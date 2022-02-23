Ponce Health Sciences University Appoints First-Ever Director of Clinical Psychology for St. Louis Campus

Dr. Elwood brings extensive experience in clinical psychology education to the PHSU community. Most recently, she was an Associate Professor at the University of Indianapolis' APA-accredited PsyD program, where she has also served in Director of Clinical Training roles and as the MA Program Coordinator. Dr. Elwood has supported various publications and research on subjects including posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other trauma responses, cognitive processing therapy (CPT), human trafficking, and risk and vulnerability factors.

"I am delighted to be returning to St. Louis to help with the development and expansion of the PsyD program at PHSU," said Dr. Lisa Elwood. "The rise of mental health concerns and the increasing diversification of the US make this an important time for the training of culturally competent health service providers in psychology. PHSU's goal of training individuals from underrepresented backgrounds and providing all students with training in evidence-based practice and cultural competence is an excellent fit with my professional interests and will help meet future healthcare needs. I am thrilled to be joining this program and look forward to working alongside my new colleagues and students."

Dr. Elwood received her bachelor's from St. Louis University and her master's from the University of Arkansas. She completed a pre-doctoral internship with Charleston Consortium in Charleston, SC, where she trained in settings such as the National Crime Victims Research and Treatment Center, the Medical University of South Carolina, and the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center. She completed her doctorate in clinical psychology at the University of Arkansas and her postdoctoral fellowship at the Center for Trauma Recovery, University of Missouri, St. Louis.



"We're facing an alarming decline in mental health across America right now – and in many communities already underserved by our healthcare systems, mental health symptoms are going untreated. Dr. Elwood joins our growing campus in St. Louis at a critical moment," said Dr. David Lenihan, President of Ponce Health Sciences University. "Her appointment, along with Dr. Mildred Olivier, reflects our commitment to attract the best health education professionals to St. Louis, to help train and support the next generation of talented medical professionals. I look forward to seeing how Dr. Elwood can use her experience – both on the research and education fronts – to shape our programs going forward."

