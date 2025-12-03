POMDOCTOR LIMITED Announces First Half of Fiscal 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomdoctor Limited ("Pomdoctor" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: POM), a leading online medical services platform for chronic diseases in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Mr. Zhenyang Shi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pomdoctor, commented: "The first half of fiscal year 2025 reflected our deliberate and disciplined efforts to balance business expansion with operational rigor. Despite a challenging macroeconomic environment and intensified market competition, we strived to strengthen our market coverage and penetration, while optimizing and diversifying our revenue streams through the vigorous promotion of our internet-hospital services and online sales. During the period, we continued to solidify our partner-doctor pool by offering higher service fees, and at the same time meaningfully enhanced our collaboration with pharmaceutical manufacturers to drive online sales and adapt to China's evolving healthcare landscape. These initiatives resulted in a 16.2% increase in net revenue, highlighted by growth of 83.2% in our online-pharmacy businesses.

At the same time, we maintained strict cost controls and operational discipline, sustaining a stable gross profit margin of 16.2%. Gross profit increased 16.3% year over year, despite higher sales and marketing expenses, a larger contribution from lower-margin pharmacy products, and continued investments in customer acquisition. We prioritized retaining doctor resources while prudently reducing advertising spending, reinforcing the foundation for sustainable growth under a stable pharmaceutical supply chain.

Notably, our successful initial public offering (IPO) in October provided us with additional capital resources and expanded opportunities for future growth, further enriching our strategic options and strengthening our execution capabilities. Looking ahead, we are confident in our ability to continue improving operational performance and creating long-term value for our shareholders."

First Half of Fiscal 2025 Financial Summary

Net revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2025 were RMB174.5 million (US$24.4 million), representing a 16.2% increase from RMB150.2 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Gross profit increased by 16.3% from RMB24.3 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024, to RMB28.3 million (US$4.0 million) in the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Gross profit margin remained stable at 16.2% in the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2025.

Net loss was RMB19.9 million (US$2.8 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared with RMB14.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Net loss per share, basic and diluted, was RMB11.45 (US$1.60) for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared with RMB10.58 for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Unaudited Financial Results for the First Half of Fiscal 2025

Net revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2025 were RMB174.5 million (US$24.4 million), representing a 16.2% increase from RMB150.2 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024, which was primarily attributable to the increase in the net revenues from Internet hospital. Net revenues from Internet hospital increased by 82.4% from RMB36.8 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024 to RMB67.2 million (US$9.4 million) in the six months ended June 30, 2025, primarily attributable to the increase in revenues generated from online pharmacy sales. In the first half of 2025, the Company strengthened its cooperation with pharmaceutical manufacturers to sell their products through its Internet hospital platform. As a result, revenue from the Company's online pharmacy sales increased from RMB36.3 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024 to RMB66.4 million (US$9.3 million) in the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Financial Condition

Cash and cash equivalents of RMB5.7 million (US$0.8 million) as of June 30, 2025, compared to RMB7.7 million as of December 31, 2024.

of RMB5.7 million (US$0.8 million) as of June 30, 2025, compared to RMB7.7 million as of December 31, 2024. Net cash used in operating activities was RMB15.0 million (US$2.1 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared with RMB10.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

was RMB15.0 million (US$2.1 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared with RMB10.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Net cash used in investing activities was RMB512,200 (US$71,500) for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared with RMB17,862 for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

was RMB512,200 (US$71,500) for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared with RMB17,862 for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Net cash provided by financing activities was RMB13.6 million (US$1.9 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared with RMB16.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.1636 to US$1.00, the rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board on June 30, 2025.

Recent Development

On October 9, 2025, the Company completed its initial public offering (the "Offering") of 5,000,004 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") at a public offering price of US$4.00 per ADS. On October 10, 2025, the underwriter of the Offering fully exercised its over-allotment option to purchase an additional 750,000 American Depositary Shares of the Company at the public offering price of US$4.00 per share. The gross proceeds were US$23,000,016 from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions, and other expenses. The Company's ADSs began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on October 8, 2025 under the ticker symbol "POM."

