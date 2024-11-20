Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Participants in the Mitsubishi Chemical America Retirement Plan of the Pending Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On behalf of a plan participant, we have filed a lawsuit against Mitsubishi Chemical America Retirement Plan administrators alleging that they breached their fiduciary duties owed to you. Specifically, we allege that the plan's administrators invested plan assets in a manner not prudent for participants' retirement savings and/or may be charging you excessive fees.

If you participate in the Mitsubishi Chemical America Retirement Plan and wish to discuss how we can help you recover these excessive fees – free of charge – please contact us for a quick, confidential, and risk-free consultation.

[Click here for information about joining the pending lawsuit]

To discuss this action, contact Gustavo F. Bruckner at [email protected] or 646-581-9941 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7941.

