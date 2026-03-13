POMDOCTOR LIMITED Announces Strategic Upgrade, Focusing on "AI + Medical-Grade Smart Wearables" to Build a New Ecosystem for Full-Cycle Chronic Disease Management

GUANGZHOU, China, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomdoctor Limited ("Pomdoctor" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: POM), a leading online medical services platform for chronic diseases in China, today announced a strategic upgrade centered on the core track of "artificial intelligence ("AI") + medical-grade smart wearables + full-cycle chronic disease management".

The Company plans to accelerate related technology research and development ("R&D") and scenario-based implementation by leveraging its extensive medical resources and strong compliance capabilities. Over the long run, Pomdoctor aims to build a closed-loop chronic disease management ecosystem integrating hardware, data, algorithms and services, expanding the Company's long-term growth horizon while delivering sustained medical value to patients.

According to Global Market Insights, the global chronic disease management market was valued at USD 6.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 6.9 billion in 2025 to USD 18.8 billion by 2034, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. In China, driven by an aging population and approximately 180 million people living with chronic conditions, the country has emerged as one of the world's largest and most promising markets for chronic disease management technologies and services.

Against this backdrop, traditional outpatient-based chronic disease management continues to face structural challenges, including fragmented monitoring, delayed medical intervention, and low patient adherence. The broader adoption of smart wearable technologies and emerging AI applications is now beginning to reshape the landscape, pointing toward a new paradigm for digital healthcare.

According to Pomdoctor, this strategic upgrade represents a natural extension of the Company's longstanding expertise and operational experience in chronic disease management, rather than a cross-industry expansion without prior validation. All R&D and commercialization activities will strictly comply with applicable medical regulatory requirements in both China and the United States, with evidence-based medicine serving as the foundational principle.

The strategic upgrade will focus on three core areas of compliant implementation:

Developing a portfolio of medical-grade smart wearable devices capable of delivering accurate and continuous physiological data to support chronic disease management, particularly for high-prevalence conditions such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases;

Building an AI-powered intelligent chronic disease management system. Leveraging health data collected from wearable devices and grounded in established clinical treatment guidelines, the system is designed to function as an intelligent assistant for risk monitoring, treatment plan support, and doctor-patient collaboration, ultimately improving management efficiency and patient adherence to outpatient care;

Establishing a closed-loop chronic disease management service system that integrates hardware terminals and AI systems with the Company's existing internet hospital platform, pharmaceutical supply chain, and chronic disease service infrastructure, enabling full-cycle services from monitoring and early warning to intervention and follow-up.

The Company plans to support this strategic transformation through three core competitive advantages:

A strong medical compliance foundation: established internet hospital qualifications, a nationwide network of licensed physicians, and a comprehensive compliance management system supported by deep understanding of clinical needs and regulatory frameworks;

established internet hospital qualifications, a nationwide network of licensed physicians, and a comprehensive compliance management system supported by deep understanding of clinical needs and regulatory frameworks; Collaborative R&D capabilities: a multidisciplinary team of algorithm experts, hardware engineers, and clinical medicine specialists to ensure close alignment between technological innovation and real-world clinical requirements;

a multidisciplinary team of algorithm experts, hardware engineers, and clinical medicine specialists to ensure close alignment between technological innovation and real-world clinical requirements; Advantages as a U.S.-listed company: a standardized corporate governance structure, global resource integration capabilities, and stable capital access to support technology R&D, clinical validation, and international commercialization.

Mr. Zhenyang Shi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pomdoctor, commented: "The integration of AI and medical-grade wearable technologies is reshaping the paradigm of chronic disease management. Through this strategic upgrade, we will steadily advance technology R&D and real-world implementation to develop clinically meaningful chronic disease management solutions. This strategic direction reflects our unwavering commitment to medical compliance and patient-centered care. We believe this transformation aligns with the long-term evolution of the healthcare industry and will generate sustainable value for both patients and our shareholders."

About POMDOCTOR LIMITED

POMDOCTOR LIMITED is a leading online medical services platform for chronic diseases in China, ranking sixth on China's Internet hospital market based on the number of contracted doctors in 2022, according to Frost & Sullivan. Focusing on chronic disease management and pharmaceutical services, the Company offers a one-stop platform for medical services, organically connecting patients with doctors and pharmaceutical products. The Company's operations primarily include Internet hospital and pharmaceutical supply chain, connecting users, pharmacies, suppliers, medical professionals, and other healthcare participants. Through this model, POMDOCTOR aims to enhance the efficiency and transparency of the healthcare value chain. The Company's mission is to provide effective prevention and treatment solutions to alleviate patients' sufferings from illnesses. Its vision is to become the most trustworthy medical and healthcare services platform. For more information, please visit the Company's website: http://ir.7shiliu.com.

