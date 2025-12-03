POMDOCTOR LIMITED Announces First Half of Fiscal 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomdoctor Limited ("Pomdoctor" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: POM), a leading online medical services platform for chronic diseases in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Mr. Zhenyang Shi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pomdoctor, commented: "The first half of fiscal year 2025 reflected our deliberate and disciplined efforts to balance business expansion with operational rigor. Despite a challenging macroeconomic environment and intensified market competition, we strived to strengthen our market coverage and penetration, while optimizing and diversifying our revenue streams through the vigorous promotion of our internet-hospital services and online sales. During the period, we continued to solidify our partner-doctor pool by offering higher service fees, and at the same time meaningfully enhanced our collaboration with pharmaceutical manufacturers to drive online sales and adapt to China's evolving healthcare landscape. These initiatives resulted in a 16.2% increase in net revenue, highlighted by growth of 83.2% in our online-pharmacy businesses.

At the same time, we maintained strict cost controls and operational discipline, sustaining a stable gross profit margin of 16.2%. Gross profit increased 16.3% year over year, despite higher sales and marketing expenses, a larger contribution from lower-margin pharmacy products, and continued investments in customer acquisition. We prioritized retaining doctor resources while prudently reducing advertising spending, reinforcing the foundation for sustainable growth under a stable pharmaceutical supply chain.

Notably, our successful initial public offering (IPO) in October provided us with additional capital resources and expanded opportunities for future growth, further enriching our strategic options and strengthening our execution capabilities. Looking ahead, we are confident in our ability to continue improving operational performance and creating long-term value for our shareholders."

First Half of Fiscal 2025 Financial Summary

  • Net revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2025 were RMB174.5 million (US$24.4 million), representing a 16.2% increase from RMB150.2 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024.
  • Gross profit increased by 16.3% from RMB24.3 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024, to RMB28.3 million (US$4.0 million) in the six months ended June 30, 2025.
  • Gross profit margin remained stable at 16.2% in the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2025.
  • Net loss was RMB19.9 million (US$2.8 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared with RMB14.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.
  • Net loss per share, basic and diluted, was RMB11.45 (US$1.60) for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared with RMB10.58 for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Unaudited Financial Results for the First Half of Fiscal 2025

  • Net revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2025 were RMB174.5 million (US$24.4 million), representing a 16.2% increase from RMB150.2 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024, which was primarily attributable to the increase in the net revenues from Internet hospital. Net revenues from Internet hospital increased by 82.4% from RMB36.8 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024 to RMB67.2 million (US$9.4 million) in the six months ended June 30, 2025, primarily attributable to the increase in revenues generated from online pharmacy sales. In the first half of 2025, the Company strengthened its cooperation with pharmaceutical manufacturers to sell their products through its Internet hospital platform. As a result, revenue from the Company's online pharmacy sales increased from RMB36.3 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024 to RMB66.4 million (US$9.3 million) in the six months ended June 30, 2025.
  • Cost of revenues increased by 16.2% from RMB125.8 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024 to RMB146.2 million (US$20.4 million) in the six months ended June 30, 2025, primarily due to the increase in cost of revenues in online pharmacy sales from RMB20.4 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024 to RMB40.0 million (US$5.6 million) in the six months ended June 30, 2025, which was in line with the increase in the Company's net revenues from Internet hospital.
  • Gross profit increased by 16.3% from RMB24.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, to RMB28.3 million (US$4.0 million) in the six months ended June 30, 2025.
  • Gross profit margin remained stable at 16.2% in the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2025. The gross profit margin of the Company's Internet hospital decreased from 44.7% in the six months ended June 30, 2024 to 40.5% in the six months ended June 30, 2025, mainly due to the increase in the online pharmacy sales of products with lower gross profit margin. The gross profit margin of the Company's pharmaceutical supply chain business decreased from 6.9% in the six months ended June 30, 2024 to 1.1% in the six months ended June 30, 2025, which was primarily because the gross profit margin of the Company's pharmacy wholesale customers newly acquired in the six months ended June 30, 2024 was higher than that of customers in the six months ended June 30, 2025.
  • Sales and marketing expenses increased by 11.6% from RMB24.9 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024 to RMB27.8 million (US$3.9 million) in the six months ended June 30, 2025, primarily due to higher service fees to doctors and increased staff costs in line with the growth in revenues from Internet hospital business, partially offset by a slight decrease in advertising and promotion costs resulting from a relatively stable pharmaceutical supply chain business.
  • General and administrative expenses increased by 53.5% from RMB6.8 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024 to RMB10.5 million (US$1.5 million) in the six months ended June 30, 2025, primarily due to the increase in consultancy and professional service fees incurred in connection with the Company's initial public offering, partially offset by the decrease in expected credit loss recognized resulting from the efforts for collection of receivables.
  • Research and development expense remained relatively stable at RMB1.5 million (US$0.2 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2025.
  • Impairment loss on long-lived assets recorded was RMB0.02 million and RMB2.0 million (US$0.3 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2025, respectively.
  • Loss from operation was RMB13.5 million (US$1.9 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared with RMB8.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.
  • Net loss was RMB19.9 million (US$2.8 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared with RMB RMB14.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.
  • Net loss per share, basic and diluted, was RMB11.45 (US$1.60) for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared with RMB10.58 for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Financial Condition

