Pomerantz LLP Announces a Proposed Settlement of a Class Action Lawsuit Involving Purchasers of Juno Therapeutics, Inc. Securities

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT



FOR THE WESTERN DISTRICT OF WASHINGTON



AT SEATTLE

In re JUNO THERAPEUTICS, INC. No. C16-1069-RSM SUMMARY NOTICE OF PROPOSED



SETTLEMENT OF CLASS ACTION

TO: ALL PERSONS OR ENTITIES THAT PURCHASED OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED PUBLICLY TRADED COMMON STOCK OF JUNO THERAPEUTICS, INC. ("JUNO") FROM JUNE 4, 2016 TO NOVEMBER 22, 2016, BOTH DATES INCLUSIVE (THE "CLASS PERIOD").

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY AND IN ITS ENTIRETY. YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY PROCEEDINGS IN THIS ACTION.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, that a hearing will be held on November 16, 2018, at 11:00 a.m., before the Honorable Ricardo S. Martinez at the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, 700 Stewart Street, Suite 13134, Seattle, WA 98101-9906, to determine whether (1) the proposed Settlement of the Class's claims against Defendants for $24,000,000 cash should be approved as fair, reasonable and adequate; (2) the proposed Plan of Allocation is fair and reasonable, and should be approved; (3) the application by Class Counsel for an award of attorneys' fees and expenses should be approved; (4) the Class Plaintiffs' application for reimbursement of costs and expenses should be granted; and (5) the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants as set forth in the Stipulation of Settlement filed with the Court.

If you purchased or acquired Juno common stock between June 4, 2016 and November 22, 2016, your rights may be affected by the Settlement of this Action. If you have not received a detailed Notice of Proposed Settlement of Class Action, Motion for Attorneys' Fees and Expenses, and Final Approval Hearing (the "Notice") and a copy of the Proof of Claim and Release Form (the "Proof of Claim"), you may obtain copies by writing to the Settlement Administrator at Juno Therapeutics Securities Litigation, Settlement Administrator, c/o A.B. Data, Ltd., P.O. Box 170500, Milwaukee, WI 53217, Phone: 1-800-329-4562, or access the forms at www.junotherapeuticslitigation.com.

If you are a member of the Class and wish to share in the Settlement money, you must submit a Proof of Claim no later than November 6, 2018, establishing that you are entitled to recovery. As further described in the Notice, you will be bound by any judgment entered in the Action, regardless of whether you submit a Proof of Claim, unless you exclude yourself from the Class, in accordance with the procedures set forth in the Notice, by no later than November 2, 2018. Any objections to the Settlement, proposed Plan of Allocation or attorney's fees and expenses must be filed and served, in accordance with the procedures set forth in the Notice, no later than November 2, 2018.

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice, may be made to Class Counsel: Leigh Handelman Smollar, Esq., Pomerantz LLP, 10 South La Salle Street, Suite 3505, Chicago, IL 60603, lsmollar@pomlaw.com.

INQUIRIES SHOULD NOT BE DIRECTED TO THE COURT,



THE CLERK'S OFFICE, THE DEFENDANTS, OR DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL.

Dated: August 30, 2018 UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT WESTERN DISTRICT OF WASHINGTON

