Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - ZETA

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Zeta Global Holdings Corp. ("Zeta" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZETA).

The class action concerns whether Zeta and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until January 21, 2025 , to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired Zeta securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On November 13, 2024, market research group Culper Research published a report entitled "Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA): Shams, Scams, and Spam." The report alleged that the "integrity of the Company's data collection and reported financials" is severely undermined by two factors. First, the report alleged that "Zeta has formed 'two-way' contracts with third party consent farms wherein the Company simultaneously acts as both a supplier and a buyer of consumer data," allowing the Company to "flatter reported revenue growth" and indicating possible "round-tripping" of revenue. Second, the report alleged that Zeta's collects the majority of its customer data from a network of "sham websites that hoodwink millions of consumers each month into handing their data over to Zeta under false pretenses." For example, the report alleged the Company and its subsidiaries operate a number of fake job boards which are designed to trick individuals into submitting personal data under the pretense of job applications. The report further alleged that the Company's "most valuable data" comes from these predatory websites, dubbed consent farms, which are "responsible for almost the entirety of the Company's growth."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $10.46 per share, or 37.07%, to close at $17.76 per share on November 13, 2024.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

