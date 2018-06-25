Pompadour Not Just for Misters Anymore

RALEIGH, N.C., June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "We've finally answered the call in having a product line for both men and women," says Zack Henry, CEO of Mister Pompadour, a popular hair product brand.

Mister Pompadour has been having tremendous growth in the men's market for the last 4 years and they've finally produced a product that caters towards women too. Released this month, Pompadour Professional is a product line designed for all types of hair and all ethnicities.

Pompadour Brands

"We kept hearing from our salon owners: 'We love your products, but when will you have products for the women?'" says Henry. "Well we heard you and now we've created a product line that women can benefit from too. The motto is: Bring Out the Best in Your Hair."

Many boutique salon owners and beauty conscious women are looking for products that are free from dangerous chemicals, don't damage the hair, as well perform as they expect. Pompadour Professional has created a line of shampoo and conditioners that are sulfate free, paraben free, color safe, as well as vegan. In addition, there is a suite of treatment products like volumizing mist, leave-in conditioner, dry shampoo, smoothing serum, and curl defining cream.

Mr. Henry knows that once a customer tries the products, they'll wonder why they haven't found it sooner.

"Salons love new brands, especially ones that perform as well as they look. We know that both women and men seem to always be looking for the next best product and once they find it, they stay loyal to one brand. We have tens of thousands of customers in over 100 countries and very few of them are women. It's time that we create the quality brand for women in addition to the one that we have for the men."

Zack Henry is the co-founder and CEO of Mister Pompadour / Pompadour Brands. Started in 2014 with his business partner Matt Davis, they grew these brands from a good product vision and a background in product development. Working with talented chemists, they've built a worldwide brand by excelling in customer service and delivering a premium product offering.

Pompadour Professional sold now at www.pompadourpro.com and at your local salon soon.

Contact:

Zack Henry

zack.henry@pompadourbrands.com

1053 E Whitaker Mill Rd., Suite 145

Raleigh, NC 27604

Ph: (919) 904-1790

Related Images

volumizing-shampoo.jpg

Volumizing Shampoo

blonde-conditioner.jpg

Blonde Conditioner

image3.jpg

pompadour-professional-logo.png

Pompadour Professional Logo

Related Links

Pompadour Pro Site

Mister Pompadour Site

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pompadour-not-just-for-misters-anymore-300671279.html

SOURCE Pompadour Brands

Related Links

http://www.pompadourpro.com

