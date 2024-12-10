Pontera and Independent Advisor Alliance partner to help its financial advisors optimize client wealth for more secure retirements

More than 235 advisors in 27 states can now manage clients' 401(k) accounts to provide comprehensive investment guidance

NEW YORK and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pontera™, the fintech company enabling retirement savers to receive personalized 401(k) management from their financial advisor, has formed a partnership with Independent Advisor Alliance (IAA). This collaboration will enable IAA advisors to offer enhanced wealth management services by integrating workplace retirement accounts into their holistic financial planning process.

Through Pontera's secure, client-permissioned platform, IAA's 140 partner firms can now view, analyze and manage their clients' 401(k)s and other workplace-sponsored retirement plan accounts. This supports advisors in their mission of delivering comprehensive investment guidance tailored to their clients' complete financial picture.

Pontera's platform seamlessly integrates with SS&C Black Diamond and a dozen other leading fintech tools, streamlining workflows and enhancing the advisor and client experience.

"Pontera helps clients get trusted, professional management in their 401(k)s the same as they seek in their other accounts," said Peter Nolan, VP, Enterprise Business Development, Pontera. "Our secure platform enables individuals with more complex financial needs to get holistic advice from their chosen advisor and fuel better outcomes."

IAA is known for providing its advisors with a comprehensive suite of programs and support services designed to navigate the complexities of business ownership. Partnering with Pontera reinforces IAA's commitment to equipping advisors with cutting-edge tools to meet the evolving needs of their clients.

"From day one, IAA has been focused on empowering advisors with the resources and support they need to execute their business vision," said Robert Russo, IAA's Founder and CEO. "Our partnership with Pontera demonstrates our dedication to providing innovative solutions to compete and succeed in the marketplace."

For many families, 401(k) plans are essential to their retirement security, yet they aren't getting the help they need to get the most from their workplace accounts, according to the Pontera 401(k) Literacy Survey , conducted by The Harris Poll. Advisors play an important role in optimizing retirement savings through planning, analysis, rebalancing and tax strategies that incorporate all their clients' investment and retirement accounts.

Pontera's enterprise-grade security enables financial advisors to proactively analyze and rebalance their clients' workplace retirement accounts. The platform never shares client credentials and prohibits advisors from making disbursements, transfers or beneficiary changes that would constitute custody, offering a secure solution for better retirement outcomes.

About Pontera

Pontera is a fintech company on a mission to help millions of Americans retire better by enabling their financial advisors to manage, balance, and report on clients' assets in 401(k)s, 403(b)s, and other workplace-sponsored accounts. Our secure, purpose-built platform, seamlessly integrated with advisors' portfolio management tools, is designed to work across many account types and help advisors deliver comprehensive investment management and improve financial outcomes. Founded in 2012, Pontera is headquartered in New York, N.Y. To learn more, visit pontera.com .

About IAA

Independent Advisor Alliance (IAA) is a leading hybrid firm strategically focused on empowering financial advisors to succeed as independent business owners by providing services that align with each advisor's unique needs and challenges. IAA supports its partner firms with customized support services, resources, and programs designed to optimize efficiencies, reduce expenses, retain and attract clients, assist with succession planning, boost revenue, and more. For more information, visit www.independentadvisoralliance.com .

