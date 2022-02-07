POLYWOOD Partners with Country Living on Outdoor Furniture Collection

SYRACUSE, Ind., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- POLYWOOD, the originator and longest-established manufacturer of outdoor furniture made from HDPE lumber, is partnering with County Living to launch the Country Living by POLYWOOD collection.

The Country Living by POLYWOOD collection will consist of a full assortment of outdoor furniture, from patio dining and lounge furniture to rocking chairs and swings for the front porch. The collection will debut in February 2022 with an exclusive line of Adirondack and rocking chairs with more items to come throughout the season. As with all POLYWOOD outdoor furniture, every product is made with genuine POLYWOOD lumber and is backed by a 20-year warranty.

The Country Living by POLYWOOD Adirondack chairs start at $239, with the porch rockers starting at $279. View the complete collection at: polywood.com/country-living-by-polywood

Doug Rassi, POLYWOOD founder and CEO expounds on the collaboration:

"POLYWOOD has always been about creating spaces where folks can gather to relax and memories are made on the front porch. Over three decades ago our company started out of the family garage with the goal of producing furniture made from recycled lumber that will last for generations.

Our designs are both timeless and fresh. With its legacy of inspiring that slower-paced quality of life, Country Living is a natural fit for POLYWOOD's family ideals and classic aesthetic."

The Country Living by POLYWOOD Adirondack chairs feature:

Iconic flower back shape providing a country flair

Rolled seat and contoured arms for added comfort

Quick Ship color options available

The Country Living by POLYWOOD rocking chairs feature:

Classic headboard feature that will carry over into the rest of the collection for visual continuity between pieces

Shaker-inspired design with square or round posts

Contoured seat and arms for both comfort and country appearance

Quick Ship color options available

Country Living's editor-in-chief Rachel Hardage Barrett said of the partnership:

"For more than 40 years, Country Living has championed American-made home furnishings with "country strong" durability, which is why I'm thrilled to partner with a brand that reflects our values. In recent years, we've also seen rising reader interest in sustainability, and The Country Living by POLYWOOD collection aligns with those priorities.

Country Living readers often tell us they enjoy reading their magazine outdoors, and this new collection provides the perfect perch for thumbing through the latest issue. The only thing missing is a cold glass of lemonade."

To learn more about POLYWOOD's partnership with Country Living, or to schedule an interview with the POLYWOOD team, please call Jason Myers at 412 580 1812 or e-mail [email protected].

About Country Living

For more than 40 years, Country Living has been a field guide to the good life, showcasing ideas and inspiration for laid-back living, regardless of geography, in the categories of design, food, entertaining, family, gardening, and pets. Country Living is published by Hearst Magazines, a unit of Hearst , a leading global, diversified media, information, and services company.

Hearst Magazines' print and digital assets reach 155 million readers and site visitors each month—two-thirds of all millennials, and over 80% of Gen Z and millennial women in the country (source: 2019 comScore/MRI 11-18/S18). With more than 25 brands in the U.S., the company publishes over 300 editions and 245 websites around the world. Country Living's editorial offices are located in Birmingham, Alabama. Follow Country Living on Twitter , Facebook , Pinterest , and Instagram .

About POLYWOOD

For over 30 years, POLYWOOD has been transforming outdoor living spaces with durable, sustainable, and timeless furniture designs. All genuine POLYWOOD® products are made in the USA from ocean-bound and landfill-bound plastic and are produced in 99% waste-free facilities in Syracuse, Indiana, and Roxboro, North Carolina. To learn more about the brand and see the products please visit www.polywood.com.

