Pond Technologies Inc. Announces Execution of a Scale Up and Technology Access Agreement with a North American Fortune 500 Company

Revolutionizes Production of Complex Proteins for Diagnostics and Therapeutics Including Antigens Required for COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests

MARKHAM, ON, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Pond") (TSXV: POND), (OTCQB: PNDHF) an ESG company addressing global sustainability challenges of climate change and nutrition, is pleased to announce that it has today executed a commercial agreement with a major Canadian oilsands producer and fortune 500 company to grow covid-19 antigens that are expressed from a unique strain of algae. These antigens will be used for rapid diagnostic testing. As part of this agreement, Pond will collect up to CAD $1 Million in milestone payments and success fees over the next 8 months: $150,000 on signing, and the balance on achieving production volume and quality milestones.

This agreement will develop commercial production capacity for the antigens required for a COVID-19 rapid diagnostic test. Pond is working to conclude a commercial supply agreement with a manufacturer of the diagnostic test kits that will use the recombinant proteins or antigens manufactured by Pond. As part of this agreement, Pond also expects to be able to enter into commercial agreements to sell antigens and/or antibodies from genetically modified algae to generate additional revenue.

The use of micro-algae to produce medical therapeutics is expected to have significant technical advantages over current methods of production that use genetically modified yeast, bacteria, or mammalian cell lines. Algae are just as easy to genetically engineer as these other organisms, but they offer two important distinct advantages:

Micro-Algae are more forgiving and can produce considerably more of the molecules of interest. They are far simpler to grow at scale. Micro-Algae produce a significantly superior product. E. coli and yeasts are less evolved organisms when compared to algae, and thus cannot reliably produce complex human proteins;

Nigel deGruyther V.P. Pond Biotech said: "This represents a significant milestone for Pond. With the development of both rapid and reliable gene sequencing technology and precise gene editing techniques (i.e., CRISPR/CAS-9), it is now possible to modify micro-algae to produce human proteins. Single celled algae are much easier to grow than mammalian cell lines, and unlike bacteria, algae mirror many of the secondary structures found in higher organisms. Algae are able to make the right protein, with the right folding, so that its therapeutic activity is maintained. With this landmark agreement, we have demonstrated that we can grow commercially relevant proteins for clinical use. We expect to extend this further as we develop a platform to produce recombinant proteins for both diagnostics and therapeutics."

Grant Smith President & CEO Pond Technologies said "The signing of this agreement with this North American oil and gas major brings together the culmination of hard work and dedication by both respective teams in the fight against COVID-19. The validation of our technology from one of Canada's largest companies is the moment we have waited for during the many years of developing our growth platform. We believed in the opportunity of algae to produce proteins for human healthcare, and anticipate the momentum achieved to carry over into the discussions we are having with other multinational companies as we continue to be extremely focused on revenue generating opportunities."

Located in Markham, Ontario, Pond is a technology company that provides profitable solutions to the global health and wellness challenges of climate change and nutrition. Pond's proprietary growth platform, including patented advanced photonics, optimizes key growth inputs in order to provide a controlled environment that maximizes the growth of algae and other organisms. This enables industrial emitters to generate new revenue streams from the transformation of underutilized CO2 to valuable algae-based products, such as protein for animal feed and nutraceutical products like Chlorella, Spirulina, and Astaxanthin for human consumption. For more information visit https://www.pondtech.com/.

