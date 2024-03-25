Pompeian® Participates in Selection Process for Maryland Innovation Lab Bootcamp and Pitch Day

The program builds on the organization's commitment to reducing its environmental impact

BALTIMORE, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pompeian, Inc., a 100% farmer owned organization and America's best-selling olive oil brand, has announced the participants for its highly anticipated Bootcamp and Pitch Day along with partners Sodexo and Simpli for The Maryland Innovation Lab. The Lab's pioneering approach connects corporations, governments, and global startups to accelerate business growth through a proven innovation process.

Among the nine selected startups, Pompeian will be collaborating with ORMEX , Sustained Impact , and Vaayu . The international cohort includes entrepreneurs from Canada, Germany, Portugal, the UK, and the US.

These companies were chosen from over 600 startups and scale-ups identified by innovation firm L Marks following an extensive outreach campaign. Pompeian, along with Maryland-based corporate partners: Sodexo and Simpli selected these companies to revolutionize their approach to sustainability standards, carbon tracking, supply chain & distribution processes, and understanding consumer behavior and experience.

The three-day innovation bootcamp will enable the teams to rapidly develop customized use cases with expert guidance and mentorship from members of the Pompeian team, L Marks, WTCI, the Maryland Department of Commerce, representatives from Sodexo and Simpli, and local business executives. Culminating in a pitch and showcase event on April 4th, the entrepreneurs will present their solutions to industry and political leaders within the Maryland business ecosystem. Pompeian will help select the most exciting companies to pilot their unique use cases over a 10-week validation program.

"The Maryland Innovation Lab is thrilled to support Governor Moore's Equitech initiatives and Global Gateway Program," said Daniel Saunders, CEO, L Marks. "The inaugural cohort consists of global startups, many of which are driven by underrepresented founders. The diversity of the lab spans both the startups and corporate partners, of which Pompeian is a vital participant, representing the diversity of the State of Maryland."

The Maryland Department of Commerce, World Trade Center Institute (WTCI), and L Marks are the forces behind the innovation lab as a part of Maryland's Global Gateway Program, created last year to attract more international businesses to the state and ease their transition into the U.S. market by connecting them with local incubators and accelerators.

Pompeian, Inc. – The Olive Oil People – is America's largest national brand of olive oil, bestselling vinegars and a variety of cooking sprays. Farmer owned and Baltimore based since 1906, Pompeian is a family of olive farmers and olive oil craftsmen whose passion, expertise and dedication bring the best-tasting, highest-quality olive oils to kitchens everywhere. Upholding the highest quality standards, Pompeian conducts daily testing through their in-house quality assurance team in the state-of-the-art Pompeian Quality Control and Research & Development Center ensuring each bottle is always at peak freshness. Inspired by heritage and tradition, Pompeian products are rooted in authenticity and crafted for quality and great taste. Learn more at www.pompeian.com .

About World Trade Center Institute (WTCI)

The World Trade Center Institute (WTCI) is a globally recognized non-profit organization that fosters international business growth and innovation. WTCI provides startups and businesses with the resources, mentorship, and global connections needed to expand their international reach. WTCI is committed to driving economic growth, technological advancement, and global collaboration across various industries.

About L Marks

L Marks is a leading innovation specialist that has created over 100 innovation labs and collaboration programs with its partners in Europe, Asia and North America. With a track record of successful collaborations, L Marks brings startups into established corporate ecosystems to drive innovation and growth. Through their expertise and global footprint, L Marks enhances the success and impact of startups across various industries, achieving a successful deployment rate of over 70%. L Marks annually identifies 10,000 startups from more than 80 countries.

