVDF manufactures during the forecast period. Rising oil & gas exploration and production activities and increasing PV installation in the U.S. are boosting the demand for PVDF in the region. Germany and France are expected to account for a considerable share of the PVDF market in Europe during the forecast period due to the presence of a large number of PVDF manufacturers in these countries. Capacity expansion and new product launches are key strategies adopted by PVDF manufacturers. For instance, In April 2018, Solvay Group, a Belgium-based leading manufacturer of PVDF, introduced next-generation Solef PVDF, which is employed to improve protection and performance of rigid and flexible pipes used in the recovery of oil and gas. Brazil and Mexico in Latin America are key countries for the polyvinylidene fluoride market. Increase in urbanization and rising PV installation are likely to be key factors driving the demand for PVDF in Latin America during the forecast period. Demand for PVDF is rising in the oil & gas industry in Middle East & Africa. This, in turn, is fuelling the demand for high-performance engineering thermoplastics such as PVDF possessing high resistance to chemicals in polyvinylidene fluoride.



The report analyzes and forecasts the polyvinylidene fluoride market at the global and regional levels.The market has been projected in terms of volume (tons) and value (US$ Thousand) for the period from 2018 to 2027.



The study includes drivers and restraints of the global polyvinylidene fluoride market.It also covers the anticipated impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for PVDF during the forecast period.



The report highlights growth opportunities in the polyvinylidene fluoride market at the global and regional levels.



The report comprises detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global polyvinylidene fluoride market.The Porter's Five Forces model of the market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market.



The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein product, type, and end-user segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.



The study provides a decisive view of the global polyvinylidene fluoride market by segmenting it in terms of product, type, end-userm and region.These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends.



Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for polyvinylidene fluoride in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report covers individual product, type, and end-user segments of the market in every region.



The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global polyvinylidene fluoride market. Key players profiled in the report are Kureha Corporation, 3M Company, Arkema Group, Solvay Group, Rochling Group, Shanghai Ofluorine Chemical Technology Co., Ltd, The Quadrant Group of Companies, Daikin Industries Ltd, RTP Company, Ensinger GmbH, Ambofluor GmbH & Co. KG, Shanghai San Ai Fu New Material Technology Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Fotech International Co.,Ltd., Hubei Everflon Polymer Co., Ltd., and Juhua Group Corporation. These players account for a major share of the global polyvinylidene fluoride market. Capacity expansion, mergers, and acquisitions are likely to augment sales of polyvinylidene fluoride in the next few years. Market leaders look for measures such as strategic pricing and product improvement to increase their market share.



The report provides size (in terms of volume and value) of the global polyvinylidene fluoride market for the base year 2018 and the forecast for the period between 2019 and 2027.



The global polyvinylidene fluoride market has been segmented as follows:



Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market, by Type

Homopolymer

Copolymer



Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market, by Form

Powder

Pellet

Latex



Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market, by End-user

Chemical Processing

Oil & Gas

Electrical & Electronics

Solar

Automotive

Building & Construction

Others (including Food & Beverage Equipment, Fishing Lines, Aerospace, and Nonwoven Fabrics)



Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of market trends from 2018 to 2027 to identify growth opportunities and market developments

Identification of key factors useful to build a roadmap of growth opportunities for the polyvinylidene fluoride market at the global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast of the global polyvinylidene fluoride market between 2019 and 2027

Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to help understand the competition level

Classification of grades by brands on global level

Detailed pricing analysis based on product, regional, and key players

Porter's Five Forces analysis that highlights the power of buyers and suppliers