About POMDOCTOR LIMITED

POMDOCTOR LIMITED is a leading online medical services platform for chronic diseases in China, ranking sixth on China's Internet hospital market based on the number of contracted doctors in 2022, according to Frost & Sullivan. Focusing on chronic disease management and pharmaceutical services, the Company offers a one-stop platform for medical services, organically connecting patients with doctors and pharmaceutical products. The Company's operations primarily include Internet hospital and pharmaceutical supply chain, connecting users, pharmacies, suppliers, medical professionals, and other healthcare participants. Through this model, POMDOCTOR aims to enhance the efficiency and transparency of the healthcare value chain. The Company's mission is to provide effective prevention and treatment solutions to alleviate patients' sufferings from illnesses. Its vision is to become the most trustworthy medical and healthcare services platform. For more information, please visit the Company's website: http://ir.7shiliu.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the SEC.

POMDOCTOR LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









December 31,

2024



June 30,

2025



June 30,

2025





RMB



RMB



US$

Assets

















Current assets:

















Cash and cash equivalents (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs of

RMB7,596,708 and RMB5,579,802 (US$778,910) as of December 31,

2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively)



7,651,695





5,746,989





802,249

Accounts receivable, net (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs of

RMB8,374,608 and RMB6,128,066 (US$855,445) as of December 31,

2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively)



8,374,608





6,128,066





855,445

Accounts receivable – a related party (including amounts of the

consolidated VIEs of RMB424,259 and RMB584,802 (US$81,635) as

of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively)



424,259





584,802





81,635

Amount due from related parties (including amounts of the consolidated

VIEs of RMB6,070,945 and RMB9,643,039 (US$1,346,117) as of

December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively)



5,632,987





7,418,671





1,035,607

Inventories (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs of

RMB9,165,973 and RMB6,447,637 (US$900,055) as of December 31,

2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively)



9,165,973





6,447,637





900,055

Other receivables, net (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs of

RMB5,318,724 and RMB5,231,722 (US$730,319) as of December 31,

2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively)



5,318,724





5,231,722





730,319

Advances to suppliers (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs of

RMB929,167 and RMB2,921,966 (US$407,891) as of December 31,

2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively)



929,167





2,921,966





407,891

Total current assets



37,497,413





34,479,853





4,813,201

Non-current assets:























Property and equipment, net (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs

of RMB461,362 and RMB394,107 (US$55,015) as of December 31,

2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively)



461,362





394,107





55,015

Other non-current assets (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs of

RMB831,132 and RMB1,307,832 (US$182,566) as of December 31,

2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively)



831,132





1,307,832





182,566

Deferred offering costs (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs of

RMB7,437,679 and RMB6,007,339 (US$838,592) as of December 31,

2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively)



7,437,679





7,690,157





1,073,505

Total non-current assets



8,730,173





9,392,096





1,311,086

Total assets



46,227,586





43,871,949





6,124,287





POMDOCTOR LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS — (Continued)









December 31,

2024



June 30,

2025



June 30,

2025





RMB



RMB



US$

Liabilities

















Current liabilities:

















Accounts payable (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs of

RMB25,320,486 and RMB25,164,804 (US$3,512,871) as of December

31, 2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively)



25,320,486





25,164,804





3,512,871

Accounts payable – a related party (including amounts of the consolidated

VIEs of RMB25,891 and RMB13,711 (US$1,914) as of December 31,

2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively)



25,891





13,711





1,914

Short-term bank loans (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs of

RMB34,958,333 and RMB34,708,333 (US$4,845,096) as of December

31, 2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively)



34,958,333





34,708,333





4,845,096

Long-term bank loans, current (including amounts of the consolidated

VIEs of RMB300,000 and RMB2,400,000 (US$335,027) as of

December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively)



300,000





2,400,000





335,027

Long-term loans, current (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs of

RMB10,000,000 and RMB10,000,000 (US$1,395,946) as of December

31, 2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively)



10,000,000





10,000,000





1,395,946

Long-term loans from third parties, current (including amounts of the

consolidated VIEs of RMB2,320,082 and RMB2,295,082

(US$320,381) as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025,

respectively)



