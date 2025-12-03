POMDOCTOR LIMITED Announces First Half of Fiscal 2025 Unaudited Financial Results
Dec 03, 2025, 16:15 ET
GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomdoctor Limited ("Pomdoctor" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: POM), a leading online medical services platform for chronic diseases in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025.
Mr. Zhenyang Shi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pomdoctor, commented: "The first half of fiscal year 2025 reflected our deliberate and disciplined efforts to balance business expansion with operational rigor. Despite a challenging macroeconomic environment and intensified market competition, we strived to strengthen our market coverage and penetration, while optimizing and diversifying our revenue streams through the vigorous promotion of our internet-hospital services and online sales. During the period, we continued to solidify our partner-doctor pool by offering higher service fees, and at the same time meaningfully enhanced our collaboration with pharmaceutical manufacturers to drive online sales and adapt to China's evolving healthcare landscape. These initiatives resulted in a 16.2% increase in net revenue, highlighted by growth of 83.2% in our online-pharmacy businesses.
At the same time, we maintained strict cost controls and operational discipline, sustaining a stable gross profit margin of 16.2%. Gross profit increased 16.3% year over year, despite higher sales and marketing expenses, a larger contribution from lower-margin pharmacy products, and continued investments in customer acquisition. We prioritized retaining doctor resources while prudently reducing advertising spending, reinforcing the foundation for sustainable growth under a stable pharmaceutical supply chain.
Notably, our successful initial public offering (IPO) in October provided us with additional capital resources and expanded opportunities for future growth, further enriching our strategic options and strengthening our execution capabilities. Looking ahead, we are confident in our ability to continue improving operational performance and creating long-term value for our shareholders."
First Half of Fiscal 2025 Financial Summary
- Net revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2025 were RMB174.5 million (US$24.4 million), representing a 16.2% increase from RMB150.2 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024.
- Gross profit increased by 16.3% from RMB24.3 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024, to RMB28.3 million (US$4.0 million) in the six months ended June 30, 2025.
- Gross profit margin remained stable at 16.2% in the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2025.
- Net loss was RMB19.9 million (US$2.8 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared with RMB14.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.
- Net loss per share, basic and diluted, was RMB11.45 (US$1.60) for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared with RMB10.58 for the six months ended June 30, 2024.
Unaudited Financial Results for the First Half of Fiscal 2025
- Net revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2025 were RMB174.5 million (US$24.4 million), representing a 16.2% increase from RMB150.2 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024, which was primarily attributable to the increase in the net revenues from Internet hospital. Net revenues from Internet hospital increased by 82.4% from RMB36.8 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024 to RMB67.2 million (US$9.4 million) in the six months ended June 30, 2025, primarily attributable to the increase in revenues generated from online pharmacy sales. In the first half of 2025, the Company strengthened its cooperation with pharmaceutical manufacturers to sell their products through its Internet hospital platform. As a result, revenue from the Company's online pharmacy sales increased from RMB36.3 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024 to RMB66.4 million (US$9.3 million) in the six months ended June 30, 2025.
- Cost of revenues increased by 16.2% from RMB125.8 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024 to RMB146.2 million (US$20.4 million) in the six months ended June 30, 2025, primarily due to the increase in cost of revenues in online pharmacy sales from RMB20.4 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024 to RMB40.0 million (US$5.6 million) in the six months ended June 30, 2025, which was in line with the increase in the Company's net revenues from Internet hospital.
- Gross profit increased by 16.3% from RMB24.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, to RMB28.3 million (US$4.0 million) in the six months ended June 30, 2025.
- Gross profit margin remained stable at 16.2% in the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2025. The gross profit margin of the Company's Internet hospital decreased from 44.7% in the six months ended June 30, 2024 to 40.5% in the six months ended June 30, 2025, mainly due to the increase in the online pharmacy sales of products with lower gross profit margin. The gross profit margin of the Company's pharmaceutical supply chain business decreased from 6.9% in the six months ended June 30, 2024 to 1.1% in the six months ended June 30, 2025, which was primarily because the gross profit margin of the Company's pharmacy wholesale customers newly acquired in the six months ended June 30, 2024 was higher than that of customers in the six months ended June 30, 2025.
