Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 - 2027

Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market - Introduction:

The report analyzes and forecasts the polyvinylpyrrolidone market at global and regional levels. The market has been projected in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (tons) from 2018 to 2027







The study includes drivers and restraints of the global polyvinylpyrrolidone market. It also covers the expected impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for polyvinylpyrrolidone during the forecast period

The report also highlights growth opportunities for the polyvinylpyrrolidone market at the global and regional levels



Market Dynamics:

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global polyvinylpyrrolidone market. Porter's Five Forces model for the polyvinylpyrrolidone market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape.

The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein grade and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.



Market Segmentation:

The study provides a decisive view of the global polyvinylpyrrolidone market by segmenting it in terms of grade, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends.

The regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report also covers the demand for Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) for individual grade and application segment across all regions.



Competitive Landscape:

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global polyvinylpyrrolidone market. Major players include ASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC., BASF SE, NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD., Boai NKY Pharmaceuticals Ltd, JH Nanhang Life Sciences Co., Ltd., and Hangzhou Sunflower Technology Development Co., Ltd.

Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Additionally, product mapping of the all the profiled companies has been given based on parameters such as brand name, product type, K-value range, and applications.

The report also covers the competition matrix for four major players – ASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC., BASF SE, NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD., and Boai NKY Pharmaceuticals Ltd ­– operating in the global polyvinylpyrrolidone market.

Ashland, one of the major companies in the global polyvinylpyrrolidone market, offers personal care, pharmaceutical, and agricultural grades of polyvinylpyrrolidone polymer.It's Plasdone and Polyplasdone polymer products are used in the pharmaceutical industry, while Agrimer polymers are employed in the agriculture sector.



Polyplasdone polymer complies with the U.S., European, and Japanese pharmacopeia specifications for crospovidone, and act as tablet disintegrant.



Research Methodology:

In-depth interviews and discussions were conducted with several key market participants and opinion leaders to compile the research report.Primary research represents a bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research.



Annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents of key players operating in various application areas have been reviewed for competition analysis and market understanding.

Secondary research also includes recent trends, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. These have proved to be reliable, effective, and successful approaches for obtaining precise market data, capturing market participants' insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

For forecasting, we have considered Market drivers, restrains and industry opportunity (based on Ans-off matrix framework), along with their current and future impact on the market growth across all the regions. Furthermore, we have also considered various factors such as GDP growth rate, R&D investments, capacity additions, raw materials pricing, strategic alliance, shift in technology, etc. while arriving at the market numbers at regional and country basis.



The global polyvinylpyrrolidone market can be segmented as follows:



Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market, by Grade

Low Molecular Weight

K12

K17

Medium Molecular Weight

K25

K30

High Molecular Weight

K90

Others (including K60 and K120)

Crospovidone

Copovidone

Others (including K15 and K40)



Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market, by Application

Pharmaceutical

Tablets

Liquid Suspension/Ointments

Injections

Solvents

Paints & Coatings

Inks

Polishing Agents

Electrical & Electronics

Batteries

PCBs

Others (including Screens and CMPs)

Adhesives

Skin Adhesives

Hot Melt Adhesives

Thickeners

Cosmetics

Hair Fixative Polymers

Skin Care

Perfumes

Oral Care

Food & Beverages

Non-alcoholic

Alcoholic

Home Care

Agrochemicals

Ceramics

Metal Quenching

Membranes

Hemodialysis

Water

Others (including Synthetic Fibers and Paper Manufacturing)



Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Netherlands

Belgium

Russia & CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Global and regional market share of the polyvinylpyrrolidone market in terms of volume (tons) and value (US$ Mn), by grade, application, and region for the period between 2018 and 2027

Detailed analysis of the country-level demand for polyvinylpyrrolidone in countries/sub-regions including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Russia & CIS, China, India, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, Brazil, Mexico, GCC, and South Africa with respect to different grade and application segments for the period from 2018 to 2027

Key indicators, drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global polyvinylpyrrolidone market

Import-export analysis of the polyvinylpyrrolidone market for all major countries in 2017

Price trend forecast of the global polyvinylpyrrolidone market in terms of grade

Value chain analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis of the global polyvinylpyrrolidone market

Regulatory landscape

Market attractiveness analysis of the global polyvinylpyrrolidone market by grade, application, and region

Key findings of the polyvinylpyrrolidone market for each region, and in-depth analysis of major grade and application segments in terms of volume and value

Competition matrix of key players operating in the market and market share of major companies for 2018

Product mapping of all the players against product type, brand name, K-value and application parameters

Detailed profiles of major players operating in the market



