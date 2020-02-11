Ponderay Newsprint Company Unveils New Branding

"Our new website, logo and brand identity better reflect our market-leading position and excitement for the future," said Myron Johnson, President of Ponderay Newsprint Company. "As the digital age continues to put pressure on print for advertising dollars, we expect that printers and advertisers will move away from specialty grades with higher product pricing. By focusing solely on Newsprint, we produce a very consistent, excellent printing sheet with no grade transition issues, at the much lower newsprint price."

Designed to work effortlessly across digital and print mediums, the more modern Ponderay Newsprint Company logo design approach is an evolution of their previous logo, which prominently featured an Osprey. The Osprey is a key feature in the redesigned Ponderay Newsprint logo as an homage to the Osprey nesting grounds located in the area. The more modern new PNC blue pays tribute to the original logo's brighter Royal Blue. Together with the new PNC gold, the logo honors the history, high level of customer service and trustworthiness Ponderay Newsprint Company prides itself on.

The newly-redesigned website features easy-to-navigate pages and updated, simplified messaging. The visual design showcases local imagery from around the area, while the layout is structured to provide a seamless user experience. The site also better highlights the full suite of services Ponderay Newsprint Company offers.

"While our name remains the same, our logo, brand identity and website have changed significantly to better represent who Ponderay Newsprint Company is and what we bring to market for our clients," commented Carole Winchester, Director of Sales and Marketing at Ponderay Newsprint Company. "Our updated identity is innovative, modern, and professional—words we would use to describe not only our company culture, but also the products and service we provide to companies who are looking for only the best newsprint grade."

About Ponderay Newsprint Company

At Ponderay Newsprint Company, superior quality newsprint has been our passion and focus since 1989. Commercial printers and newspaper publishers around the world trust our industry-leading web performance, customer service, technical support, and flexibility to produce custom orders in short time frames. With excellent sheet printability in a wide range of basis weights, Ponderay Newsprint Company makes headlines for outstanding pressroom runnability and print quality.

Visit PonderayNewsprint.com to learn more.

SOURCE Ponderay Newsprint Company

Related Links

http://www.ponderaynewsprint.com

