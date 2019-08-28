Ponce De Leon Health Launches Dietary Supplement With At-Home DNA Epigenetic Test, Containing Ingredient Shown To Increase Healthspan And Lifespan

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ponce De Leon Health, a commercial stage company focused on reversing epigenetic aging, today announced the launch of Rejuvant™ LifeTabs™, a dietary supplement with formulations for both men and women to help resist aging. Rejuvant, a dietary supplement containing an ingredient shown to increase lifespan (the length of life) and healthspan (the length of healthy life) in mammalian models, has been a coupled with a simple, non-invasive DNA methylation test to measure biological age versus chronological age. DNA methylation, the current gold-standard for determining human biological age, is an epigenetic mechanism that occurs by the addition of methyl groups to DNA, thereby often modifying the function of the genes and affecting gene expression over time.

LifeTabs™ is a formulation containing LifeAKG™, a proprietary form of Calcium Alpha-Ketoglutarate (Ca-AKG), designed to ensure optimal delivery for use by the body's cells. LifeAKG™ is Generally Recognized As Safe (GRAS), the highest level of safety established by the FDA, for use in supplements and foods.

Rejuvant™ LifeTabs™ is a patent-pending combination of GRAS ingredients developed in collaboration with Dr. Brian Kennedy of the Buck Institute for Research on Aging, to modulate pathways associated with healthy aging, including DNA de-methylation, potentially decreasing biological age.

In a scientific paper now pending publication, the researchers at the Buck Institute were ultimately able to postpone the onset of frailty in mammals, something to date not demonstrated in a commercially available product. The researchers presented their work to a peer-group of scientists at the Nature Conference 2019: Ageing, Health, and Rejuvenation, in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, June 23-26. The event was supported by the prestigious scientific journal, Nature. The researchers from the Buck Institute announced in their findings, regarding the mammal data, that if "translated to humans, this effect would be an ideal outcome, extending lifespan but more importantly reducing the debilitating period of functional decline and disease management that plague many aging individuals." The Buck scientists further point out, that "in humans, plasma AKG levels decline 10 folds between the ages of 40 and 80. The molecule is not available in the human diet, making direct supplementation the only feasible route to restore levels."

"Many companies looking to enhance and extend healthspan have developed products that simply miss the mark," stated Tom Weldon, CEO of Ponce De Leon Health. "Their products lack the scientific data to show an actual delay in frailty and an increase in healthspan, while Rejuvant™ contains a safe, anti-aging powerhouse in a patent pending ingredient called LifeAKG™, potentially helping people live longer AND healthier by hindering DNA methylation and reducing sources of oxidative stress caused by senescent cells."

"The Buck Institute conducted trials on the key ingredient in Rejuvant™ LifeTabs™, investigating the effect of a variety of single substances, compounds, and combinations of compounds on aging," said Dr. Brian Kennedy, CSO of Ponce De Leon Health. "The results of the studies, which are currently in the review process for publication in a top-tier academic journal, were impressive."

For more information on Rejuvant and its groundbreaking science, please visit https://www.rejuvant.com

About Ponce De Leon Health

Ponce De Leon Health (http://PDLHealth.com) is a commercial stage company focused on reversing epigenetic aging. Their work focuses on novel use of a combination of GRAS (Generally Recognized As Safe) ingredients developed independently by the world's leading non-profit institute studying aging and the effects of aging. Their goal is to increase human healthspan, improve quality of life, and reduce the cost of providing late stage health care to customers. Their inaugural product, Rejuvant LifeTabs, is available direct to consumer at http://Rejuvant.com. You can also connect with Rejuvant on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

