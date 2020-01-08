Ponce De Leon Health Partners With Respected U.K. Cosmetic Medicine Clinic To Help Resist Aging In Consumers

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ponce De Leon Health, a commercial stage company focused on reversing epigenetic aging, announced today that its brand, Rejuvant™, will partner with Dr. Rita Rakus, an internationally renowned anti-aging cosmetic practitioner, to distribute the inaugural dietary supplement from Rejuvant, known as LifeTabs™, at her clinics in the United Kingdom, Dubai and Monaco. Rejuvant has demonstrated in the gold standard mammalian model, that the key ingredient found in the supplement, LifeAKG™, increases lifespan (the length of life) by 12% and healthspan (the length of a healthy life) by 41% versus the control. It has also shown the ability to decrease 31 internal and external signs of aging in the study: https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/779157v1.

Dr. Rita Rakus is a highly experienced practitioner in the field of Cosmetic Medicine. Since qualifying as a medical practitioner at Sydney University in Australia in 1974, Dr. Rakus has subsequently developed an expertise in all aspects of non-surgical facial rejuvenation, facial line reduction, and lip enhancements. She is one of the founders of the British College of Aesthetic Medicine and serves as a member and fellow. In addition to her own clinical work, she trains, lectures, and sets standards for practicing doctors within the field of Cosmetic Medicine. In recognition of her work, the Royal Society of Medicine added her name to the Wall of Honour.

"I'm excited to be partnering with Ponce De Leon Health and carrying Rejuvant LifeTabs in my clinic. My patients are not only looking younger on the outside but are also feeling ageless on the inside. This ups the ante of what science can do to benefit a wellness industry that's focused on developing products and practices that help resist aging," said Dr. Rakus. She continued, "I always want to provide my patients with 'what's next,' and Rejuvant is setting the bar for the future of products that are beneficial for both beauty and health. The Rejuvant high scientific standard will ultimately help customers throughout their aging process."

This distribution agreement begins the first of many business expansions Ponce De Leon Health plans to make for the Rejuvant brand. Rejuvant LifeTabs was developed in collaboration with Dr. Brian Kennedy, who supervised the research at the Buck Institute for Research on Aging. The goal was to discover safe, non-drug compounds that can lead to a healthier and longer lifespan.

Rejuvant LifeTabs consists of the scientifically formulated LifeAKG™, sustained-release Calcium Alpha-Ketoglutarate. LifeAKG works as the active ingredient in the dietary supplement and has demonstrated the capability to slow and reverse epigenetic or biological aging, restoring the DNA methylation profile to that of a younger person. For the first time ever, the company is offering third party DNA testing of biological age, to establish a baseline and track Rejuvant's progress.

"Through science and innovation, we are able to show that longevity is more than just skin deep. By using LifeAKG, we have found that we can pause DNA methylation and reverse biological aging," said Ponce De Leon Health Founder and CEO, Tom Weldon. "Our researchers were able to demonstrate an ability to modulate both known and newly discovered pathways associated with aging, including detoxification against age-related ammonia buildup in the brain, kidney, and liver; maintenance of DNA integrity, supporting the regulation of cellular energy, and blocking inflammation and oxidative stress caused by aging cells. This partnership with Dr. Rakus is just one more step to growing the Rejuvant brand and our business, to ultimately aid in delaying frailty for our aging population."

About Ponce De Leon Health

Ponce De Leon Health (http://PDLHealth.com) is a commercial stage company focused on reversing epigenetic aging. Its team of health industry professionals focuses on the novel use of known dietary supplement and non-drug ingredients. The goal is to increase human healthspan, improve quality of life, and reduce the costs of providing late stage healthcare to customers. The company's inaugural product, Rejuvant LifeTabs, is available direct to consumer at www.Rejuvant.com.

About Dr. Rita Rakus

Dr. Rita Rakus is a highly experienced practitioner in the field of Cosmetic Medicine and is widely known in international media as the 'London Lip Queen'. She received her medical degree from Sydney University in Australia in 1974. Dr. Rakus has developed an expertise in non-surgical facial and body rejuvenation, facial line reductions, and lip enhancements. Dr. Rakus is also the global ambassador of BTL Aesthetics for EMSculpt® Technology, a noninvasive procedure to help men and women build muscle and melt fat simultaneously. Dr. Rakus is fully registered with the General Medical Council, Care Quality Commission and Treatments You Can Trust. She is a founder, member, and fellow of the British College of Aesthetic Medicine

Dr. Rakus has received many accolades and awards that acknowledge her outstanding achievement and leadership, including the Solta Black Diamond Award (for Thermage® and Fraxel®), Ellman Glide-Safe Award (for Pelleve®), BTL Award (for Exilis), Ultherapy® Award, HydraFacial® Award, Allergan (for lip injections), and Restylane® Lifetime Achievement Award.

Dr. Rakus is an international celebrity, and regularly travels all over the world to treat patients, attend seminars, and review cutting-edge practices to stay aware of the latest technologies and techniques.

