Polyvisions Durapet PET Material Available in Flame Retardant Formulations for Medical and Consumer Electronics Applications

Nofia® FR Additives Enabling Superior Flammability Performance

MANCHESTER, Pa., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polyvisions Inc. a premiere thermoplastic compounding solutions provider (a wholly owned subsidiary of Bemis Associates Inc.), announces DuraPET 624 FR™ and DuraPET PCR FR products with Nofia® brand of polyphosphonates flame retardants as additives for Medical and Consumer electronic housing and applications. Nofia is produced by FRX Polymers, Inc.

Nofia Polyphosphonates is a non-halogenated flame retardant polymeric additive which retains or improves properties versus other FR additives including excellent FR (UL 94 V-0) at 1.5 mm, good impact, HDT, wear and outstanding chemical resistance. Nofia Homopolymers and Copolymer Flame retardant additives have achieved the highest rating of Benchmark 3 in the well-recognized Green Screen Assessment. GreenScreen® For Safer Chemicals (greenscreenchemicals.org).

"We looked at a lot of non-halogenated FR additives," says Rick Wilson of PolyVisions, "but none performed as well as Nofia Polyphosphonates in mechanicals and FR performance".

In a related development, Washington State has included Polyvisions DuraPET 624FR based on Nofia Polyphosphonates in their list of alternatives to Halogenated FR compounds for Consumer electronics applications.

DuraPET 624 FR with Nofia – Excellent Chemical Resistance

DuraPET 624 FR™ is a graft modified PET material that has a UL V0 listing for flame retardancy – enabled by Nofia non-halogenated flame retardant additives. It achieves a V0 FR, while maintaining extreme high impact and wear characteristics and excellent chemical resistance. With the addition of Nofia, higher chemical resistance may be achieved. This makes DuraPET 624 FR potentially ideal for applications such as medical instrumentation and consumer electronic housings.

Based on requests from customers, DuraPET 0624 FR was recently submitted for third party testing for CTI and GWIT. DuraPET 0624 FR achieves 600 CTI and 825 GWIT. This would potentially allow DuraPET 0624 FR to compete in high voltage and battery applications.

DuraPET PCR FR with Nofia – Increases Recycle Content

Polyvisions has also developed an FR version of their recycled DuraPET (PCR) to help their customers increase their recycle content while achieving good mechanicals including HDT and flame retardancy down to 1.0mm.

DuraPET PCR™ is a graft copolymer based on a post-consumer recycled PET matrix. DuraPET PCR™ is a highly durable compounded resin with impact and durability properties equal to most engineering grade plastics on the market today. With up to 92% recycled content, DuraPET PCR™ is the solution brands are looking for to meet sustainable plastics use goals. With Nofia additives, customers can increase their recycle content while achieving good mechanical properties including HDT, impact and superior flame retardancy.

About Polyvisions ( www.polyvisions.com )

PolyVisions is a premier specialized custom compounder. We are uniquely equipped to provide solutions to your thermoplastic material challenges, through true polymer science and formulation expertise. Our highly engineered products can be found in a myriad of applications across a broad range of industries. Examples of how we turn polymers into solutions are all around you from baby bottle nipples to roofing membranes to undersea cables to frozen entree plates.

About FRX Polymers ( www.frxi-innovations.com )

FRX Polymers is the globally recognized leader in environmentally sustainable flame retardant solutions. We are a true collaborative partner focused on solving our customer's toughest challenges through innovative solutions that enable safer and healthier lives for all of us.

