PONCHE KUBA UNVEILS NEW PACKAGING: SAME ORIGINAL RECIPE, BRAND NEW LOOK

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ponche Kuba, the iconic Caribbean rum cream liqueur established in 1942 by Don Jaime A. J. Sprock, proudly unveils refreshed packaging launching this October in select markets. While the look evolves, the beloved original recipe remains unchanged, continuing a legacy of more than 70 years of craftsmanship.

The new design reflects Ponche Kuba's commitment to staying relevant to consumers while reducing environmental impact. Both the bottle and label have been reimagined with a modern lens:

Sustainability at the core – The updated 700ml bottle retains its elegant silhouette while achieving an 80g weight reduction (from 630g to 550g), resulting in a significant 24.4% decrease in CO₂ emissions per case (from 13.6kg to 10.3kg CO₂eq/cstd).

A modern Caribbean identity – The new label blends native Caribbean botanical elements with the brand's bold signature red, refreshed with contemporary design cues. The result is a vibrant, festive aesthetic that captures the proud, passionate melting-pot culture of the Caribbean.

"Ponche Kuba's refreshed packaging is a natural evolution for the brand — one that celebrates our Caribbean roots, enhances our premium credentials, and advances our commitment to sustainability, all while preserving the recipe our consumers know and love," said Antoine Couvreur, Mount Gay Distilleries Managing Director.

The cherished Ponche Kuba liquid remains unchanged: a creamy, thick rum liqueur with rich, sweet notes, a lightly spiced aroma, and a perfectly balanced taste rooted in traditional family-style ponches. Crafted with savoir-faire at Mount Gay Distilleries in Barbados and bottled at 9% ABV, it is versatile enough to be enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or as the base for indulgent cocktails.

Signature serves include:

Bajan Cream – Fill a rocks glass with ice, add 3 oz Ponche Kuba, and grate fresh nutmeg on top.

Kuba Colada – Blend 1.5 oz Ponche Kuba, 1 oz coconut cream, 3 oz pineapple juice, 0.5 oz simple syrup, and ice. Serve in a poco grande glass, garnish with a pineapple slice, and add a straw.

Ponche Kuba 700ml will roll out in the United States this November and in other key markets starting this month: the Caribbean (October 2025), the Netherlands (February 2026), and the Dominican Republic (September 2026).

About Ponche Kuba:

Founded in 1942 by Caribbean merchant Don Jaime A. J. Sprock, Ponche Kuba was inspired by traditional homemade cream liqueurs known as "Ponches." By selecting the finest local ingredients, he crafted his own distinct and refined recipe.

For over 70 years, Ponche Kuba has embodied Caribbean heritage and convivial spirit with its sweet, smooth, and creamy taste. Still crafted with a time-honored process at Mount Gay Distilleries in Barbados, it continues to bring people together in celebration.

