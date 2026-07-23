Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against Intuit Inc. and Certain Officers - INTU

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Intuit Inc. ("Intuit" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INTU) and certain officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, and docketed under 26-cv-07086, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Intuit securities between August 22, 2025 and May 20, 2026, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are an investor who purchased or otherwise acquired Intuit securities during the Class Period, you have until September 8, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

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Intuit provides financial management, payments and capital, compliance, and marketing products and services in the United States. The Company has four reportable business segments: (i) Global Business Solutions; (ii) Consumer; (iii) Credit Karma; and (iv) ProTax. Intuit's Consumer segment provides do-it-yourself ("DIY") and assisted income tax preparation products and services under the "TurboTax" brand name, whereas its ProTax segment provides tax-preparation software products and electronic tax filing, payment, and related products and services. The Company sells its products and services through direct sales channels, multichannel shop-and-buy experiences, mobile application stores, and partner and other channels.

At all relevant times, Defendants touted purportedly significant "momentum" across Intuit's various business segments, particularly with respect to its tax-related business. Defendants attributed this purported "momentum" to, inter alia, Intuit's purportedly significant competitive advantages, including integration of artificial intelligence ("AI") in its business and operations.

For example, in August 2025, Defendants provided financial guidance for Intuit's fiscal full year ("FY") of 2026, ended July 31, 2026, including 8% revenue growth in its TurboTax business, citing "outstanding execution across our platform" and "breakthrough adoption in assisted tax" as a result of the aforementioned purported competitive advantages.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) they had overstated Intuit's competitive advantages and growth, as well as the overall strength and sustainability of its business model and operations; (ii) in reality, Intuit was losing significant business in its tax-related business, particularly in its TurboTax business, as a result of, inter alia, increasing competitive and pricing pressures; (iii) accordingly, Intuit's previously issued FY 2026 TurboTax revenue growth guidance was unreliable and/or unrealistic; and (iv) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The truth began to emerge on May 20, 2026, when, during pre-market hours, Reuters published an article entitled "Intuit to cut 17% of global jobs to streamline operations, memo shows". Citing an internal Company memorandum and email from Defendant Sasan K. Goodarzi ("Goodarzi"), Intuit's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, to staff earlier in the day, the article reported that "Intuit . . . is laying off about 17% of its workforce, or about 3,000 employees worldwide, to streamline operations and sharpen focus on its key bets including its AI efforts[.]" The article further revealed that Intuit "is also winding down its Reno and Woodland Hills offices as ⁠part of a strategic restructuring to consolidate teams in key hubs, according to the memo."

On this news, Intuit's stock price fell $15.78 per share, or 3.95%, to close at $383.93 per share on May 20, 2026.

The same day, during post-market hours, Intuit issued a press release announcing its fiscal third quarter ("Q3") 2026 results. Therein, Defendants reported weak Q3 2026 tax season revenue, including, inter alia, TurboTax revenue that grew by only 7% year-over-year, versus consensus estimates of at least 8% revenue growth. During the accompanying earnings call held the same day, also during post-market hours, Defendant Sandeep S. Aujla, Intuit's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, acknowledged that, with respect to TurboTax, "we did not have the overall tax season we expected[.]" On the same call, Defendant Goodarzi likewise stated that he was "dissatisfied with our performance", noting "[w]e faced pressure among the most price-sensitive DIY filers earning less than $50,000 a year", and that "[w]e lost on price." Defendant Goodarzi also revealed that TurboTax online paying units were expected to grow by only 2% as total Internal Revenue Service filers were expected to decline by approximately 30 basis points, representing the "most significant industry-wide contraction since the post-COVID tax season." Accordingly, Defendant Goodarzi acknowledged that "we expect TurboTax to grow 7% for the full year"—down from Defendants' prior guidance of 8% growth—and that, "[t]o reaccelerate this part of our business," Defendants will need to "evolve our business model by delivering the right lineups and price points to meet simple filers' needs at the low end and lean into the power of our broader Consumer platform to monetize beyond tax."

Following these disclosures, Intuit's stock price fell $76.86 per share, or 20.02%, to close at $307.07 per share on May 21, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP