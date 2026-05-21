POMERANTZ LLP ANNOUNCES NOTICE OF PENDENCY AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT OF CLASS ACTION INVOLVING SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK



IN RE SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

SECURITIES LITIGATION







No. 1:23-cv-09748-GHW-OTW

THIS DOCUMENT RELATES TO:



ALL ACTIONS







SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT OF CLASS ACTION

To: All persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. ("SolarEdge") common stock during the period from February 13, 2023 through October 19, 2023, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), and were allegedly damaged thereby (the "Settlement Class").

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, that Court-appointed Lead Plaintiffs, on behalf of themselves and all members of the proposed Settlement Class, SolarEdge and certain individual defendants have reached a proposed settlement of the claims in the above-captioned class action (the "Action") in the amount of fifty-five million dollars ($55,000,000.00) (the "Settlement").

A hearing will be held before the Honorable Gregory H. Woods either in person or remotely, at the Court's discretion, at Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse 500 Pearl St., New York, NY 10007-1312, in Courtroom 12C, on August 24, 2026, at 2:30 p.m. (the "Settlement Hearing") to determine whether the Court should: (i) approve the proposed Settlement as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) dismiss the Action with prejudice as provided in the Stipulation of Settlement, dated April 21, 2026; (iii) approve the proposed Plan of Allocation for distribution of the proceeds of the Settlement (the "Net Settlement Fund") to Settlement Class Members; and (iv) approve Lead Counsel's Fee and Expense Application. The Court may change the date of the Settlement Hearing, or hold it remotely, without providing another written notice. Information about the hearing will be posted at www.SolarEdgeSecuritiesLitigation.com. You do NOT need to attend the Settlement Hearing to receive a distribution from the Net Settlement Fund.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE SETTLEMENT CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT AND YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO A MONETARY PAYMENT. If you have not yet received a full Long Notice and Claim Form, you may obtain copies of these documents by visiting www.SolarEdgeSecuritiesLitigation.com or by contacting the Claims Administrator at:

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. Securities Litigation

c/o Claims Administrator

1650 Arch Street, Suite 2210

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Telephone: 1-855-314-4305

Email: [email protected]

Inquiries, other than requests for information about the status of a claim, may also be made to Lead Counsel:

POMERANTZ LLP

Brian Calandra

Jeremy A. Lieberman

600 Third Avenue, 20th Floor

New York, NY 10016

www.pomlaw.com

(212) 661-1100

If you are a Settlement Class Member, to be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked or submitted online no later than August 17, 2026. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not timely submit a valid Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, but you will nevertheless be bound by all judgments or orders entered by the Court relating to the Settlement, whether favorable or unfavorable.

If you are a Settlement Class Member and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Long Notice so that it is received no later than August 3, 2026. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court relating to the Settlement, whether favorable or unfavorable, and you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, Lead Counsel's Fee and Expense Application, and/or the proposed Plan of Allocation must be filed with the Court, either by mail or in person, and be mailed to counsel for the Parties in accordance with the instructions in the Long Notice, such that they are received no later than August 3, 2026.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, DEFENDANTS, OR DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

BY ORDER OF THE COURT UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

Dated: May 21, 2026

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP