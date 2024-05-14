Pontera and Stifel Partner to Help 401(k) Participants Pursue Their Retirement Goals

Partnership unveiled at Blueprint 2024, Stifel's national sales and innovation conference, in Las Vegas. Over 200,000 Stifel clients will now benefit from secure, personalized 401(k) management.

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pontera, the fintech company helping retirement savers receive professional 401(k) account management from their trusted financial advisor, is pleased to announce the launch of a partnership with Stifel Financial Corporation , a premier full-service brokerage and investment banking firm operating across the United States and abroad.

Pontera will help Stifel advisors deliver comprehensive guidance that can yield better retirement outcomes for clients. Post this Pontera and Stifel's milestone partnership was unveiled today by Ron Kruszewski, Chairman and Chief Executive of Stifel, during a mainstage presentation at Blueprint 2024, Stifel’s annual national sales and innovation conference, in Las Vegas.

Pontera's milestone partnership with Stifel was unveiled today by Ron Kruszewski , Chairman and Chief Executive of Stifel, during a mainstage presentation at Blueprint 2024, Stifel's annual national sales and innovation conference, in Las Vegas. With this collaboration, more than 2,400 Stifel advisors will be able to securely manage 401(k)s for over 200,000 clients through the Pontera platform as part of a personalized, comprehensive wealth management plan.

"When clients turn to their advisor for investment advice, they're looking for help managing all of their assets — not just some," Kruszewski said. "We're thrilled to collaborate with Pontera and help our advisors answer this call for help by giving them tools to securely and efficiently manage their clients' workplace retirement accounts."

Gaining a clear view of their clients' 401(k)s through Pontera will help Stifel advisors deliver holistic guidance that yields better outcomes and peace of mind for clients. During a walkthrough of Pontera's functionality, Kruszewski noted the platform will be integrated with Stifel's advisor-driven tech stack: Addepar, for holistic performance reporting; Salesforce CRM, for streamlined client-account visibility; and Stifel's WealthTracker solution.

"We applaud Stifel for adopting technologies that enable its advisors to better serve their clients," said David Goldman , Chief Business Officer, Pontera. "Americans need and want professional help managing their 401(k)s and other workplace retirement accounts. Pontera can help them optimize their hard-earned savings and get the most of their retirement plan benefits."

The 401(k)-style account is the most popular retirement account among working individuals in the United States.1 Pontera's SOC 2 Type II- and ISO 27001-certified platform provides a secure layer for financial advisors to analyze, rebalance, and monitor these accounts with the context of the clients' household assets, while at the same time protecting clients' data. To learn more about Pontera, visit www.pontera.com .

About Pontera

Pontera is a fintech company on a mission to help millions of Americans retire better by enabling financial advisors to manage, balance, and report on assets in held-away accounts, including 401(k)s, 403(b)s, and more. The platform is designed to work across many account types and seamlessly integrate with existing portfolio management tools to help advisors improve their clients' financial outcomes. Founded in 2012, Pontera is headquartered in New York City. Learn more at pontera.com.