  • Cash and cash equivalents of RMB5.7 million (US$0.8 million) as of June 30, 2025, compared to RMB7.7 million as of December 31, 2024.
  • Net cash used in operating activities was RMB15.0 million (US$2.1 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared with RMB10.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.
  • Net cash used in investing activities was RMB512,200 (US$71,500) for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared with RMB17,862 for the six months ended June 30, 2024.
  • Net cash provided by financing activities was RMB13.6 million (US$1.9 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared with RMB16.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.1636 to US$1.00, the rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board on June 30, 2025.

Recent Development

On October 9, 2025, the Company completed its initial public offering (the "Offering") of 5,000,004 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") at a public offering price of US$4.00 per ADS. On October 10, 2025, the underwriter of the Offering fully exercised its over-allotment option to purchase an additional 750,000 American Depositary Shares of the Company at the public offering price of US$4.00 per share. The gross proceeds were US$23,000,016 from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions, and other expenses. The Company's ADSs began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on October 8, 2025 under the ticker symbol "POM."

About POMDOCTOR LIMITED

POMDOCTOR LIMITED is a leading online medical services platform for chronic diseases in China, ranking sixth on China's Internet hospital market based on the number of contracted doctors in 2022, according to Frost & Sullivan. Focusing on chronic disease management and pharmaceutical services, the Company offers a one-stop platform for medical services, organically connecting patients with doctors and pharmaceutical products. The Company's operations primarily include Internet hospital and pharmaceutical supply chain, connecting users, pharmacies, suppliers, medical professionals, and other healthcare participants. Through this model, POMDOCTOR aims to enhance the efficiency and transparency of the healthcare value chain. The Company's mission is to provide effective prevention and treatment solutions to alleviate patients' sufferings from illnesses. Its vision is to become the most trustworthy medical and healthcare services platform. For more information, please visit the Company's website: http://ir.7shiliu.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the SEC.

POMDOCTOR LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




December 31,
2024

June 30,
2025

June 30,
2025


RMB

RMB

US$

Assets








Current assets:








Cash and cash equivalents (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs of
   RMB7,596,708 and RMB5,579,802 (US$778,910) as of December 31,
   2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively)

7,651,695


5,746,989


802,249

Accounts receivable, net (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs of
   RMB8,374,608 and RMB6,128,066 (US$855,445) as of December 31,
   2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively)

8,374,608


6,128,066


855,445

Accounts receivable – a related party (including amounts of the
   consolidated VIEs of RMB424,259 and RMB584,802 (US$81,635) as
   of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively)

424,259


584,802


81,635

Amount due from related parties (including amounts of the consolidated
   VIEs of RMB6,070,945 and RMB9,643,039 (US$1,346,117) as of
   December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively)

5,632,987


7,418,671


1,035,607

Inventories (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs of
   RMB9,165,973 and RMB6,447,637 (US$900,055) as of December 31,
   2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively)

9,165,973


6,447,637


900,055

Other receivables, net (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs of
   RMB5,318,724 and RMB5,231,722 (US$730,319) as of December 31,
   2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively)

5,318,724


5,231,722


730,319

Advances to suppliers (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs of
   RMB929,167 and RMB2,921,966 (US$407,891) as of December 31,
   2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively)

929,167


2,921,966


407,891

Total current assets

37,497,413


34,479,853


4,813,201

Non-current assets:











Property and equipment, net (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs
   of RMB461,362 and RMB394,107 (US$55,015) as of December 31,
   2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively)

461,362


394,107


55,015

Other non-current assets (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs of
   RMB831,132 and RMB1,307,832 (US$182,566) as of December 31,
   2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively)

831,132


1,307,832


182,566

Deferred offering costs (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs of
   RMB7,437,679 and RMB6,007,339 (US$838,592) as of December 31,
   2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively)

7,437,679


7,690,157


1,073,505

Total non-current assets

8,730,173


9,392,096


1,311,086

Total assets

46,227,586


43,871,949


6,124,287


POMDOCTOR LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS — (Continued)




December 31,
2024

June 30,
2025

June 30,
2025


RMB

RMB

US$

Liabilities








Current liabilities:








Accounts payable (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs of
   RMB25,320,486 and RMB25,164,804 (US$3,512,871) as of December
   31, 2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively)

