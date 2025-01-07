Pontera and Hightower to deliver enhanced financial advice through secure, seamless management of client 401(k)s

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pontera™, the fintech company helping retirement savers receive 401(k) account management from their chosen financial advisor, and Hightower Advisors, one of the country's leading RIAs, are collaborating to help individuals maximize their retirement savings.

By incorporating Pontera's client-permissioned technology, Hightower advisors can manage client 401(k)s in keeping with their comprehensive financial goals. With this holistic approach, advisors can rebalance accounts to help maximize their clients' tax, investment and estate-planning outcomes.

"Studies show Americans want help managing their retirement savings. With Pontera, advisors can deliver a higher level of service that incorporates clients' 401(k)s into comprehensive wealth planning," said Peter Nolan , VP, Enterprise Business Development, Pontera. "In an increasingly demanding marketplace, advisors now can provide a better service by holistically managing more of their clients' wealth."

The Pontera platform also is seamlessly integrated with the portfolio management software tools used by most Hightower advisors, including Black Diamond and Envestnet Tamarac.

Hightower, which has $166.3 billion in assets under management and 140 advisory teams across 34 states, provides its advisory teams with a wide range of services for accelerating organic growth, including business development consulting, turnkey prospect events, leadership and team development, talent acquisition, marketing support, technology, and investment management resources. It also provides compliance, accounting, payroll, and human resources support so teams can focus on serving clients and building those relationships.

"Our mission is to help each client achieve their custom vision of 'well-th.' A natural extension of that is providing trusted advice on their workplace retirement accounts," said Scott Holsopple , Chief Growth Officer, Hightower Advisors. "People expect their advisors to offer advice and guidance across every part of their lives. Our partnership with Pontera opens new possibilities for our advisors to deliver their recommendations to more families and it gives them another avenue for growing their businesses. Early advisor adoption of the platform has been strong, with positive feedback on being able to expand the services offered to clients."

Pontera believes professional 401(k) management can help more Americans optimize their retirement savings. Certified under SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 standards, Pontera's platform provides advisors a secure layer to manage clients' workplace retirement plans while preventing advisors from gaining access to client accounts, safeguarding client data and reducing operational risk for advisors.

About Pontera

Pontera is a fintech company on a mission to help millions of Americans retire better by enabling their financial advisors to manage, balance, and report on clients' assets in 401(k)s, 403(b)s, and other workplace-sponsored accounts. Our secure, purpose-built platform, seamlessly integrated with advisors' portfolio management tools, is designed to work across many account types and help advisors deliver comprehensive investment management and improve financial outcomes. Founded in 2012, Pontera is headquartered in New York City. Learn more at www.pontera.com .

About Hightower

Founded in 2008, Hightower is a wealth management firm that provides investment, financial, and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations, and family offices, as well as 401(k) consulting and cash management services to corporations. Hightower's capital solutions, operational support services, size, and scale empower its vibrant community of independent-minded wealth advisors to grow their businesses and help clients achieve their vision of "well-th. rebalanced." The registered investment advisor is based in Chicago. Learn more about Hightower's collaborative business model at www.hightoweradvisors.com .

Hightower Advisors, LLC is an SEC registered investment adviser. Registration as an investment advisor does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Securities are offered through Hightower Securities, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC.