2,320,082





2,295,082





320,381

Salary and welfare payable (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs

of RMB15,375,537 and RMB15,543,259 (US$2,169,755) as of

December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively)



15,375,537





15,543,259





2,169,755

Advance from customers (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs of

RMB1,756,046 and RMB942,724 (US$131,599) as of December 31,

2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively)



1,756,046





942,724





131,599

Value added tax ("VAT") and other tax payable (including amounts of the

consolidated VIEs of RMB815,462 and RMB998,295 (US$139,357) as

of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively)



815,462





998,295





139,357

Other payables (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs of

RMB12,888,550 and RMB10,543,238 (US$1,471,777) as of December

31, 2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively)



12,888,750





10,543,438





1,471,806

Accrued liabilities (including amounts of the consolidated VIEs of

RMB9,712,966 and RMB11,564,144 (US$1,614,292) as of December

31, 2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively)



9,712,966





11,564,144





1,614,292

Short-term loans from third parties (including amounts of the consolidated

VIEs of RMB11,551,614 and RMB7,194,342 (US$1,004,291) as of

December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively)



11,551,614





7,194,342





1,004,291

Loans from related parties, current (including amounts of the consolidated

VIEs of RMB13,821,875 and RMB33,194,670 (US$4,633,797) as of

December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively)



13,821,875





33,194,670





4,633,797

Amount due to related parties (including amounts of the consolidated

VIEs of RMB36,829,010 and RMB42,403,073 (US$5,919,241) as of

December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively)



36,829,010





42,403,073





5,919,241





POMDOCTOR LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS — (Continued)









December 31,

2024



June 30,

2025



June 30,

2025





RMB



RMB



US$

Operating lease liabilities, current (including amounts of the

consolidated VIEs of RMB1,388,863 and RMB1,790,319

(US$249,919) as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025,

respectively)



1,388,863





1,790,319





249,919

Other current liabilities (including amounts of the consolidated

VIEs of RMB2,080,556 and RMB237,580 (US$33,165) as of

December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively)



2,080,556





237,580





33,165

Total current liabilities



179,145,471





198,993,774





27,778,457



























Long-term bank loans, noncurrent (including amounts of the

consolidated VIEs of RMB8,400,000 and RMB5,700,000

(US$795,689) as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025,

respectively)



8,400,000





5,700,000





795,689

Loans from related parties, noncurrent (including amounts of the

consolidated VIEs of RMB356,690,859 and RMB356,390,859

(US$49,750,246) as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025,

respectively)



356,690,859





356,390,859





49,750,246

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent (including amounts of the

consolidated VIEs of RMB1,672,218 and RMB2,346,664

(US$327,582) as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025,

respectively)



1,672,218





2,346,664





327,582

Total non-current liabilities



366,763,077





364,437,523





50,873,517

Total liabilities



545,908,548





563,431,297





78,651,974



























Commitments and contingencies



—





—





—



























Mezzanine equity























Convertible redeemable preferred shares (US$0.0001 par value;

12,597,228 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025)



1,595,051,558





1,642,498,390





229,283,934

Redeemable non-controlling interests



168,671,234





173,630,137





24,237,833

Total mezzanine equity



1,763,722,792





1,816,128,527





253,521,767



























Equity (deficit)























Class A ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value; 485,360,730

shares authorized, 4,268,156 shares issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025)



2,988





2,988





417

Class B Ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value; 2,042,042 shares

authorized and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and

June 30, 2025, respectively)



1,408





1,408





197

Subscription receivable



(1,608)





(1,608)





(224)

Accumulated deficit



(2,263,419,477)





(2,335,709,744)





(326,052,508)

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income



(5,231)





1,875





262

Total Pomdoctor Limited's shareholders' deficit



(2,263,421,920)





(2,335,705,081)





(326,051,856)

Noncontrolling interests



18,166





17,206





2,402

Total deficit



(2,263,403,754)





(2,335,687,875)





(326,049,454)

Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and deficit



46,227,586





43,871,949





6,124,287



POMDOCTOR LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS









For Six Months Ended June 30,





2024



2025



2025





RMB



RMB



US$

Net revenues – third parties



149,266,587





174,283,295





24,329,010

Net revenues – a related party



897,822





186,556





26,042

Net revenues



150,164,409





174,469,851





24,355,052

Cost of revenues



125,823,734





146,152,450





20,402,095

Gross profit



24,340,675





28,317,401





3,952,957



























Operating expenses:























