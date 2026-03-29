POM DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Pomdoctor Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on April 13, 2026

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As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) that PomDoctor was the subject of a fraudulent stock promotion scheme involving social media based misinformation and impersonated financial professionals; (2) that insiders and/or affiliates used offshore or nominee accounts to facilitate the coordinated dumping of shares during a price inflation campaign; (3) that PomDoctor's public statements and risk disclosures omitted any mention of the false rumors and artificial trading activity driving the stock price; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Pomdoctor experienced a significant decline in its share price between December 10 and December 11, 2025. The company's stock closed at approximately $0.50 per share on December 10, 2025, before falling to about $0.38 per share at the close of trading on December 11, 2025, representing a decline of roughly $0.12 per share, or approximately 24%, in a single trading session. The drop followed heightened volatility and selling pressure in the stock, amid broader investor concerns regarding Pomdoctor's financial performance and valuation.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Pomdoctor's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Pomdoctor class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/POM or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP