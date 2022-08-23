The Latitude and Elevate collections established this brand's Designer Series in the luxury furniture space; the new Estate collection aims to move them to the front.

SYRACUSE, Ind., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- POLYWOOD, the sustainable company that first created outdoor furniture made from durable recycled plastic lumber in 1990, is launching Estate , the third collection in its PW Designer Series that made its debut last fall.

With top-tier outlets like Architectural Digest and Dwell singing the praises of POLYWOOD's latest offerings, it's clear that the world of high-end design has embraced this heritage brand's place at the elite table.

POLYWOOD Unveils Elegant Estate Collection, Third in its Upscale PW Designer Series

Doug Rassi, POLYWOOD founder and CEO elaborates on the new line:

"With our latest PW Designer Series launch, we set out to create a new and refined aesthetic. The Estate collection is all about approachable elegance – it truly is a study in classic, timeless beauty."

Like the Latitude and Elevate collections before it, Estate features a variety of outdoor dining and deep seating lounge furniture and sets. What differentiates this new collection are the elegant curves tempered by simple lines, featuring understated silhouettes with a textural finish.

From pieces like the Estate Dining Chair Cushion in all-weather performance fabric starting at $115 up to the grand 11-Piece A-Frame Table Dining Set priced at $14,895, customers can bring the indoors out and create their dream outdoor oasis. The collection is customizable with pieces including loveseats, sofas, ottomans, end and coffee tables, and dining seats and tables. Or customers can purchase thoughtfully curated pre-configured deep seating and dining sets.

All PW Designer Series collections offer white glove delivery with providers assembling the customer's furniture, placing it in their preferred space, and removing all packaging on location. And like all genuine POLYWOOD furniture, the Estate collection is manufactured in the USA with a zero-waste mindset for discerning customers who want to elevate their design aesthetic while reducing their environmental impact.

POLYWOOD is now accepting orders for October shipments of the Estate collection.

About POLYWOOD

For over 30 years, POLYWOOD has been transforming outdoor living spaces with durable, sustainable, and timeless furniture designs. All genuine POLYWOOD® products are made in the USA from ocean-bound and landfill-bound plastic and are produced in 99% waste-free facilities in Syracuse, Indiana, and Roxboro, North Carolina. To learn more about the brand and see the products please visit www.polywood.com.

