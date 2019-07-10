Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 - 2027
Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market - Introduction:
The report analyzes and forecasts the polyvinylpyrrolidone market at global and regional levels. The market has been projected in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (tons) from 2018 to 2027
The study includes drivers and restraints of the global polyvinylpyrrolidone market. It also covers the expected impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for polyvinylpyrrolidone during the forecast period
The report also highlights growth opportunities for the polyvinylpyrrolidone market at the global and regional levels
Market Dynamics:
The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global polyvinylpyrrolidone market. Porter's Five Forces model for the polyvinylpyrrolidone market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape.
The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein grade and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.
Market Segmentation:
The study provides a decisive view of the global polyvinylpyrrolidone market by segmenting it in terms of grade, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends.
The regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
The report also covers the demand for Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) for individual grade and application segment across all regions.
Competitive Landscape:
The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global polyvinylpyrrolidone market. Major players include ASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC., BASF SE, NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD., Boai NKY Pharmaceuticals Ltd, JH Nanhang Life Sciences Co., Ltd., and Hangzhou Sunflower Technology Development Co., Ltd.
Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Additionally, product mapping of the all the profiled companies has been given based on parameters such as brand name, product type, K-value range, and applications.
The report also covers the competition matrix for four major players – ASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC., BASF SE, NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD., and Boai NKY Pharmaceuticals Ltd – operating in the global polyvinylpyrrolidone market.
Ashland, one of the major companies in the global polyvinylpyrrolidone market, offers personal care, pharmaceutical, and agricultural grades of polyvinylpyrrolidone polymer.It's Plasdone and Polyplasdone polymer products are used in the pharmaceutical industry, while Agrimer polymers are employed in the agriculture sector.
Polyplasdone polymer complies with the U.S., European, and Japanese pharmacopeia specifications for crospovidone, and act as tablet disintegrant.
Research Methodology:
In-depth interviews and discussions were conducted with several key market participants and opinion leaders to compile the research report.Primary research represents a bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research.
Annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents of key players operating in various application areas have been reviewed for competition analysis and market understanding.
Secondary research also includes recent trends, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. These have proved to be reliable, effective, and successful approaches for obtaining precise market data, capturing market participants' insights, and recognizing business opportunities.
For forecasting, we have considered Market drivers, restrains and industry opportunity (based on Ans-off matrix framework), along with their current and future impact on the market growth across all the regions. Furthermore, we have also considered various factors such as GDP growth rate, R&D investments, capacity additions, raw materials pricing, strategic alliance, shift in technology, etc. while arriving at the market numbers at regional and country basis.
The global polyvinylpyrrolidone market can be segmented as follows:
Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market, by Grade
Low Molecular Weight
K12
K17
Medium Molecular Weight
K25
K30
High Molecular Weight
K90
Others (including K60 and K120)
Crospovidone
Copovidone
Others (including K15 and K40)
Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market, by Application
Pharmaceutical
Tablets
Liquid Suspension/Ointments
Injections
Solvents
Paints & Coatings
Inks
Polishing Agents
Electrical & Electronics
Batteries
PCBs
Others (including Screens and CMPs)
Adhesives
Skin Adhesives
Hot Melt Adhesives
Thickeners
Cosmetics
Hair Fixative Polymers
Skin Care
Perfumes
Oral Care
Food & Beverages
Non-alcoholic
Alcoholic
Home Care
Agrochemicals
Ceramics
Metal Quenching
Membranes
Hemodialysis
Water
Others (including Synthetic Fibers and Paper Manufacturing)
Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market, by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Netherlands
Belgium
Russia & CIS
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
Global and regional market share of the polyvinylpyrrolidone market in terms of volume (tons) and value (US$ Mn), by grade, application, and region for the period between 2018 and 2027
Detailed analysis of the country-level demand for polyvinylpyrrolidone in countries/sub-regions including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Russia & CIS, China, India, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, Brazil, Mexico, GCC, and South Africa with respect to different grade and application segments for the period from 2018 to 2027
Key indicators, drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global polyvinylpyrrolidone market
Import-export analysis of the polyvinylpyrrolidone market for all major countries in 2017
Price trend forecast of the global polyvinylpyrrolidone market in terms of grade
Value chain analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis of the global polyvinylpyrrolidone market
Regulatory landscape
Market attractiveness analysis of the global polyvinylpyrrolidone market by grade, application, and region
Key findings of the polyvinylpyrrolidone market for each region, and in-depth analysis of major grade and application segments in terms of volume and value
Competition matrix of key players operating in the market and market share of major companies for 2018
Product mapping of all the players against product type, brand name, K-value and application parameters
Detailed profiles of major players operating in the market