- Sales and marketing expenses increased by 11.6% from RMB24.9 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024 to RMB27.8 million (US$3.9 million) in the six months ended June 30, 2025, primarily due to higher service fees to doctors and increased staff costs in line with the growth in revenues from Internet hospital business, partially offset by a slight decrease in advertising and promotion costs resulting from a relatively stable pharmaceutical supply chain business.
- General and administrative expenses increased by 53.5% from RMB6.8 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024 to RMB10.5 million (US$1.5 million) in the six months ended June 30, 2025, primarily due to the increase in consultancy and professional service fees incurred in connection with the Company's initial public offering, partially offset by the decrease in expected credit loss recognized resulting from the efforts for collection of receivables.
- Research and development expense remained relatively stable at RMB1.5 million (US$0.2 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2025.
- Impairment loss on long-lived assets recorded was RMB0.02 million and RMB2.0 million (US$0.3 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2025, respectively.
- Loss from operation was RMB13.5 million (US$1.9 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared with RMB8.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.
- Net loss was RMB19.9 million (US$2.8 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared with RMB RMB14.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.
- Net loss per share, basic and diluted, was RMB11.45 (US$1.60) for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared with RMB10.58 for the six months ended June 30, 2024.
Financial Condition
- Cash and cash equivalents of RMB5.7 million (US$0.8 million) as of June 30, 2025, compared to RMB7.7 million as of December 31, 2024.
- Net cash used in operating activities was RMB15.0 million (US$2.1 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared with RMB10.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.
- Net cash used in investing activities was RMB512,200 (US$71,500) for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared with RMB17,862 for the six months ended June 30, 2024.
- Net cash provided by financing activities was RMB13.6 million (US$1.9 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared with RMB16.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.
Exchange Rate Information
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.1636 to US$1.00, the rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board on June 30, 2025.
Recent Development
On October 9, 2025, the Company completed its initial public offering (the "Offering") of 5,000,004 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") at a public offering price of US$4.00 per ADS. On October 10, 2025, the underwriter of the Offering fully exercised its over-allotment option to purchase an additional 750,000 American Depositary Shares of the Company at the public offering price of US$4.00 per share. The gross proceeds were US$23,000,016 from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions, and other expenses. The Company's ADSs began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on October 8, 2025 under the ticker symbol "POM."
About POMDOCTOR LIMITED
POMDOCTOR LIMITED is a leading online medical services platform for chronic diseases in China, ranking sixth on China's Internet hospital market based on the number of contracted doctors in 2022, according to Frost & Sullivan. Focusing on chronic disease management and pharmaceutical services, the Company offers a one-stop platform for medical services, organically connecting patients with doctors and pharmaceutical products. The Company's operations primarily include Internet hospital and pharmaceutical supply chain, connecting users, pharmacies, suppliers, medical professionals, and other healthcare participants. Through this model, POMDOCTOR aims to enhance the efficiency and transparency of the healthcare value chain. The Company's mission is to provide effective prevention and treatment solutions to alleviate patients' sufferings from illnesses. Its vision is to become the most trustworthy medical and healthcare services platform. For more information, please visit the Company's website: http://ir.7shiliu.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the SEC.