Sales and marketing expenses



24,884,898





27,761,736





3,875,389

General and administrative expenses



6,835,897





10,494,487





1,464,974

Research and development expenses



1,507,847





1,479,909





206,587

Impairment loss on long-lived assets



17,861





2,041,299





284,954

Total operating expenses



33,246,503





41,777,431





5,831,904

Loss from operations



(8,905,828)





(13,460,030)





(1,878,947)



























Other income (expenses):























Other income



1,078,270





28,027





3,912

Other expense



(33,681)





(130,291)





(18,188)

Interest expense



(6,179,172)





(6,471,198)





(903,344)

Government grants



13,858





148,000





20,660

Total other expense, net



(5,120,725)





(6,425,462)





(896,960)

Loss before income tax



(14,026,553)





(19,885,492)





(2,775,907)

Income tax expense



—





—





—

Net loss



(14,026,553)





(19,885,492)





(2,775,907)

Accretion to redemption value of mezzanine equity



(52,695,272)





(52,405,735)





(7,315,559)

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests



27,639





(960)





(134)

Net loss attributable to the Pomdoctor Limited's ordinary

shareholders



(66,749,464)





(72,290,267)





(10,091,332)

Net loss



(14,026,553)





(19,885,492)





(2,775,907)

Other comprehensive (loss) income:























Total other comprehensive (loss) income



(3,970)





7,106





992

Total comprehensive loss



(14,030,523)





(19,878,386)





(2,774,915)

Accretion to redemption value of mezzanine equity



(52,695,272)





(52,405,735)





(7,315,559)

Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling

interests



27,639





(960)





(134)

Comprehensive loss attributable to the Pomdoctor Limited's

ordinary shareholders



(66,753,434)





(72,283,161)





(10,090,340)



























Loss per share























Basic and diluted



(10.58)





(11.45)





(1.60)



























Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding*























Basic and diluted



6,310,198





6,310,198





6,310,198





* Ordinary shares and share data have been retroactively restated to give effect to the nominal share issuance for

the Reorganization completed on August 8, 2024



POMDOCTOR LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









For Six Months Ended June 30,





2024



2025



2025





RMB



RMB



US$

Net cash used in operating activities



(10,631,121)





(14,987,658)





(2,092,195)

Cash flows from investing activities:





Payment for purchase of property and equipment



(17,862)





(2,200)





(307)

Payment for long-term investment



—





(510,000)





(71,193)

Net cash used in investing activities



(17,862)





(512,200)





(71,500)



























Cash flows from financing activities:























Loans from related parties



11,219,986





24,750,310





3,455,010

Repayment to related parties



(14,436,941)





(5,677,514)





(792,550)

Proceeds from short-term bank loans



37,000,000





29,000,000





4,048,244

Repayment of short-term bank loans



(19,300,000)





(29,250,000)





(4,083,143)

Repayment of long-term bank loans



(54,628)





(600,000)





(83,757)

Loans from third parties



8,759,366





1,600,000





223,351

Repayment to third parties



(4,968,912)





(5,982,272)





(835,093)

Payment for deferred offering cost



(1,656,745)





(252,478)





(35,245)

Net cash provided by financing activities



16,562,126





13,588,046





1,896,817

Effect of exchange rate changes



(3,970)





7,106





992

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted

cash



5,909,173





(1,904,706)





(265,886)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the

period



6,805,099





7,651,695





1,068,135





POMDOCTOR LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS — (Continued)









For Six Months Ended June 30,





2024



2025



2025





RMB



RMB



US$

Including:

















Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period



6,717,031





7,651,695





1,068,135

Restricted cash at beginning of the period



88,068





—





—



























Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period



12,714,272





5,746,989





802,249



























Including:























Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period



12,714,272





5,746,989





802,249



























Supplemental disclosures of cash flows information:























Cash paid for interest expense



1,130,609





2,382,125





332,532



























Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing activities:























Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating

lease liabilities



—





2,039,099





284,647



