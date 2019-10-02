Pond King Gives Away 5 Boats to Honor U.S. Military Servicemen and Women

GAINESVILLE, Texas, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pond King, a small company in Lindsay, Texas, is honoring the men and women of the U.S. Military by giving away 5 Patriot Mini Pontoon Fishing Boats, one to a patriot from each branch.

Pond King is accepting entries at https://pondking.com/pages/patriots-for-patriots until midnight on Veteran's Day, November 11, 2019.

Shortly after introducing the Patriot pontoon boat, Pond King was contacted by navy veteran, David Terhune. David was researching boats for his dad, WWII Navy Veteran Daniel Terhune. The two still enjoy fishing together and David wanted a boat that would be stable for his dad. That's how he found Pond King's Patriot pontoon boat.

Pond King owner Brad Metzler was intrigued by the idea of a 94-year-old patriot fishing from a Pond King Patriot pontoon boat. Brad learned Daniel's father, both his sons and his grandson, Eric, also served and that Eric had been killed in action. That is when Brad decided to give Daniel a Patriot Pontoon boat to show gratitude for Daniel's service, and his family's sacrifice. For the family's full story, visit https://blog.pondking.com/patriots-for-patriots.

Interested in more stories like this and in honoring men and women who serve, Brad decided Pond King would give away 5 Patriot pontoon boats - one to a Patriot from each branch of the U.S. Military. "We are grateful to the men and women who have served our country. This giveaway is the least we can do to say thank you to those who have sacrificed so much," said Brad.

According to David Terhune, this boat was more than just a birthday gift. "What you are doing with this boat and its connection with "patriots" and veterans and sacrifice - and the fact that freedom is not free but comes with a price - will be a huge encouragement to my dad. Every time Dad steps off our little dock and onto this boat, he'll be reminded of Eric … the wonderful times fishing and hunting together … and the heroic sacrifice Eric made."

Pond King, Inc. designs and manufactures products to help people get the most from their "down at the pond" experiences, including mini and small pontoon boats, floating docks, and pond management products.

