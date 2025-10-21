PomeGran, Ranked #1 in Telecom Services, Celebrates National Recognition and Launches New Rural ISP Brand, NIVO

Recognized in The Globe and Mail's 2025 Canada's Top Growing Companies ranking, PomeGran unveils NIVO at a celebration at Toronto's Fairmont Royal York hotel.

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - PomeGran Inc. (PomeGran) celebrated its recognition in The Globe and Mail's 2025 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies with an event at Toronto's Fairmont Royal York Hotel on October 16. At the celebration, the company officially launched its new Internet Service Provider (ISP) brand, NIVO, created to better serve rural and underserved communities across Canada.

NIVO Logo (CNW Group/PomeGran Inc.)

The event, held in the Imperial Room of the Fairmont Royal York Hotel, brought together more than 120 guests, including government dignitaries, Indigenous leaders, partners, investors, and members of the telecommunications industry. The Hon. Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario; the Hon. Sam Oosterhoff, Associate Minister of Energy-Intensive Industries; the Hon. Gudie Hutchings, former Minister of Rural Economic Development; and Ogimaa Tim Ominika of Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory delivered remarks that underscored the importance of rural connectivity in Canada. The program also recognized key partnerships and culminated in the launch of NIVO, a brand created to better serve communities with reliable, high-speed fibre connectivity.

"High-speed connectivity is no longer a luxury, it is a necessity for economic development, education, and innovation. Expanding access to reliable internet for all families and communities marks a major step forward in closing the connectivity gap across rural and remote regions. By bringing reliable fibre connectivity to underserved communities, PomeGran is delivering on the promise of a more connected province. This is how we build, grow, and protect Ontario for the next generation," stated the Hon. Stephen Lecce, Minister of Energy and Mines, Government of Ontario.

PomeGran ranked 62nd overall out of 400 companies across Canada and among the top 20 in Technology and Telecom. The company was also recognized as the fastest-growing telecom services provider in the country, with a three-year growth rate of 557 percent.

"Being recognized on a national stage is an honour that belongs to our entire team and the communities we serve. This achievement reflects the dedication of our employees, the trust of our partners, and our shared belief that connectivity is the foundation for growth," said Dr. Kalai S. Kalaichelvan, Chairman & CEO of PomeGran.

The launch of NIVO marks the next chapter in PomeGran's mission to connect underserved regions. NIVO is PomeGran's new ISP brand, created to deliver reliable, high-speed fibre connectivity directly to households, businesses, and communities. While PomeGran remains the corporate entity driving investment, partnerships, and national strategy, NIVO is the customer-facing brand dedicated to serving families, small businesses, seasonal residents, and Indigenous communities across rural Canada.

NIVO represents more than technology. The brand reflects values of trust, transparency, and community, designed to resonate with the people and regions it serves. Its visual identity draws inspiration from Canada's landscapes and the resilience of rural communities, while its name and tagline, "Life is looking up," signal optimism and progress. With NIVO, PomeGran is making fibre connectivity accessible in a way that feels local, human, and lasting.

"With NIVO, we are introducing a brand that is confident, modern, and rooted in rural Canada. Our promise is simple: to empower communities with the connectivity they need to thrive," stated Joe Hickey, President of PomeGran.

"Access to reliable high-speed Internet is not a luxury; it is essential infrastructure for every community in Canada. I have seen firsthand how connectivity opens doors for education, healthcare, and economic development in rural and Indigenous communities. The launch of NIVO is an important step forward, ensuring that more families and businesses can fully participate in Canada's digital future," said the Hon. Gudie Hutchings, former Minister of Rural Economic Development, Government of Canada.

"Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory, through our community-owned provider FirstTel, is proud to partner with PomeGran to strengthen broadband across Northern Ontario. Together, we are advancing connectivity that empowers Indigenous communities and supports long-term growth,"

stated Ogimaa Tim Ominika, Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory.

"From Quebec to Northern Ontario, families, businesses, and communities deserve to share in Canada's digital future. NIVO represents more than technology; it represents opportunity. Life is looking up – L'avenir s'illumine," concluded Christine Marion, President of PomeGran Quebec.

About NIVO

NIVO is the new Internet Service Provider brand launched by PomeGran Inc. to deliver fast, reliable fibre connectivity to rural and underserved regions of Canada. Built on a foundation of trust, transparency, and community focus, NIVO is designed to meet the needs of families, small businesses, seasonal residents, and Indigenous communities. Please visit www.nivo.ca.

About PomeGran Inc.

PomeGran Inc. is Canada's fastest-growing fibre-centric rural broadband infrastructure provider. Dedicated to enhancing broadband services, PomeGran has emerged as a leader on a mission to empower underserved markets in Quebec and Ontario. PomeGran is investing in rural Quebec and Northern Ontario as part of their strategic plan. Boasting ownership of broadband networks, underground and aerial fibre assets, and fixed wireless access (FWA) assets, PomeGran is committed to enabling broadband sovereignty and bridging the digital divide that exists between urban, rural, and Indigenous communities. Founded on the fundamental principle of ensuring equitable access to high-speed Internet, PomeGran believes that everyone deserves the opportunity to participate in today's digital-first economy. Please visit www.pomegran.com.

