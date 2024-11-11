Pomerantz LLP and Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP Announce a Notice of Pendency of Class Action in Sayce v. Forescout Technologies, Inc., et al

CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT NORTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA SAN FRANCISCO DIVISION



CHRISTOPHER L. SAYCE, individually and on behalf of all others similarly situated, Plaintiff, vs. FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES, INC., et al., Defendants.



CASE NO.: 3:20-cv-00076-SI CLASS ACTION SUMMARY NOTICE OF

PENDENCY OF CLASS

ACTION









PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY AND IN ITS ENTIRETY. YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY PROCEEDINGS IN THIS ACTION.

TO: ALL PERSONS AND ENTITIES WHO PURCHASED OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. COMMON STOCK BETWEEN MAY 10, 2019, AND MAY 15, 2020, BOTH DATES INCLUSIVE (THE "CLASS PERIOD").

Excluded from the Class are defendants, officers and directors of Forescout, any entity in which the Defendants have or had a controlling interest, and affiliates, family members, legal representatives, heirs, successors, or assigns of any of the above.

This Notice is issued pursuant to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 23 and an Order of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California (the "Court"), entered May 28, 2024, certifying the above action (the "Action") as a Class Action. This Summary Notice provides only limited information about the Action. For more information, please review the full Notice of Pendency of Class Action (the "Notice") available at www.ForescoutSecuritiesLitigation.com or by contacting A.B. Data, Ltd. (the "Notice Administrator") at the address below. The Notice describes the Action and your rights with respect thereto. This Action has not been settled and continues to be litigated. Accordingly, there is no claim form to submit at this time.

This Summary Notice is not an expression of any opinion by the Court as to the merits of any of the claims or defenses asserted by any party in this Action.

If you or someone acting on your behalf purchased Forescout common stock during the Class Period, you are or may be a member of the Class. Your rights are affected by this Action, and you have the right to decide whether to remain a member of the Class. To remain a Class Member, you are not required to do anything. If you remain a Class Member, you will be bound by any orders and judgment in this Action.

You also have the right to exclude yourself from the Class. Instructions for excluding yourself are given in the more detailed Notice. To be effective, the request for exclusion must conform with the instructions and requirements in the full printed Notice and must be postmarked by December 27, 2024.

If you have not received the more detailed Notice by mail, please contact in writing: Forescout Securities Litigation, c/o A.B. Data, Ltd., P.O. Box 173050, Milwaukee, WI 53217, or by email to: [email protected], or by phone at 877-888-4839. You may also download the Notice from www.ForescoutSecuritiesLitigation.com.

Inquiries other than requests for copies of the Notice may be made to Class Counsel:

POMERANTZ LLP Omar Jafri Brian P. O'Connell Genc Arifi Ten South La Salle Street, Suite 3505 Chicago, IL 60603 Tel: (312) 377-1181 or (800) 344-9135

[email protected] ABRAHAM, FRUCHTER & TWERSKY, LLP Jeffrey S. Abraham Michael J. Klein 450 Seventh Avenue, 38th Floor New York, NY 10123 Tel: (212) 279-5050 or (800) 440-8986

[email protected]

EXAMINATION OF PAPERS AND INQUIRIES

For further information about the Action, you may consult the pleadings and other papers filed in the Action at the Office of the Clerk of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, 450 Golden Gate Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94102-3489. If you have an account with PACER, you may consult the pleadings and other papers via Electronic Case Filing at the website of the Northern District of California, https://ecf.cand.uscourts.gov/ .

INQUIRIES SHOULD NOT BE DIRECTED TO THE COURT, THE CLERK'S OFFICE, THE DEFENDANTS, OR DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL.

Dated: September 20, 2024

By Order of the Court

United States District Court

Northern District of California

