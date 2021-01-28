Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Bit Digital, Inc. and Certain Officers - BTBT

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Bit Digital, Inc. ("Bit Digital" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BTBT) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, and docketed under 21-cv-00721, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Bit Digital securities between December 21, 2020 and January 8, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").

If you are a shareholder who purchased Bit Digital securities during the Class Period, you have until March 22, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

Bit Digital is a holding company that purports to engage in the bitcoin mining business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries in the U.S. and Hong Kong.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements, and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Bit Digital overstated the extent of its bitcoin mining operation; and (ii) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On January 11, 2021, J Capital Research issued a research report alleging, among other things, that Bit Digital operates "a fake crypto currency business" "designed to steal funds from investors." Though the Company claims "it was operating 22,869 bitcoin miners in China," J Capital alleged that "is simply not possible" and stated that "[w]e verified with local governments supposedly hosting the BTBT mining operation that there are no bitcoin miners there."

On this news, Bit Digital's ordinary share price fell $6.27 per share, or 25%, to close at $18.76 per share on January 11, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

