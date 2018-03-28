Pomerantz LLP Announces Pendency of Class Action Lawsuit Involving Purchasers of Juno Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock

TO: ALL PURCHASERS OF THE COMMON STOCK OF JUNO THERAPEUTICS, INC., DURING JUNE 4, 2016 THROUGH NOVEMBER 22, 2016, BOTH DATES INCLUSIVE (THE "CLASS PERIOD").

Excluded from the Class are defendants, present or former officers and directors of Juno Therapeutics, Inc., members of their immediate families and their legal representatives, heirs, successors or assigns, and any entity in which any current or former Defendant has or had a controlling interest.

This Notice is issued pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington (the "Court"), entered October 24, 2017, certifying the above action as a Class Action. This Action has not been settled and continues to be litigated. You need not submit a claim form at this time.

If you are a member of the Class, your rights are affected by this Action and you may have the right to participate in the recovery. You also have the right to exclude yourself from the Class. Instructions for excluding yourself are given in a more detailed Notice of Pendency of Class Action, which was mailed separately to persons and entities identified from the records of Defendant Juno Therapeutics, Inc. as members of the Class. That Notice of Pendency of Class Action describes the Class Action and your rights with respect thereto.

If you have not received the more detailed Notice by mail, please contact in writing: Juno Therapeutics Securities Litigation, c/o A.B. Data, Ltd., P.O. Box 170500, Milwaukee, WI 53217, or by email to: info@junotherapeuticslitigation.com , www.junotherapeuticslitigation.com .

Inquiries other than requests for Notice may be made to Class Counsel: Omar Jafri, Pomerantz LLP, Ten S LaSalle St, Ste 3505, Chicago IL 60603, Tel (312)-377-1181, ojafri@pomlaw.com .

INQUIRIES SHOULD NOT BE DIRECTED TO THE COURT, THE

CLERK'S OFFICE, THE DEFENDANTS, OR DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL.

Dated: March 28, 2018

By Order of the Court

United States District Court

Western District of Washington