For more information, please contact:
POMDOCTOR LIMITED
Investor Relations Department
Email: [email protected]
Ascent Investor Relations LLC
Tina Xiao
Phone: +1-646-932-7242
Email: [email protected]
|
POMDOCTOR LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
December 31,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
Assets
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs of
|
7,651,695
|
5,746,989
|
802,249
|
Accounts receivable, net (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs of
|
8,374,608
|
6,128,066
|
855,445
|
Accounts receivable – a related party (including amounts of the
|
424,259
|
584,802
|
81,635
|
Amount due from related parties (including amounts of the consolidated
|
5,632,987
|
7,418,671
|
1,035,607
|
Inventories (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs of
|
9,165,973
|
6,447,637
|
900,055
|
Other receivables, net (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs of
|
5,318,724
|
5,231,722
|
730,319
|
Advances to suppliers (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs of
|
929,167
|
2,921,966
|
407,891
|
Total current assets
|
37,497,413
|
34,479,853
|
4,813,201
|
Non-current assets:
|
Property and equipment, net (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs
|
461,362
|
394,107
|
55,015
|
Other non-current assets (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs of
|
831,132
|
1,307,832
|
182,566
|
Deferred offering costs (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs of
|
7,437,679
|
7,690,157
|
1,073,505
|
Total non-current assets
|
8,730,173
|
9,392,096
|
1,311,086
|
Total assets
|
46,227,586
|
43,871,949
|
6,124,287
|
POMDOCTOR LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS — (Continued)
|
December 31,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
Liabilities
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs of
|
25,320,486
|
25,164,804
|
3,512,871
|
Accounts payable – a related party (including amounts of the consolidated
|
25,891
|
13,711
|
1,914
|
Short-term bank loans (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs of
|
34,958,333
|
34,708,333
|
4,845,096
|
Long-term bank loans, current (including amounts of the consolidated
|
300,000
|
2,400,000
|
335,027
|
Long-term loans, current (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs of
|
10,000,000
|
10,000,000
|
1,395,946
|
Long-term loans from third parties, current (including amounts of the
|
2,320,082
|
2,295,082
|
320,381
|
Salary and welfare payable (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs
|
15,375,537
|
15,543,259
|
2,169,755
|
Advance from customers (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs of
|
1,756,046
|
942,724
|
131,599
|
Value added tax ("VAT") and other tax payable (including amounts of the
|
815,462
|
998,295
|
139,357
|
Other payables (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs of
|
12,888,750
|
10,543,438
|
1,471,806
|
Accrued liabilities (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs of
|
9,712,966
|
11,564,144
|
1,614,292
|
Short-term loans from third parties (including amounts of the consolidated
|
11,551,614
|
7,194,342
|
1,004,291
|
Loans from related parties, current (including amounts of the consolidated
|
13,821,875
|
33,194,670
|
4,633,797
|
Amount due to related parties (including amounts of the consolidated
|
36,829,010
|
42,403,073
|
5,919,241
|
POMDOCTOR LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS — (Continued)
|
December 31,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
Operating lease liabilities, current (including amounts of the
|
1,388,863
|
1,790,319
|
249,919
|
Other current liabilities (including amounts of the consolidated
|
2,080,556
|
237,580
|
33,165
|
Total current liabilities
|
179,145,471
|
198,993,774
|
27,778,457
|
Long-term bank loans, noncurrent (including amounts of the
|
8,400,000
|
5,700,000
|
795,689
|
Loans from related parties, noncurrent (including amounts of the
|
356,690,859
|
356,390,859
|
49,750,246
|
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent (including amounts of the
|
1,672,218
|
2,346,664
|
327,582
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
366,763,077
|
364,437,523
|
50,873,517
|
Total liabilities
|
545,908,548
|
563,431,297
|
78,651,974
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Mezzanine equity
|
Convertible redeemable preferred shares (US$0.0001 par value;
|
1,595,051,558
|
1,642,498,390
|
229,283,934
|
Redeemable non-controlling interests
|
168,671,234
|
173,630,137
|
24,237,833
|
Total mezzanine equity
|
1,763,722,792
|
1,816,128,527
|
253,521,767
|
Equity (deficit)
|
Class A ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value; 485,360,730
|
2,988
|
2,988
|
417
|
Class B Ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value; 2,042,042 shares
|
1,408
|
1,408
|
197
|
Subscription receivable
|
(1,608)
|
(1,608)
|
(224)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(2,263,419,477)
|
(2,335,709,744)
|
(326,052,508)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|
(5,231)
|
1,875
|
262
|
Total Pomdoctor Limited's shareholders' deficit
|
(2,263,421,920)
|
(2,335,705,081)
