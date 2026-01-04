Pongbot Debuts at CES 2026 with Pace S Pro, Redefining Intelligent Tennis Training

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pongbot, a sports-technology company focused on AI-driven training systems, makes its CES debut with the Pace S Pro, its flagship intelligent tennis training platform. The Pace S Pro introduces a new approach to solo practice as the first tennis training product of its kind to combine UWB (Ultra-Wideband) tracking with Recovery Trigger technology. Together, these innovations allow training sessions to adapt in real time to how players actually move and recover on court, redefining what intelligent tennis training can look like.

Traditional tennis ball machines rely on fixed sequences and rigid timing, often forcing players to chase the machine rather than train to their own rhythm. The Pace S Pro takes a different approach. By recognizing when a player has returned to their recovery position before releasing the next ball, the system synchronizes training with natural match rhythm, creating practice sessions that feel closer to real, match-level play.

At the core of the Pace S Pro is its pioneering use of UWB tracking—not cameras—in a tennis training system. Operating at a 100Hz sampling rate with sub-10cm positional accuracy, this UWB technology delivers precise, real-time tracking of player movement with a level of stability that camera-based systems often struggle to maintain. UWB technology is also less susceptible to lighting conditions than camera-based systems, enabling the Pace S Pro to perform consistently on both indoor and outdoor courts.

This positional intelligence powers Pongbot's Recovery Trigger technology, introducing true human–machine rhythm synchronization into tennis training. Instead of repeating preset ball patterns, the Pace S Pro uses adaptive ball delivery to dynamically adjust timing, speed, spin, and placement based on player readiness. This approach allows players to focus on footwork, timing, and shot execution—key elements that are difficult to train effectively without a partner.

The Pace S Pro is controlled through an intuitive mobile app, allowing players to choose from more than 564 preset drills or create fully customized routines across all levels, from beginners to NTRP 7.0. During each session, the proprietary PongSmart core algorithm—trained on data from more than 100,000 real matches—analyzes player movement and positioning data enabling the system to adapt training parameters and deliver consistent, measurable progress on court.

"We saw that traditional tennis ball machines were built around fixed patterns, not around how players actually move and recover," said CEO of Pongbot. "As both an engineer and a player, I felt that solo tennis training was forcing people to adapt to machines, instead of machines adapting to people. The Pace S Pro was created to change that by delivering training that responds to the player's rhythm and prepares them for real match situations."

Founded in 2019, Pongbot first proved its AI-driven training approach in table tennis, building intelligent systems capable of analyzing movement, rhythm, and technique at scale. That proven technology foundation has since been applied to tennis through the Pace S Pro, which is backed by 69 R&D patents.

Recognized as the #1 Tech & Sports campaign on Kickstarter in 2024, having raised more than US$2.7 million on the platform, the popularity of the Pace S Pro reflects the demand for intelligent, adaptive training solutions that move beyond the traditional tennis ball machine. The training system has already drawn strong interest from the tennis community, including professional players and coaches, who have highlighted its ability to adapt training to real match conditions and improve solo training.

Professional tennis player Hendrik Jebens, who has reached a career-high ATP doubles ranking of world No. 45, said: "Whether you're training alone or want a consistent hitting partner, this machine surprised me—and I've trained with the best in the world."

Pongbot will showcase Pace S Pro at CES 2026, Venetian Expo, Halls A–D, Booth #56554 (Lifestyle). Media and attendees are invited to experience the system live and see how responsive, intelligent training can help players become match-ready faster.

