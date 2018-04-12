Polyvore Shut Down, But Its Users Joined Together to Create Alternative ChicVore.com with the Help of 10 Best Network

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of users around the world would pop over to Polyvore's site or app to gain inspiration, share their own unique style guides, or simple-to-organize design-related elements in one centralized storage location. A few days ago, that central storage location was abruptly shut down and the community of over 20 million were left without a home. For that reason, a number of Polyvore's users joined up with the team at 10 Best Network to create a new iteration of the community, called ChicVore.
"We know there is a large community of people looking for this type of online meeting place," said one of the ex-Polyvore users who was joining up with ChicVore. "We are calling the community to join us as we find a new home ... We are ready to do whatever it takes to make ChicVore come to life the way it was before, and we want to work with everybody who was a part of the old platform," she went on to say.
ChicVore is now already in a beta version which is invite-only for the time being but is allowing early access for special members of the already growing community. In fact, ChicVore's budding new website already has messages pouring in from all over the world in support of the cause, including complimentary consulting from the online publishing organization 10 Best Network.
Visit ChicVore for more information.
