Pomerantz LLP Announces a Proposed Class Action Settlement in Quorum Health Securities Litigation

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

MIDDLE DISTRICT OF TENNESSEE

NASHVILLE DIVISION







ZWICK PARTNERS, LP and APARNA RAO,

Individually and On Behalf of All Others Similarly Situated,

No. 3:16-cv-02475 Class Action Honorable Waverly D. Crenshaw Jr. Magistrate Judge Alistair Newbern

Plaintiff,

v.

QUORUM HEALTH CORPORATION, COMMUNITY HEALTH

SYSTEMS, INC., WAYNE T. SMITH, W. LARRY CASH,

THOMAS D. MILLER, and MICHAEL J. CULOTTA,

Defendants.



TO: All persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Quorum Health Corporation common stock between May 2, 2016 and August 10, 2016, both dates inclusive (the "Class").

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY AND IN ITS ENTIRETY.

YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY PROCEEDINGS IN THIS ACTION.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, that a hearing will be held on November 30, 2020, at 9:30 a.m., before Honorable Waverly D. Crenshaw Jr, at the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, Estes Kefauver Federal Building & Courthouse, 801 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203, to determine: (1) whether the settlement of the Class's claims against Defendants for $18,000,000, should be approved as fair, just, reasonable, and adequate; (2) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation is fair, just, reasonable, and adequate; (3) whether the application of Class Counsel for an award of attorneys' fees and expenses should be approved; (4) whether the Class Representative should be granted a compensatory award; and (5) whether the Class Action should be dismissed with prejudice as set forth in the Stipulation filed with the Court.

If you purchased or acquired Quorum Health Corporation common stock (including as part of the spin-off of Quorum from Community Health Systems, Inc.) between May 2, 2016 and August 10, 2016, your rights may be affected by the Settlement of this Action. If you have not received a detailed Notice of Proposed Settlement of Class Action, Motion for Attorneys' Fees and Expenses, and Final Approval of Hearing, you may obtain copies by contacting the Claims Administrator in writing or email at: Quorum Health Securities Litigation, P.O. Box 3230, Portland, OR 97208-3230; Telephone: 1-866-977-0746; email: info‌@QuorumHealthSecuritiesLitigation‌.com or http://www.QuorumHealthSecuritiesLitigation.com.

If you are a member of the Class and wish to share in the Settlement money, you must submit a Proof of Claim no later than November 23, 2020 establishing that you are entitled to recovery. As further described in the Notice, you will be bound by any judgment entered in the Action, regardless of whether you submit a Proof of Claim, unless you exclude yourself from the Class, in accordance with the procedures set forth in the Notice, by no later than November 13, 2020. Any objections to the Settlement, Plan of Allocation, or attorney's fees and expenses must be filed and served, in accordance with the procedures set forth in the Notice, no later than November 13, 2020.

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice, may be made to Class Counsel: Michael J. Wernke, Pomerantz LLP, 600 Third Avenue, New York, New York 10016, [email protected].

INQUIRIES SHOULD NOT BE DIRECTED TO THE COURT,

THE CLERK'S OFFICE, THE DEFENDANTS, OR DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL.

DATED: August 24, 2020 BY ORDER OF THE COURT

United States District Court

for the Middle District of Tennessee

