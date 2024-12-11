Pomelo Care Publishes Peer-Reviewed Data Demonstrating Significant Impact Of Its Virtual Maternal Health Care Model

Data Shows Pomelo's Virtual Care Model Reduces Total Cost of Maternal Care in Medicaid Population, Lowers NICU and ER Utilization for Mothers and Infants, and Increases Follow-Up Care for Depression

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pomelo Care , the national leader in evidence-based maternity care, released peer-reviewed data highlighting the significant impact of its virtual maternal health care model. Findings from four independent studies demonstrate that Pomelo's approach reduces total care costs in a Medicaid population, lowers NICU and ER utilization for both mothers and infants, and enhances follow-up care for depression.

In November, Pomelo presented data at the International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research Europe conference that evaluated the cost impact of Pomelo Care's 24/7 virtual maternal-newborn care program on population-level total cost of care in a Medicaid population. The results demonstrate that engagement in Pomelo Care's virtual maternity program is associated with a 15% reduction in the cost of care across a Medicaid population, demonstrating a 2.3:1 ROI relative to Pomelo's fees. Additionally, the findings suggest that telemedicine can be a cost-effective mechanism to augment perinatal care.

In September, the Pomelo presented peer-reviewed data at the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine's (SMFM) Global Congress in Rome that compared perinatal risk and healthcare utilization between patients who engaged prenatally in Pomelo Care's 24/7 virtual maternity care program and those who did not. The data showed that Pomelo's model led to a 46% reduction in emergency department utilization, a 58% reduction in NICU admissions, and an 11% reduction in non-birth inpatient stays.

Also, in September, Pomelo presented data at the American Academy of Pediatrics conference in Orlando that examined the effect of Pomelo Care's program on the frequency of infant emergency department visits during the first 60 days of life. Infants whose parents engaged meaningfully with a telemedicine program designed to provide support in the postpartum period were less likely to have an emergency department visit in the 60 days after birth, despite having higher medical risk. The data showed a 23% reduction in the rate of infant emergency department visits within 60 days of birth for the Pomelo versus non-Pomelo populations in the study.

The results of this study highlight the potential of virtual perinatal programs to increase access to care and reduce avoidable emergency department visits. These results are particularly important for Medicaid-enrolled infants, a population often faced with significant healthcare access challenges.

This July, at the Postpartum Support International conference in Washington, DC, Pomelo published data on perinatal depression, which encompasses both major and minor depressive episodes during pregnancy and in the 12 months after birth. This is a common and major area of concern for patients, clinicians, and payers. Unfortunately, the national average for follow-up rates on positive prenatal and postpartum screens in Medicaid remain suboptimal at 53% and 63%.

However, engagement in Pomelo Care's virtual maternity program is associated with a 1.7x increase in follow-up rates for positive perinatal depression screenings. This demonstrates the effectiveness of virtual care interventions for screening and follow up on positive perinatal depression screenings, signaling potential for virtual care interventions to impact mental health, one of the biggest drivers of maternal health outcomes.

"This data underscores the significant impact Pomelo Care's virtual maternal health care model is having on both clinical outcomes and total cost of care for underserved patients," said Marta Bralic Kerns , Founder & CEO of Pomelo Care. "By leveraging telemedicine to engage Medicaid-enrolled mothers and infants in ongoing comprehensive, evidence-based care, we are not only reducing avoidable NICU and ER visits but also significantly increasing access to critical follow-up care for mental health, which is a key driver of long-term health outcomes. This data highlights the value of telemedicine in transforming maternal and infant care, making it more accessible, equitable, and impactful."

Earlier this year, Pomelo presented research at the 2024 ACOG Clinical & Scientific Meeting showing that Pomelo's virtual care model dramatically scales critical interventions that reduce the leading causes of maternal morbidity and mortality in a Medicaid population – hypertensive disorders like preeclampsia and mental health conditions. Pomelo's care model increased rates of evidence-based aspirin prophylaxis by 2.4x, proven to reduce preeclampsia risk by 25%, and mental health screening rates by 7x, proven to reduce perinatal depression risk by 40%.

Pomelo Care is the national leader in evidence-based maternity care. Pomelo provides care and high-touch support for women during preconception, pregnancy, birth, postpartum, and their infant's first year. Pomelo's care model consists of virtual, round-the-clock clinical care coupled with in-person doula care. This unique combination of national scale and on-the-ground community support is proven to address key medical, behavioral, and social factors that improve maternal and infant health. Through data science and machine learning, Pomelo identifies and manages risks to dramatically improve health outcomes and reduce avoidable costs. Pomelo works with employers and commercial and Medicaid health plans. For more information, visit pomelocare.com .

