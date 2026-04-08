POLYWOOD Announces CEO Succession Plan

Founder Doug Rassi to Retire; Brady Maller Appointed Chief Executive Officer

SYRACUSE, Ind., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of POLYWOOD, a leader in sustainable outdoor living products and American manufacturing, today announced that Doug Rassi, founder and Chief Executive Officer, will retire from his role as CEO after more than 25 years leading the company. The Board of Directors has appointed Brady Maller, POLYWOOD's current Chief Operating Officer, as the company's next Chief Executive Officer, effective May 1, 2026. Mr. Maller will also be joining the company's Board of Directors as a member.

Brady Maller Appointed Chief Executive Officer of POLYWOOD

This leadership transition has been thoughtfully planned over several years and comes at a time when the business is strong, growing, and well positioned for the future.

Over the past three decades, Mr. Rassi has led POLYWOOD from a simple idea—transforming discarded materials into durable outdoor living products—into a company that has helped define and reshape the entire category through innovation, sustainability, and domestic manufacturing.

Mr. Maller brings more than 20 years of leadership experience at POLYWOOD. During his tenure, he has played a central role in building the company, shaping its strategy, and advancing capabilities across operations, innovation, and customer experience.

"Doug has built POLYWOOD into a brand defined by trust, innovation, and craftsmanship," said George Abd, Board Chair and Operating Partner of Arsenal Capital Partners. "His vision created not only a category leader, but a company with a strong foundation for long-term growth. Doug is one of an elite few entrepreneurial leaders who has taken a vision from inception to execution and consistent change and growth. We look forward to continuing to work with Doug as he remains on the Board and is a significant investor in the company."

"Following an extensive succession planning process, the Board is confident that Brady is the right leader to guide POLYWOOD into its next chapter. He has been one of the foundational leaders in the company's success and uniquely suited to lead it into the future."

Mr. Maller said, "We're building from a position of strength—a brand people trust and a team that knows how to lead. I'm excited to continue building on that foundation with our partners as we expand how customers think about their outdoor spaces."

Mr. Rassi added, "After more than 25 years leading POLYWOOD, this is both a deeply personal milestone and an exciting moment for the company's future. Brady has been instrumental in shaping our strategy, our culture, and our commitment to innovation. I have complete confidence in his ability to lead POLYWOOD into the next chapter."

Under Mr. Maller's leadership, the company will continue its strategic direction, including expanding design capabilities, advancing material and finish innovations, and elevating the overall customer experience. POLYWOOD remains focused on helping customers move beyond individual products toward complete outdoor living spaces—reimagining outdoor environments as extensions of how people live, gather, and create.

Mr. Rassi concluded, "It has been the privilege of my life to lead this company. Our brand is strong, our team is strong, and the opportunity ahead is greater than ever. Without a doubt, the best days are still ahead."

About Brady Maller

Brady Maller has served as Chief Operating Officer of POLYWOOD and brings more than two decades of experience with the company. Over his tenure, he has been instrumental in driving strategic growth, operational excellence, and innovation across the business. His leadership has helped strengthen POLYWOOD's capabilities and deepen its partnerships across the market.

About POLYWOOD

For more than 30 years, POLYWOOD has redefined outdoor living through sustainably made, American-manufactured outdoor products. Founded on the idea that recycled materials can be transformed into durable, high-quality products, the company has become a leader in outdoor innovation. POLYWOOD is committed to delivering long-lasting products, advancing sustainable practices, and helping customers create outdoor spaces that reflect how they live, gather, and connect.

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SOURCE POLYWOOD