25,320,486


25,164,804


3,512,871

Accounts payable – a related party (including amounts of the consolidated
   VIEs of RMB25,891 and RMB13,711 (US$1,914) as of December 31,
   2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively)

25,891


13,711


1,914

Short-term bank loans (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs of
   RMB34,958,333 and RMB34,708,333 (US$4,845,096) as of December
   31, 2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively)

34,958,333


34,708,333


4,845,096

Long-term bank loans, current (including amounts of the consolidated
   VIEs of RMB300,000 and RMB2,400,000 (US$335,027) as of
   December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively)

300,000


2,400,000


335,027

Long-term loans, current (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs of
   RMB10,000,000 and RMB10,000,000 (US$1,395,946) as of December
   31, 2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively)

10,000,000


10,000,000


1,395,946

Long-term loans from third parties, current (including amounts of the
   consolidated VIEs of RMB2,320,082 and RMB2,295,082
   (US$320,381) as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025,
   respectively)

2,320,082


2,295,082


320,381

Salary and welfare payable (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs   
   of RMB15,375,537 and RMB15,543,259 (US$2,169,755) as of
   December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively)

15,375,537


15,543,259


2,169,755

Advance from customers (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs of
   RMB1,756,046 and RMB942,724 (US$131,599) as of December 31,
   2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively)

1,756,046


942,724


131,599

Value added tax ("VAT") and other tax payable (including amounts of the
   consolidated VIEs of RMB815,462 and RMB998,295 (US$139,357) as
   of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively)

815,462


998,295


139,357

Other payables (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs of
   RMB12,888,550 and RMB10,543,238 (US$1,471,777) as of December
   31, 2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively)

12,888,750


10,543,438


1,471,806

Accrued liabilities (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs of
   RMB9,712,966 and RMB11,564,144 (US$1,614,292) as of December
   31, 2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively)

9,712,966


11,564,144


1,614,292

Short-term loans from third parties (including amounts of the consolidated
   VIEs of RMB11,551,614 and RMB7,194,342 (US$1,004,291) as of
   December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively)

11,551,614


7,194,342


1,004,291

Loans from related parties, current (including amounts of the consolidated
   VIEs of RMB13,821,875 and RMB33,194,670 (US$4,633,797) as of
   December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively)

13,821,875


33,194,670


4,633,797

Amount due to related parties (including amounts of the consolidated
   VIEs of RMB36,829,010 and RMB42,403,073 (US$5,919,241) as of
   December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively)

36,829,010


42,403,073


5,919,241


POMDOCTOR LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS — (Continued)




December 31,
2024

June 30,
2025

June 30,
2025


RMB

RMB

US$

Operating lease liabilities, current (including amounts of the
   consolidated VIEs of RMB1,388,863 and RMB1,790,319
   (US$249,919) as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025,
   respectively)

1,388,863


1,790,319


249,919

Other current liabilities (including amounts of the consolidated
   VIEs of RMB2,080,556 and RMB237,580 (US$33,165) as of  
   December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively)

2,080,556


237,580


33,165

Total current liabilities

179,145,471


198,993,774


27,778,457













Long-term bank loans, noncurrent (including amounts of the
   consolidated VIEs of RMB8,400,000 and RMB5,700,000
   (US$795,689) as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025,
   respectively)

8,400,000


5,700,000


795,689

Loans from related parties, noncurrent (including amounts of the
   consolidated VIEs of RMB356,690,859 and RMB356,390,859
   (US$49,750,246) as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025,
   respectively)

356,690,859


356,390,859


49,750,246

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent (including amounts of the
   consolidated VIEs of RMB1,672,218 and RMB2,346,664
   (US$327,582) as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025,
   respectively)

1,672,218


2,346,664


327,582

Total non-current liabilities

366,763,077


364,437,523


50,873,517

Total liabilities

545,908,548


563,431,297


78,651,974













Commitments and contingencies





















Mezzanine equity











Convertible redeemable preferred shares (US$0.0001 par value;
   12,597,228 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of
   December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025)

1,595,051,558


1,642,498,390


229,283,934

Redeemable non-controlling interests

168,671,234


173,630,137


24,237,833

Total mezzanine equity

1,763,722,792


1,816,128,527


253,521,767













Equity (deficit)











Class A ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value; 485,360,730
   shares authorized, 4,268,156 shares issued and outstanding as of
   December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025)

2,988


2,988


417

Class B Ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value; 2,042,042 shares
   authorized and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and
   June 30, 2025, respectively)

1,408


1,408


197

Subscription receivable

(1,608)


(1,608)


(224)

Accumulated deficit

(2,263,419,477)


(2,335,709,744)


(326,052,508)

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(5,231)


