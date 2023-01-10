The Indiana-based brand is opening a private showroom in Georgia for qualified retail buyers and designers to experience the latest collections of sustainably-made outdoor furniture.

SYRACUSE, Ind., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- POLYWOOD, the originator of outdoor furniture made from sustainable landfill-bound and ocean-bound plastics, is proud to announce the opening of its 11,000-square-foot showroom located in Americas Mart. To celebrate the first market in its new space, POLYWOOD will be hosting a cocktail party on Thursday, January 12th from 3-5 pm. The space will be open Monday through Friday year-round to the trade.

POLYWOOD Unveils New Eleven Thousand-Square-Foot Outdoor Furniture Showroom in Atlanta Market

Lindsay Schleis, VP of Business Development at POLYWOOD explains what this new flagship showroom will offer and how it will benefit specialty retailers and designers:

"With 11,000 square feet of space, we're thrilled to be able to permanently showcase the largest display we've ever had. Winter Market will feature all three collections from our recently launched PW Designer Series. We're also looking forward to debuting our latest collaboration, the Martha Stewart by POLYWOOD Chinoiserie collection.

Our new state-of-the-art showroom has ample room to host events and entertain and features multiple design centers where designers can bring clients to create their perfect outdoor oasis."

For those attending Winter Market at 240 Peachtree Street NW, #2200 Atlanta, GA 30303, POLYWOOD's space is in Building 1, Showroom #3E7. In addition to POLYWOOD, the new building will also feature nearly 50 other brands in large, modern showrooms that the facility coordinators say were "purpose-built to showcase design-driven outdoor living brands." These new showrooms join over 400 décor, gift, and lifestyle showrooms at Atlanta Market which are also open all year for retailer and designer sourcing.

For more details about the facility, the opening party, this week's ARTS Award naming POLYWOOD the Outdoor Living Manufacturer of the year, or to schedule an interview with the POLYWOOD team, please contact Jason Myers at 412 580 1812 or at [email protected].

About POLYWOOD

For over 30 years, POLYWOOD has been transforming outdoor living spaces with durable, sustainable, and timeless furniture designs. All genuine POLYWOOD® products are made in the USA from ocean-bound and landfill-bound plastic and are produced in 99% waste-free facilities in Syracuse, Indiana, and Roxboro, North Carolina. To learn more about the brand and see the products please visit www.polywood.com.

