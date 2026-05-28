Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against AeroVironment, Inc. and Certain Officers - AVAV

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against AeroVironment, Inc. ("AeroVironment" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AVAV) and certain officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, and docketed under 26-cv-01429, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired AeroVironment securities between June 25, 2025 and March 10, 2026, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are an investor who purchased or otherwise acquired AeroVironment securities during the Class Period, you have until July 27, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

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AeroVironment operates as a defense technology provider delivering integrated capabilities across air, land, sea, space, and cyber.

On May 1, 2025, AeroVironment announced it had completed the acquisition of BlueHalo, LLC ("BlueHalo"), a defense technology firm specializing in advanced engineering products, in an all-stock transaction with an enterprise value of approximately $4.1 billion.

Three years earlier, BlueHalo had been awarded a $1.4 billion contract to deliver BADGER phased array antenna systems (a type of advanced ground-terminal system used to track satellites), to support the United States Space Force's Satellite Communication Augmentation Resource ("SCAR") program. The BADGER would be a bespoke product designed for the United States ("U.S.") Space Force, according to its specifications. This contract value subsequently increased to $1.7 billion.

The SCAR program represents the U.S. Space Force's efforts to modernize antennas used by the Satellite Control Network ("SCN"), which is comprised of 19 fixed antennas across the world and executes tasks such as tracking satellites, transmitting signals, and conducting telemetry, or accessing data from satellites to assess their status and health.

In an April 2023 report, the U.S. Government Accountability Office described the SCN as "aging and difficult to maintain." The U.S. Space Force has described the purpose of the SCAR program as modernizing the aging SCN by introducing phased array antennas to the network that boast newer capabilities, such as the ability to communicate with more than one satellite simultaneously.

During the Class Period, Defendants consistently assured investors that the SCAR program would drive revenue growth for AeroVironment moving forward. Among other items, Defendants stated that the SCAR program represented a "tremendous growth opportunity," that AeroVironment's work pursuant to the contract was "very much on track," that the customer was "asking for more [BADGER systems]," and that the Company stood "ready to build more."

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) AeroVironment understated the likelihood that it would imminently face competition from other vendors for the work it performed in connection with the SCAR program and the U.S. Space Force's ongoing efforts to modernize the SCN; (ii) accordingly, Defendants overstated AeroVironment's business and financial prospects; and (iii) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On January 20, 2026, AeroVironment announced that the U.S. government had issued a stop work order on the Company's agreement to deliver BADGER systems to the SCAR program. In the same announcement, AeroVironment stated that the stop work order "allows for the parties to negotiate an amended agreement for the future of the SCAR program" and that "[t]he Company expects to continue to deliver capabilities and products for the SCAR program."

On this news, AeroVironment's stock price fell $61.97 per share, or 15.77%, to close at $330.89 per share on January 20, 2026.

Then, on March 2, 2026, Space News reported that the U.S. Space Force was reopening the SCAR program and "reassessing how to move forward." Space News quoted Colonel Owen Stevens, director of contracting at the Space Rapid Capabilities Office, which supervised SCAR, as stating, "We have been in conversations with the [senior acquisition executive] for a little while now, and we are going to move into a new acquisition strategy for SCAR."

On this news, AeroVironment's stock price fell $43.93 per share, or 17.42%, to close at $208.32 per share on March 2, 2026.

Then, on March 10, 2026, AeroVironment announced its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026. Among other items, AeroVironment reported a third-quarter operating loss of $179.0 million, compared to an operating loss of $3.1 million for the same period in fiscal year 2025. These financial results reflected the impact of a $151.3 million goodwill impairment in the Company's space division after the stop work order on the Company's BADGER systems built for the SCAR program. AeroVironment also reported that the U.S. Space Force had terminated the Company's contract concerning the SCAR program, and as a result, it would have to "recompete" for the SCAR program.

On this news, AeroVironment's stock price fell $13.84 per share, or 6.24%, to close at $207.73 per share on March 11, 2026.

On March 31, 2026, the U.S. Space Force announced its decision to diversify suppliers and rely on less costly commercial, off-the-shelf solutions in connection with its work to upgrade the SCN, instead of pursuing another single-vendor bespoke solution.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP