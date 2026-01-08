Pomelo Care Raises $92 Million Series C, Reaches $1.7 Billion Valuation, to Expand Its Proven Model Beyond Maternity & Set a New National Standard for Women's and Children's Healthcare

Proven to Reduce Preterm Births, NICU Admissions, and Costs, Pomelo Now Covers Nearly 7% of U.S. Births and Is Expanding to Deliver Evidence-Based Care for Women and Children Across Every Stage of Life

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pomelo Care , the national leader in evidence-based healthcare for women and children, announced it has raised $92 million in Series C funding led by Stripes with participation from Andreessen Horowitz , PLUS Capital , Atomico , BoxGroup , and SV Angel . Valued at $1.7 billion, Pomelo enters its next chapter after proving that its virtual maternity care model measurably reduces preterm births, NICU admissions, and medical costs at scale. Now supporting nearly 7% of all U.S. births, the company is expanding beyond maternity to bring its proven model to women and children throughout their lives—closing gaps in access and quality, lowering costs, and setting a new national standard for women's and children's healthcare.

"Pomelo Care was founded to measurably improve maternal health in the United States," said Marta Bralic Kerns , founder & CEO of Pomelo Care. "We've demonstrated that when care is proactive, evidence-based, and accountable, we improve outcomes and costs come down. Now, with this funding, we're taking that proven model beyond maternity to build a system of care that supports women and children throughout their lives, delivering better results across the entire healthcare ecosystem—for patients, payers, providers, and employers alike."

Founded in 2021, Pomelo Care has delivered women's and children's healthcare that improves outcomes and lowers costs nationwide. Partnering with leading health plans and employers and now covering more than 25 million lives, Pomelo delivers 24/7 virtual care through a multispecialty clinical team powered by data science to identify risks early, monitor continuously, and close critical gaps. As provider burnout intensifies and care deserts spread, Pomelo has filled the gaps with coordinated care for patients as a trusted peer to practices, delivering quality medical care in collaboration with in-person providers.

Clinical Outcomes & Accountability: Pomelo sets a new standard for accountability by publishing and presenting peer-reviewed, claims-based outcomes at leading national scientific and medical conferences, demonstrating results at scale, including: 6.8-day reduction in NICU length of stay (16.3 days for complex cases) 37% reduction in preterm births 46% reduction in emergency room utilization 718% higher prenatal depression screening and follow-up rates





Pomelo sets a new standard for accountability by and peer-reviewed, claims-based outcomes at leading national scientific and medical conferences, demonstrating results at scale, including: ROI: Engagement with Pomelo is associated with significant reductions in total cost of care for mothers and infants, resulting in a 3-5x ROI for customers. Reductions in preterm births, emergency visits, and NICU stays, three of the most expensive drivers of medical spend, demonstrate Pomelo's ability to deliver durable savings at scale.





Engagement with Pomelo is associated with significant reductions in total cost of care for mothers and infants, resulting in a 3-5x ROI for customers. Reductions in preterm births, emergency visits, and NICU stays, three of the most expensive drivers of medical spend, demonstrate Pomelo's ability to deliver durable savings at scale. Technology: The foundation of Pomelo's model is its intelligent care platform, which embeds evidence-based care pathways and predictive analytics directly into clinician workflows to surface risks early and update them dynamically as care journeys unfold. This technology enables Pomelo to provide truly proactive care: identifying emerging issues before they escalate and ensuring patients receive timely, personalized care. The platform serves as a clinician co-pilot, providing patient insights, evidence-based playbooks, and recommended clinical actions within minutes, not days. For patients, the platform powers a seamless, supportive experience with 24/7 multimodal (phone, text, call, video, app) access to their multispecialty team of licensed clinicians, including nurses, dietitians, therapists, doulas, and providers who can diagnose, treat, and manage their care.

With this funding, Pomelo will continue to rapidly expand its proven maternity care model through partnerships with health plans and employers nationwide, while applying the same critical rigor, accountability, and accessibility to transform women's and children's health. From reproductive care, pregnancy, pediatrics, and hormonal health through perimenopause and menopause, to long-term preventive care and condition management, Pomelo is meaningfully empowering its patients while improving outcomes and reducing costs.

Pomelo recently launched a new program focused on midlife care, addressing the hormonal, metabolic, and mental health challenges women experience through perimenopause and menopause. The program provides comprehensive, evidence-based care to help women manage symptoms and improve overall well-being through preventive measures and chronic disease management. Results already show an 88% reduction in symptoms (Menopause Rating Scale) in 60 days, and 73% of patients reporting an increase in productivity after joining the program.

By continuing to innovate within maternity while extending the company's evidence-based model to new stages of life, Pomelo is redefining the importance of clinical excellence at scale and setting a new national standard for women's and children's healthcare.

"We are thrilled to double down on our partnership with Pomelo and are proud to support Marta and the entire Pomelo team on their mission to build a category-leading business in women's and children's healthcare," said Ron Shah , Partner at Stripes. "Pomelo has reached national scale at an unprecedented rate — now serving 25 million covered lives through Commercial and Medicaid health plan partnerships across the United States. The power of Pomelo's amazing product is clear: exceptional patient satisfaction and strong clinical results showing meaningful reductions in pregnancy-related complications. We believe Pomelo's intelligent care platform will power continued rapid growth and product expansion, meeting rising demand from patients and payers with a modern clinical experience and best-in-class operating metrics."

Pomelo Care is the national leader in evidence-based healthcare for women and children. We deliver personalized, high-quality clinical interventions from reproductive care and pregnancy, infant care and pediatrics, to hormonal health through perimenopause and menopause, with long-term preventive care and condition management. Our model delivers 24/7 multispecialty care to address the medical, behavioral, and social factors that most significantly impact outcomes for women and children. We partner with payers, employers, and providers to expand access to quality healthcare across the system. Learn more at pomelocare.com .

Julie Halpin

[email protected]

