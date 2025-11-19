Ponsse's new digital service revolutionises the monitoring of logging emissions

VIEREMÄ, Finland, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ponsse is a globally leading forest machine manufacturer and a pioneer in the development of responsible logging solutions. The company's PONSSE Manager system collects data produced by forest machines and visualise it as user-friendly reports. Available as the paid PONSSE Manager Pro and the free PONSSE Manager Standard service package, the system brings improved transparency and control to the work of forest machine owners, operators and office workers. Ponsse Manager Map Tools works seamlessly with the forwarders of all manufacturers. While a Ponsse harvester is required to provide data, any forwarder - including subcontractor forwarder - can be connected to the system.

"We're constantly developing digital solutions for our customers' needs. Accordingly, we developed the new features, Emissions Report and Map Tools, in cooperation with our network. We're constantly developing the PONSSE Manager Pro package to help forest machine owners, operators and office workers better plan and monitor their activities, making their daily work easier and more productive," says Petteri Tuomisto, Sales Manager of Digital Services.

Map Tools paint a fuller picture of logging sites

The Map Tools are a new core feature of the PONSSE Manager Pro service package. They can show both machine routes and harvester production rates by assortment on a map. This allows forwarder operators to easily check how many stems are waiting for transport in the forest as well as what is already in storage.

"In the forest, harvester operators may encounter places that they must mark for forwarders, including obstacles, soft ground and other important features. The Map Tools function allows the operator to mark these on a map as points of interest, POI," says Tuomisto.

"Snowfall may cover logs even between shifts, making it difficult to identify the tree species and locate stems. Production monitoring helps forwarder operators determine the right assortments and quantities quickly, which keeps their work smooth, effective and on schedule."

Emission reporting helps meet environmental requirements

As the first forest machine manufacturer in the world, Ponsse presents the Emissions Report function included in the Manager Pro service package calculates and shows the atmospheric CO₂ emissions of harvesters and forwarders on the machine, site and company level for a given period.

"The monitoring of site-specific emissions helps reduce fuel consumption, which effectively supports the meeting of both environmental requirements and business goals. Emission reporting also helps to identify which machines are best suited for different logging sites. The reports provide different perspectives to emissions: from individual machines to the company level by working method or period," says Tuomisto.

Further information

Petteri Tuomisto

Ponsse Plc, Sales Manager, Digital Solutions

[email protected], tel. +358 40 528 9835

