Ponder & Co. Announces The Acquisition Of Knowledge Capital Group To Expand Services

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ponder & Co. ("Ponder"), a leading healthcare financial advisory firm, announced today the acquisition of Charleston, SC-based management consulting firm, Knowledge Capital Group ("KCG"), to add to the suite of services offered to healthcare organizations throughout the US.

"We are excited to offer Knowledge Capital Group's management consulting expertise to our clients," explains Julian Head, CEO of Ponder. "This new service line will allow us to assist our clients through the full spectrum of a transaction, from strategic planning, to financing, to performing the planning and implementation work to become a fully integrated system."

Tony Powell, Managing Director of KCG, also commented: "We are thrilled to be part of the Ponder & Co. family! When our firms started the dialogue in late 2018, we immediately felt a connection, as our firm's values, culture and 'clients first' approach were completely aligned. The team is eager to begin work with Ponder's health system clients to help them address opportunities and obstacles in driving performance and delivering the highest-value patient care."

Over the past 45 years Ponder has advised over 750 healthcare organizations on capital planning, strategic advisory and transactions. With the addition of KCG, Ponder will enhance our client experience with capital advisory, M&A, and management consulting expertise.

ABOUT PONDER & CO.:

Ponder & Co. is a healthcare finance and strategic advisory firm focused exclusively on providing leading capital advisory, mergers & acquisitions, strategic advisory and management consulting services to not-for-profit hospitals and healthcare systems. With 45 years of healthcare advisory experience, we have perfected the art of objective advice and the science behind skilled transaction to bring seamless healthcare financial, strategy, and organizational transformation services to a wide range of provider organizations, from standalone community hospitals and specialty & children's hospitals, to academic medical centers, regional health systems, and some of the largest multi-state health systems in the country.

To learn more about Ponder's advisory and consulting services visit https://ponderco.com/about-ponder-co/

ABOUT KNOWLEDGE CAPITAL GROUP:

Knowledge Capital Group [KCG] is the management consulting arm of industry-leading healthcare financial advisory firm – Ponder & Co. Specializing in healthcare strategy and organizational transformation, KCG helps clients convert issues into opportunities, inefficient processes into best practices, and marginal outcomes into sustainable results. With a style that is collaborative, direct and results-oriented, KCG is accustomed to complex situations and believes in fast track actions.

