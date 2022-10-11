Polyvinylpyrrolidone [PVP] Market to Reach Value of US$ 4.6 Bn by 2031, Notes TMR Study

The polyvinylpyrrolidone [PVP] market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6% during 2021-2031

Rising demand for tablets and disinfectants globally is creating profitable prospects in the market for polyvinylpyrrolidone [PVP]

Presence of sturdy healthcare infrastructure in North America and Europe is expected to drive the regional market growth

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone [PVP] Market is prognosticated to reach a value of over US$ 4.6 Bn by 2031, according to a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Furthermore, the TMR analysis finds that the market for polyvinylpyrrolidone [PVP] is expected to advance at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period, 2021-2031.

Due to lack of proper precautions and sanitization across many hospital setups, there has been a surge in the cases of hospital acquired infections (HAIs) across many developing nations. Rise in the understanding about this issue is leading to increase in the use of disinfectants, which can play important role in preventing the bacteria entry and reducing the possibilities of infections in patients. Hence, a surge in awareness on the importance of hygiene is anticipated to drive the demand for PVP-based disinfectants globally, notes a TMR study that covers data and analysis on the polyvinylpyrrolidone [PVP] market shares.

The players in polyvinylpyrrolidone [PVP] market are estimated to gain notable growth prospects in the North America and Europe regions during the forecast period. Some of the key factors for this market growth include the existence of advanced healthcare infrastructures in these regions.

Polyvinylpyrrolidone [PVP] Market: Key Findings

With rise in the adoption of technological advancements in the healthcare industry, there has been improvement in the life expectancy of the global population, which has resulted into rise in the number of older people worldwide. This aside, the spending power of the middle class population is being improving across many developed and developing nations. These factors are estimated to help in driving the sales of disinfectants and antiseptics. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the rapid market expansion, states a TMR analysis that delivers in-depth insights on the polyvinylpyrrolidone [PVP] market trends.

PVP is being utilized in veterinary medicines for different applications including antiseptic surgical solutions and scrubs. PVP is gaining traction as a mild antiseptic. It is being utilized for large as well as small animals across the globe. The increasing inclination among people toward adopting protein-rich diet is leading to driving the animal healthcare industry. This factor, in turn, is creating lucrative opportunities in the polyvinylpyrrolidone [PVP] market. Moreover, the market is being driven by surge in the demand for varied types of meats due to improving spending power of people across developed and developing nations.

Polyvinylpyrrolidone [PVP] Market: Growth Boosters

Rise in the sales of tablets and disinfectants globally is prognosticated to drive the expansion of the polyvinylpyrrolidone [PVP] market size during the forecast period

Surge in the utilization of PVP in varied non-pharmaceutical applications is expected to fuel their demand, states a polyvinylpyrrolidone [PVP] market growth forecast by TMR

Polyvinylpyrrolidone [PVP] Market: Competition Landscape

Leading companies in the polyvinylpyrrolidone [PVP] market is executing different strategies such as acquisitions in order to maintain their market positions

Rising focus of players on investing sizable amounts in R&Ds in order to develop and launch innovative products is anticipated to help in the market expansion in the near future

Polyvinylpyrrolidone [PVP] Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

BASF SE

ASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC.

GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC. Boai NKY Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD.

JH Nanhang Life Sciences Co., Ltd.

Zhangzhou HuaFu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Dongying City Huaan Chemical Industry Co., LTD.

Star-Tech Specialty Products Co., Ltd.

Glide Chem Private Limited

Polyvinylpyrrolidone [PVP] Market Segmentation:

Grade

Low Molecular Weight

K12



K17

Medium Molecular Weight

K25



K30

High Molecular Weight

K90



Others (K60 and K120)

Crospovidone

Copovidone

Others (including XL-10, Ultra-10, and Kollidon SR)

Application

Pharmaceutical

Tablets



Liquid Suspensions/Ointment



Injections

Solvents

Paints & Coatings



Inks



Polishing Agents

Electrical & Electronics

Batteries



PCBs



Others (Screens and CMP)

Adhesives

Skin Adhesives



Hot Melt Adhesives



Thickeners

Cosmetics

Hair Fixative Polymers



Skin Care



Perfumes



Oral Care

Food & Beverage

Non-alcoholic



Alcoholic

Home Care

Agrochemicals

Ceramics

Metal Quenching

Membranes

Hemodialysis



Water

Others (including Intermediates and Freeze Drying)

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

