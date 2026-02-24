POM Investors with Large Losses Should Contact Robbins LLP for Information About the POMDoctor Ltd. Securities Class Action Lawsuit

San Diego, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired POMDoctor, Ltd. (NASDAQ: POM) securities between October 9, 2025 and December 11, 2025. POMDoctor claims to be "a leading online medical services platform for chronic diseases in China."

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

What are the allegations? Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that POMDoctor Ltd. (POM) was the Subject of a Pump-and-Dump Scheme

According to the complaint, in the weeks leading up to December 10, 2025 initial public offering ("IPO"), POMDoctor's share price surged from the IPO price of $4.00 to an all-time high of $6.09, despite not fundamental news from the Company justifying the spike. Investigations and public reports have since revealed that POMDoctor utilized social media to orchestrate an illicit "pump-and-dump" scheme to defraud investors. Allegedly, impersonators claiming to be legitimate financial advisors touted POMDoctor in online forums, chat groups, and through social media posts with sensational but baseless claims to create a buying frenzy among retail investors. On December 10, 2025, POMDoctor's share price crashed by approximately 91% to $0.50. The Company's share price has continued to decline to approximately $0.40.

Plaintiff alleges that during the class period defendants failed to disclose to investors: (i) that POMDoctor was the subject of a fundamental stock promotion scheme involving social media-based misinformation and impersonated financial professionals; (2) that insiders and/or affiliates used offshore or nominee accounts to facilitate the coordinated dumping of shares during a price inflation campaign; and (3) that POMDoctor's public statements and risk disclosures omitted any mention of the false rumors and artificial trading activity during the stock price.

What can shareholders do now? You may be eligible to participate in the class action against POMDoctor Ltd. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers to the court by April 7, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