1,875


262

Total Pomdoctor Limited's shareholders' deficit

(2,263,421,920)


(2,335,705,081)


(326,051,856)

Noncontrolling interests

18,166


17,206


2,402

Total deficit

(2,263,403,754)


(2,335,687,875)


(326,049,454)

Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and deficit

46,227,586


43,871,949


6,124,287

POMDOCTOR LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND

COMPREHENSIVE LOSS




For Six Months Ended June 30,


2024

2025

2025


RMB

RMB

US$

Net revenues – third parties

149,266,587


174,283,295


24,329,010

Net revenues – a related party

897,822


186,556


26,042

Net revenues

150,164,409


174,469,851


24,355,052

Cost of revenues

125,823,734


146,152,450


20,402,095

Gross profit

24,340,675


28,317,401


3,952,957













Operating expenses:











Sales and marketing expenses

24,884,898


27,761,736


3,875,389

General and administrative expenses

6,835,897


10,494,487


1,464,974

Research and development expenses

1,507,847


1,479,909


206,587

Impairment loss on long-lived assets

17,861


2,041,299


284,954

Total operating expenses

33,246,503


41,777,431


5,831,904

Loss from operations

(8,905,828)


(13,460,030)


(1,878,947)













Other income (expenses):











Other income

1,078,270


28,027


3,912

Other expense

(33,681)


(130,291)


(18,188)

Interest expense

(6,179,172)


(6,471,198)


(903,344)

Government grants

13,858


148,000


20,660

Total other expense, net

(5,120,725)


(6,425,462)


(896,960)

Loss before income tax

(14,026,553)


(19,885,492)


(2,775,907)

Income tax expense








Net loss

(14,026,553)


(19,885,492)


(2,775,907)

Accretion to redemption value of mezzanine equity

(52,695,272)


(52,405,735)


(7,315,559)

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

27,639


(960)


(134)

Net loss attributable to the Pomdoctor Limited's ordinary
   shareholders

(66,749,464)


(72,290,267)


(10,091,332)

Net loss

(14,026,553)


(19,885,492)


(2,775,907)

Other comprehensive (loss) income:











Total other comprehensive (loss) income

(3,970)


7,106


992

Total comprehensive loss

(14,030,523)


(19,878,386)


(2,774,915)

Accretion to redemption value of mezzanine equity

(52,695,272)


(52,405,735)


(7,315,559)

Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling
   interests

27,639


(960)


(134)

Comprehensive loss attributable to the Pomdoctor Limited's
   ordinary shareholders

(66,753,434)


(72,283,161)


(10,090,340)













Loss per share











      Basic and diluted

(10.58)


(11.45)


(1.60)













Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding*











      Basic and diluted

6,310,198


6,310,198


6,310,198


*  Ordinary shares and share data have been retroactively restated to give effect to the nominal share issuance for
    the Reorganization completed on August 8, 2024

POMDOCTOR LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS




For Six Months Ended June 30,


2024

2025

2025


RMB

RMB

US$

Net cash used in operating activities 

(10,631,121)


(14,987,658)


(2,092,195)

Cash flows from investing activities:


Payment for purchase of property and equipment

(17,862)


(2,200)


(307)

Payment for long-term investment




(510,000)


(71,193)

Net cash used in investing activities

(17,862)


(512,200)


(71,500)













Cash flows from financing activities:











Loans from related parties

11,219,986


24,750,310


3,455,010

Repayment to related parties

(14,436,941)


(5,677,514)


(792,550)

Proceeds from short-term bank loans

37,000,000


29,000,000


4,048,244

Repayment of short-term bank loans

(19,300,000)


(29,250,000)


(4,083,143)

Repayment of long-term bank loans

(54,628)


(600,000)


(83,757)

Loans from third parties

8,759,366


1,600,000


223,351

Repayment to third parties

(4,968,912)


(5,982,272)


(835,093)

Payment for deferred offering cost

(1,656,745)


(252,478)


(35,245)

Net cash provided by financing activities

16,562,126


13,588,046


1,896,817

Effect of exchange rate changes

(3,970)


7,106


992

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted
cash

5,909,173


(1,904,706)


(265,886)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the
   period

6,805,099


7,651,695


1,068,135


POMDOCTOR LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS — (Continued)




For Six Months Ended June 30,


2024

2025

2025


RMB

RMB

US$

   Including:








      Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

6,717,031


7,651,695


1,068,135

      Restricted cash at beginning of the period

88,068



















Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period

12,714,272


5,746,989


802,249













Including:











      Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

12,714,272


5,746,989


802,249













Supplemental disclosures of cash flows information:











Cash paid for interest expense

1,130,609


2,382,125


332,532













Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing activities:











Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating
    lease liabilities




2,039,099


284,647

SOURCE POMDOCTOR LIMITED

