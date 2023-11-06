Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Dismissal of a Class Action Filed Against Archer Aviation, Inc. and Certain Officers - ACHR

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that the class action lawsuit filed against Archer Aviation, Inc. ("Archer" or the "Company") (NYSE: ACHR) and certain of its officers, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, and docketed under 23-cv-04844, alleging violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, has been voluntarily dismissed without prejudice. Accordingly, any investor in Archer securities that wishes to pursue an action against Archer will be required to file a new complaint against the Company.