|
(326,051,856)
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
18,166
|
17,206
|
2,402
|
Total deficit
|
(2,263,403,754)
|
(2,335,687,875)
|
(326,049,454)
|
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and deficit
|
46,227,586
|
43,871,949
|
6,124,287
|
POMDOCTOR LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
|
For Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2024
|
2025
|
2025
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
Net revenues – third parties
|
149,266,587
|
174,283,295
|
24,329,010
|
Net revenues – a related party
|
897,822
|
186,556
|
26,042
|
Net revenues
|
150,164,409
|
174,469,851
|
24,355,052
|
Cost of revenues
|
125,823,734
|
146,152,450
|
20,402,095
|
Gross profit
|
24,340,675
|
28,317,401
|
3,952,957
|
Operating expenses:
|
Sales and marketing expenses
|
24,884,898
|
27,761,736
|
3,875,389
|
General and administrative expenses
|
6,835,897
|
10,494,487
|
1,464,974
|
Research and development expenses
|
1,507,847
|
1,479,909
|
206,587
|
Impairment loss on long-lived assets
|
17,861
|
2,041,299
|
284,954
|
Total operating expenses
|
33,246,503
|
41,777,431
|
5,831,904
|
Loss from operations
|
(8,905,828)
|
(13,460,030)
|
(1,878,947)
|
Other income (expenses):
|
Other income
|
1,078,270
|
28,027
|
3,912
|
Other expense
|
(33,681)
|
(130,291)
|
(18,188)
|
Interest expense
|
(6,179,172)
|
(6,471,198)
|
(903,344)
|
Government grants
|
13,858
|
148,000
|
20,660
|
Total other expense, net
|
(5,120,725)
|
(6,425,462)
|
(896,960)
|
Loss before income tax
|
(14,026,553)
|
(19,885,492)
|
(2,775,907)
|
Income tax expense
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Net loss
|
(14,026,553)
|
(19,885,492)
|
(2,775,907)
|
Accretion to redemption value of mezzanine equity
|
(52,695,272)
|
(52,405,735)
|
(7,315,559)
|
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
27,639
|
(960)
|
(134)
|
Net loss attributable to the Pomdoctor Limited's ordinary
|
(66,749,464)
|
(72,290,267)
|
(10,091,332)
|
Net loss
|
(14,026,553)
|
(19,885,492)
|
(2,775,907)
|
Other comprehensive (loss) income:
|
Total other comprehensive (loss) income
|
(3,970)
|
7,106
|
992
|
Total comprehensive loss
|
(14,030,523)
|
(19,878,386)
|
(2,774,915)
|
Accretion to redemption value of mezzanine equity
|
(52,695,272)
|
(52,405,735)
|
(7,315,559)
|
Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling
|
27,639
|
(960)
|
(134)
|
Comprehensive loss attributable to the Pomdoctor Limited's
|
(66,753,434)
|
(72,283,161)
|
(10,090,340)
|
Loss per share
|
Basic and diluted
|
(10.58)
|
(11.45)
|
(1.60)
|
Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding*
|
Basic and diluted
|
6,310,198
|
6,310,198
|
6,310,198
|
* Ordinary shares and share data have been retroactively restated to give effect to the nominal share issuance for
|
POMDOCTOR LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
For Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2024
|
2025
|
2025
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
(10,631,121)
|
(14,987,658)
|
(2,092,195)
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Payment for purchase of property and equipment
|
(17,862)
|
(2,200)
|
(307)
|
Payment for long-term investment
|
—
|
(510,000)
|
(71,193)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(17,862)
|
(512,200)
|
(71,500)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Loans from related parties
|
11,219,986
|
24,750,310
|
3,455,010
|
Repayment to related parties
|
(14,436,941)
|
(5,677,514)
|
(792,550)
|
Proceeds from short-term bank loans
|
37,000,000
|
29,000,000
|
4,048,244
|
Repayment of short-term bank loans
|
(19,300,000)
|
(29,250,000)
|
(4,083,143)
|
Repayment of long-term bank loans
|
(54,628)
|
(600,000)
|
(83,757)
|
Loans from third parties
|
8,759,366
|
1,600,000
|
223,351
|
Repayment to third parties
|
(4,968,912)
|
(5,982,272)
|
(835,093)
|
Payment for deferred offering cost
|
(1,656,745)
|
(252,478)
|
(35,245)
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
16,562,126
|
13,588,046
|
1,896,817
|
Effect of exchange rate changes
|
(3,970)
|
7,106
|
992
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted
|
5,909,173
|
(1,904,706)
|
(265,886)
|
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the
|
6,805,099
|
7,651,695
|
1,068,135
|
POMDOCTOR LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS — (Continued)
|
For Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2024
|
2025
|
2025
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
Including:
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
|
6,717,031
|
7,651,695
|
1,068,135
|
Restricted cash at beginning of the period
|
88,068
|
—
|
—
|
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period
|
12,714,272
|
5,746,989
|
802,249
|
Including:
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
|
12,714,272
|
5,746,989
|
802,249
|
Supplemental disclosures of cash flows information:
|
Cash paid for interest expense
|
1,130,609
|
2,382,125
|
332,532
|
Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing activities:
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating
|
—
|
2,039,099
|
284,647
SOURCE POMDOCTOR LIMITED
