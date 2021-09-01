Pomeroy Technologies, LLC Names New Leadership

Pomeroy Names New Leadership as Part of Transition to Bring Growth and Proactive, Creative Solutions to the Workplace Tweet this

"It has been an honor to serve as Pomeroy's CEO, but now is the time to pass the baton to Bob," Froman said. "Bob has served Pomeroy, our team and our clients well over the last two years, and he has made great contributions to our business." Watts previously was CEO of Greater Cincinnati-based cyber security firm Vivitec, Inc., and has held executive positions at MicroStrategy, PTC, and Texas Instruments Corporations. Bob is a West Point Military Academy graduate and U.S. Army veteran. "Bob is an outstanding leader, and he thoroughly understands our business. I couldn't be happier for him and even more excited for Pomeroy" Froman continued.

"Chris returned as a trusted, servant leader to re-establish the Pomeroy brand, and lay the foundation for Pomeroy's future. His leadership, wisdom and commitment to everyone at Pomeroy is unparalleled," Watts said. "I am genuinely humbled by the opportunity to follow Chris as Pomeroy's CEO and confident in our future. We are a team of customer obsessed technology services professionals that are poised to redefine the workplace, and embrace a greater purpose with our customers, partners, and communities. The promotion of John Blackburn as President of Pomeroy is also a decision focusing on growth. John has made many positive contributions to Pomeroy over the last 20 years. His dedication and passion to client obsession is incomparable. I am confident in team Pomeroy and our future."

