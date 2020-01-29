Pond Technologies announces OTC Symbol change to "PNDHF" and DTC eligibility

MARKHAM, ON, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. ("Pond") (TSX.V: POND) (OTC: PNDHF) a company addressing global health and wellness challenges of climate change and nutrition, announced today that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA"), has approved a change in the Company's stock symbol on the OTC Markets. Effective January 29, 2020, the Company's common shares will begin trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol "PNDHF". The previous trading symbol was "IOGIF". There is no action required by current shareholders in connection with this change. The Company is also pleased to announce that it has recently secured DTC eligibility by The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") for electronic settlement and transfer of its common shares in the United States.

About Pond Technologies Holdings Inc:

Located in Markham, Ontario, Pond is a technology company that provides profitable solutions to the global health and wellness challenges of climate change and nutrition. Pond's proprietary growth platform, including patented advanced photonics, optimizes key growth inputs in order to provide a controlled environment that maximizes the growth of algae and other organisms. This enables industrial emitters to generate new revenue streams from the transformation of underutilized CO2 to valuable algae-based products, such as protein for animal feed and nutraceutical products like Chlorella, Spirulina, and Astaxanthin for human consumption. For more information visit https://www.pondtech.com/.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the information contained herein.

