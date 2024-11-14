Pontera and Oppenheimer partner to empower holistic wealth management that incorporates clients' 401(k)s

Pontera

Nov 14, 2024, 09:03 ET

Top 10 U.S. broker-dealer will leverage Pontera's secure platform to manage workplace retirement accounts and help clients optimize their returns

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pontera™, the fintech company helping retirement savers receive professional 401(k) account management from their trusted financial advisor, today announced a partnership with Oppenheimer & Co., Inc., a premier U.S. wealth management and investment banking firm.

Oppenheimer, a unit of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY), was founded in 1881 and today is one of the largest U.S. broker-dealers with 928 financial advisors and $129.8 billion in assets under administration as of Sept. 30, 2024. Managing clients' 401(k) accounts allows financial advisors to provide holistic wealth management inclusive of a client's complete investment portfolio.

"We're thrilled to form a partnership with a company that has been serving its clients well for over a century," said David Goldman, Chief Business Officer, Pontera. "With Pontera, Oppenheimer advisors can offer their clients an even higher level of wealth management service that facilitates clear insights and coordination across all their investment accounts."

"We believe the Pontera platform gives our advisors greater clarity into their clients' full financial picture," said Bryan McKigney, President, Oppenheimer Asset Management. "By enhancing our technology stack for financial advisors, we continue to deliver a superior client experience helping them to implement their overall wealth management strategy."

Pontera offers an alternative to managing clients' workplace accounts that improves on traditional advisor approaches. Certified under rigorous SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 standards, Pontera serves as a secure layer that protects client data and prevents advisors from gaining access to their clients' 401(k)s. It is also integrated with advisors' top portfolio management, reporting and billing tools to make 401(k) management more seamless.

To learn more about Pontera, please visit www.pontera.com.

About Pontera

Pontera is a fintech company on a mission to help millions of Americans retire better by enabling their financial advisors to manage, balance, and report on clients' assets in 401(k)s, 403(b)s, and other workplace-sponsored accounts. Our secure, purpose-built platform, seamlessly integrated with advisors' portfolio management tools, is designed to work across many account types and help advisors deliver comprehensive investment management and improve financial outcomes. Founded in 2012, Pontera is headquartered in New York, N.Y. Learn more at www.pontera.com

About Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange), and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions.

SOURCE Pontera

